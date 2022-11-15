Read full article on original website
Post Register
Man United takes 'appropriate steps' after Ronaldo interview
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Premier League club's legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute discussion in which Ronaldo criticized United manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners.
Post Register
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums on Friday, a sudden U-turn on the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament with only two days to go before the opening game. The move was the latest sign of...
Post Register
Argentina rules out González and Correa because of injuries
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentina strikers Nicolás González and Joaquín Correa have been ruled out the World Cup because of injuries. González, who plays for Fiorentina, injured a muscle during a training session on Thursday and was replaced by Atlético Madrid forward Angel Correa, the Argentine soccer federation said.
Post Register
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — New Zealand’s Climate Change Minister James Shaw said delegations are getting closer to reaching a deal on the thorny issue of loss and damage, but he warned that the talks could collapse “at the last minute.”. “There is the possibility that we...
Post Register
Ghanaian girl cuts through jargon, delivers message at COP27
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — By their very nature, U.N. climate negotiations are filled with scientific and diplomatic jargon. So, when 10-year-old Nakeeyat Dramani Sam spoke during a plenary session Friday with hundreds of delegates, her soft voice and direct message cut through the dryness, a reminder to negotiators and everybody listening that decisions made at climate talks can have a direct impact on people.
