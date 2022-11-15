Read full article on original website
EastEnders star Kellie Bright discusses Linda Carter's future after Mick's 'sad' Christmas exit
EastEnders star Kellie Bright has opened up about Linda Carter’s future following Mick’s very sad Christmas exit on the show. Talking to the Daily Mirror about the show’s upcoming Christmas episodes, the soap star talked about what we can expect from Danny Dyer's (who plays Mick) final scenes on the soap as well as her character's future.
8 huge Casualty spoilers for next week
Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, Stevie suffers a brutal attack, while Jan struggles to cope. Here's a full collection of the eight biggest moments coming up:. Stevie is prepared for her Jac Naylor award interview but is disgruntled when David warns her about one of the panellists 'Medusa Moira'. She's left further rattled when she realises Ethan is also going for the award as well.
What to do with a problem like Coronation Street?
For the first time in a long time, Coronation Street seems to have become irrelevant. If you were in charge; what changes would you make to resuscitate the show?. For me; I want to see a focus on family dynamics and friendships again. Fiz, Maria and Sarah getting pissed on a bottle of wine, Audrey and Rita joining an oldies community group and taking the p*** out of the rest of the pensioners. The work dynamics need mixed up, for example I’d put Leanne into the Rovers as Jenny’s bar manager to give Leanne a new direction but also mix up the Rovers hierarchy.
Doctor Who confirms Coronation Street star as Ncuti Gatwa's companion
Doctor Who has revealed former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson will be Ncuti Gatwa's companion. The actress, who played Kelly Neelan on the ITV soap before quitting this year, appeared out of the TARDIS live on Children in Need tonight (November 18), where she revealed she'll be playing a character named Ruby Sunday.
Corrie Discussion Friday November 18th 8pm : Video Nasty
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to the weekend and our final episode of the week. With the World Cup starting on Sunday the episodes are expected to be all over the place for the next few weeks, next week it seems Corrie is on only Wednesday & Thursday at 8pm.
Coronation Street could be axed in the next 10 years?
According to former Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson who played Jim McDonald, he thinks the soap could be axed within the next 10 years, as streaming takes over. It won't in my opinion. I do think soaps to survive in this day in age. They need to change their format and adopt to the way viewers watches soaps like permanent weekly boxsets and maybe reduce their episodes.
Any show to watch similar to Buffy the vampire slayer?
Hi all, I finished Buffy couple weeks ago, it was the best show I ever watched, started this in June so it’s been a good part of my life, feels like I miss them and don’t know what to do without them haha. I liked the friendships the...
Emmerdale Friday 18th November 2022 🤔 Decisions, decisions!! 🙄
After learning of Al's betrayal, Kerryman is still reeling but finds support from a guilty cow 🐄 called Chas, who encourages her to make a decision. Sam has a tough decision to make. Elsewhere it remains to be seen whether Durvid has made the wrong decision. Caught up with...
Ellen Pompeo releases Grey's Anatomy goodbye message
Grey's Anatomy season 19 spoilers follow. Ellen Pompeo has released a goodbye message ahead of her on-screen departure in Grey's Anatomy. The original Grey's cast member is set to depart on screen in January, though she'll remain as narrator and return in person as Meredith Grey for the show's season finale next spring.
Neighbours boss Jason Herbison shares secrets of the show's return
Neighbours spoilers follow. Move over, Harold Bishop and Dee Bliss – Neighbours has pulled off the biggest "back from the dead" plot twist in its history. The beloved Australian soap shocked everyone this week by announcing that it'll be making a surprise return in 2023, with a new home for UK viewers on free streaming service Amazon Freevee.
Millie Gibson announced as the Doctor Who companion
Announced just now on Children In Need, Millie who recently quit Corrie will take the role of Ruby Sunday, the 15th doctors companion. Ruby Sunday? Not to be confused with the Rolling Stones song Ruby Tuesday. Wow, I knew she was destined for big things. Congratulations to her. Posts: 2,632.
What if George quit
"I'm a man without conviction...." Why would George quit at this late stage? Some people start meaningless threads. BG won’t quit, if these reports are true then he’s just being a diva and won’t give up his fee. As with other series, would just mean the vote...
Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick gives birth to baby girl and shares sweet name
Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick has given birth to a baby girl, and has shared the sweet name of her newborn with the world. The actress, who plays Vanessa Woodfield on the soap, shared a black and white photo of herself and her daughter after the birth as well as one of her newborn daughter snuggled up in a pram on Instagram with the caption: "Introducing Betty Brooks to the world."
I’m a Celebrity reveals first person leaving camp
I'm a Celebrity spoilers follow. I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has finally revealed the first person leaving the camp this year. Towards the end of tonight’s (November 18) episode, the campmates gathered around to learn from Ant and Dec who the public had decided to vote out.
Soaps and Maternity Leave
An observation that Soap Actresses seem to work much later than I remember them doing when I was younger. Laura Norton, Michelle Hardwick and Julia Goulding have all already given birth but are on screen still, and we only really have an idea how Vanessa will leave. With Jorgie Porter,...
Grey's Anatomy ending?
Now that the show said goodbye to Meredith, could the show itself be ending? I hope not as it's the best US medical drama, I think the show could continue without her. It will be sad if Grey's Anatomy comes to an end. https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/ustv/a41996547/ellen-pompeo-greys-anatomy-goodbye-message/. Posts: 399. Forum Member. ✭. 17/11/22 -...
Neighbours' April Rose Pengilly reveals if she'd return as Chloe Brennan
Neighbours star April Rose Pengilly has revealed whether she would return to the soap as Chloe Brennan, following the shock news that the show is being revived. The long-running soap was cancelled earlier this year after 37 years on the small screen, but Amazon Freevee gave it a new lease of life by ordering a new batch of episodes for 2023.
Zendaya shares behind-the-scenes look at Dune 2 filming
Zendaya has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Dune: Part Two, with the actress offering a glimpse into the upcoming blockbuster. Posting on her Instagram, the star took a photo of a gorgeous sunset in the desert, writing: “I know I’ve been quiet, but I’m here, just workin as usual anyway sending love from Arrakis.”
JUNGLE MELTDOWN I’m A Celeb star Boy George threatened to quit show
BOY George threatened to quit I’m A Celebrity in an explosive rant at crew after they refused him a ride in a golf buggy. The singer, 61, stormed off, stole an apple then hid behind trees so he could not be filmed. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20482661/im-a-celeb-boy-george-quit-explosive-rant/. What a diva! I hope he's...
Which series of Im a Celebrity you think had the most unpleasant individuals appearing in the show
Anybody remember when Larry Lamb was pretty unpleasant to Martin Roberts which was on the borderline of bullying and i think there were others during that series who were also not very nice. The series which had Lady Colin Campbell and Duncan Bannatyne was also not nice to watch. Lady...
