3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts
To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Android Authority
We have sad news for anyone who somehow wanted a Facebook smartwatch
Meta held a town hall meeting and made a few announcements. The company announced it would be ending its Portal smart display business. The company also announced that it would sunset its smartwatch projects. Last Wednesday, the Facebook parent company announced it was laying off over 11,000 employees — 13%...
Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down
Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Twitter is reportedly suspending the ability to purchase $8 verified checkmarks as it grapples with a wave of accounts trolling brands and famous people
Twitter is suspending paid verification sign-ups for Twitter Blue to "address impersonation issues," according to a Friday report.
NBC News Makes Major Hiring Announcement
Amanda Terkel is leaving HuffPost, formerly known as The Huffington Post, to become senior politics editor at NBC News, according to Barrett News Media. Terkel has been at HuffPost for 12 years and will begin her new position at NBC News on November 14. She notes that she will be "overseeing campaign coverage and politics breaking news" as part of her new position.
thesource.com
MyPillow Guy Could Owe Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Fines for Spam Texts
Mike Lindell, the infamous MyPillow CEO who has burned substantial amounts of his time, fortune and reputation in attempting to overturn the 2020 election, has been hit with a class action lawsuit unrelated to his political travails. Class plaintiffs have accused Lindell of a veritable tsunami of violations of the...
Even if you don't have an account, Facebook has advised millions to check it immediately
Millions told to check Facebook immediately:(Cottonbro studio/Pexels) Even if you've never signed up for the social network, Facebook might already have your phone number and email address.
Gizmodo
Don't Use Facebook? Here's How to Check if It Has Your Phone Number and Email, and Delete Them
When you sign up for Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media app, it typically asks you to upload your contacts. Doing so helps the app find and surface friends who have accounts, but there’s a tradeoff: your contacts often contain a trove of data about people who don’t use their apps.
Media holds breath amid chaotic changes to Twitter verification
Elon Musk’s short-lived rollout of a process allowing users to pay for blue verification check marks wreaked havoc on Twitter, especially for journalists, celebrities and other news makers on the site. With Musk indicating the process is likely to return soon, journalists and media companies are being forced to...
What is Mastodon, the social network users are leaving Twitter for? Everything you need to know
Interest in the open source social media platform known as Mastodon has spiked again as users look for an alternative to Twitter, should Elon Musk’s takeover spell the end of that website as we know it. If you’re fleeing the sinking ship of Twitter for the potential life raft...
Business Insider
How to hide likes on Instagram, for your posts or others
Tracking likes and comments on social media can negatively impact mental health and make posting on Instagram feel more like a popularity contest rather than a space to connect with people. On Instagram, you can hide likes, letting you and your followers focus more on content and less on how...
Twitter Blue, subscription granting 'verification' labels, unavailable after raft of fake accounts
Twitter's relaunched premium service - which grants blue-check "verification" labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month - was unavailable Friday after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts approved by Twitter.
PC Magazine
Is Your Twitter 2FA Acting Up? How to Recover and Secure Your Account
Twitter has been melting down faster than its CEO does when he’s corrected online by anyone who works for him. As Elon Musk fires the developers who represent years(Opens in a new window) of institutional knowledge, the site itself is malfunctioning. One of the most recent issues is that...
TechCrunch
FTC warns ‘no CEO or company is above the law’ if Twitter shirks privacy order
To be clear at the outset, the FTC has not announced any investigation into Twitter or Elon Musk, or even that they are gathering information in service of such an investigation. Nor would it be able to confirm it was investigating if it was. But circumstantial evidence, common sense, and the ominous statement issued today leave little doubt that the company is in the agency’s crosshairs.
Phone Arena
Google's "dark patterns" trick users into revealing personal data; lawsuit settled for $392 million
The Michigan Attorney General's office on Monday announced that Google entered into a settlement agreement that will cost the Alphabet unit $391.5 million. 40 states accused Google of tracking users' locations illegally. Oregon and Nebraska were the two states at the forefront of the states that accused Google of illegal action. Arizona filed a similar case against Google and settled last month for $85 million.
Washington Square News
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
Billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion — something that would be hilarious as a “Saturday Night Live” sketch, but is not funny in real life. Since his purchase of the platform on Oct. 28, Musk has fired executives, issued layoffs, and tried to change the way the company and social media app runs. He restructured and then paused Twitter Blue, a program that allows any user to pay $7.99 per month for verification, and would require those who were previously verified to pay monthly.
What Does S/U Mean on Social Media?
It seems like every few weeks, a new acronym pops up online. We’ll be the first to admit it—keeping track of them all isn’t easy! For example, we deciphered what ICYMI means, just in case you missed it (see what we did there?). Another acronym that’s popping...
CTA warns of fake Twitter accounts impersonating CTA president
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA is warning riders about fake Twitter accounts. At least two accounts claim to belong to CTA President Dorval Carter. They even respond to each other in some tweets. The transit agency says the only official information for commuters will come from its official @CTA account. Twitter paused its $8 blue check plan after several imposter accounts popped up on the social media site.
Google and the Courts Just Put a Price Tag on Your Privacy
Everyone who spends any amount of time online these days is familiar with the maxim: "If you're not paying for the product then you're the product." To participate in any Web 2.0 ecosystem, data is the price of admission. Online data points are used to make profiles for all of...
