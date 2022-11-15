Read full article on original website
Iowa Lakes Corridor Hands Out Annual Business Recognition Awards
(Spencer)--The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation recognized achievements by local businesses today(Wednesday) at the organization’s 12th Annual Business Recognition Luncheon at the Clay County Regional Events Center in Spencer. The Economic Development Impact Award was given to Lyle Hevern of Estherville who will be retiring in February as Estherville...
Storm Lake Man Escapes Injury in Rollover Accident in Clay County
(Spencer)--A Storm Lake man escaped injury in a rollover accident early Thursday morning in Clay County. At approximately 8:25 a.m., the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 5000 block of Highway 71 for a report of a one vehicle rollover. Following an investigation, it was determined that 20-year-old Josie Henrichs of Storm Lake was driving a 1999 Dodge Dakota, owned by Ross Parcel Landscapes, northbound on Highway 71 when the vehicle lost traction, spun and entered the west ditch. The vehicle rolled over one time before coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Fairmont Man Injured in Single Vehicle Accident in Blue Earth County
(Amboy, Minn.)--A Fairmont man was injured in a single vehicle accident Thursday in Blue Earth County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 11:40 a.m. on Highway 30 near the intersection with 494th Avenue. The patrol says a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by 36-year-old Hector Santiago Juarez of...
Emmet County 911 Service Restored
(Estherville)--Emmet County Emergency Management Director Travis Sheridan says 9-1-1 service in Emmet County has been restored. The disruption of 911 service and other phone service in Emmet County began late Tuesday afternoon. Century Link traced the issue to two fiber optic service lines that were cut. The second cut was...
NRCS Promotes No Till November
(Estherville)--The National Resources Conservation Service or NRCS is promoting no-till November. Emmet and Palo Alto County Farm Service Agency Director Lisa Forburger says this is the 5th year for the program. The 'No-Till November' campaign encourages farmers to “keep the stubble” on their harvested crop fields. On another...
Clay County Authorities Investigating Hit and Run Accident on Highway 18
(Spencer)--The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run crash that occurred late Tuesday afternoon east of Spencer. Deputies say the crash happened shortly before 5 pm in the 2500 block of Highway 18, near the area where the road crosses the Little Sioux River. Authorities say a Black Ford F-150 reportedly lost control ahead of an SUV driven by McKenzie Liechti of Milford.
Armstrong Council Sets Public Hearing Date to Fill Vacant Council Seat
(Armstrong)—The Armstrong City Council has set a December 13th public hearing date to fill a vacant seat on the council by appointment. Former Council member Nick Mart resigned at a special meeting on October 31st after he was hired by the city to serve as deputy city clerk. Mart had been volunteering his time at City Hall handling utility bills and payments as well as other duties.
wind_hunter group to locate North American Headquarters in Estherville
(Estherville)--A longstanding partnership between the windtest group and windhunter_group is expanding from Europe to North America to provide greater reliability and wind measurement heights for wind energy developers, investors and manufacturers doing business here. windhunter_group is locating its new North American headquarters, windhunter_north_america, in Estherville where windtest north-america has been...
Spirit Lake Police Chief Responds to Proposed School Safety Plan
(Spirit Lake)--Spirit Lake Police Chief Shane Brevik has issued a formal response to the Spirit Lake School District’s safety plan that involves arming school staff. In an email, the Chief called arming staff members an unworkable solution and added that it could have the potential to provide a false sense of security for students, parents and school personnel. Brevik says he feels it could interfere with law enforcement efforts in the event of an emergency.
Dickinson County Attorney Pleads Not Guilty to Public Intoxication Charge
(Spirit Lake)--Dickinson County Attorney Amy Zenor has pleaded not guilty to a charge of public intoxication. As we previously reported, Zenor was arrested on the charge this past Thursday at the Dickinson County Courthouse. Online court records show Zenor waived an initial court appearance and that a written plea of...
