Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Louisiana’s overall school performance back to pre-pandemic scores, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana public school students showed a modest rebound on key achievement tests, returning the state's overall school performance score to where it was before the coronavirus pandemic, education leaders said Wednesday morning. The score is 77.1 out of a possible 150 points, up from 75.3 last...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
LSU Reveille
LSU set to oversee development of Louisiana Space Campus, central hub for space-related industries
LSU will be one of the major partners in the development of the Louisiana Space Campus, a central hub for space-related industrial developments in the state, according to Bob Fudickar, executive director of the National Center for Advanced Manufacturing. “The cool thing about the campus is that anything that is...
KTBS
Head of Louisiana's Office of Juvenile Justice resigns
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The head of Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice resigned Friday, amid a deepening crisis inside the state’s youth detention facilities, including escapes, riots, a controversial relocation and capacity challenges. Deputy Secretary William “Bill” Sommers has led the agency since 2020. The agency's...
Gov. Edwards apologizes on behalf of the state 50 years after two Southern University students were unjustly killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards apologized Wednesday on behalf of the state after a civil rights protest on the campus of Southern University turned deadly 50 years ago. “This was a stain they had to deal with all of those years. They knew they were right;...
Louisiana Department of Education announces 2021-2022 K-12 school performances in NELA
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Education released the 2021-2022 school performances for the state’s public K-12 schools and systems. A list of schools in Northeast Louisiana and their performance results are provided in the table below. School School System 2022Letter Grade 2022SPS Caldwell Parish High School […]
Who is Black? In Louisiana, there's a lot at stake in how that's answered
LOUISIANA, USA — We could learn next year if Louisiana must follow a lower court’s ruling to include a second majority-minority district. Part of the argument in the case drew national attention when some state Republicans argued for a narrower definition of who is considered “Black” and how that could impact who voters send to congress. It’s an argument that revives a complicated and ugly part of American history and leaves some to wonder if their voting rights are at stake.
brproud.com
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
KTBS
Test scores improve for Louisiana public schools; DeSoto on top in northwest La.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana school performance appears to be getting back on track. Test scores overall for districts in the state are back to pre-pandemic levels. The score for the state is 77.1 out of a possible 150 points, up from 75.3 last year, that's considered a low "B" rating, according to information released Wednesday by the Louisiana Department of Education.
KTBS
Lacking space, Louisiana officials ask judges to release incarcerated youth early
Capacity at the Bridge City Center for Youth was reduced by one-third after escapes and riots at the facility. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) The Office of Juvenile Justice has asked judges to release people from its facilities as Louisiana runs out of space to put children and young adults in custody for committing crimes.
KTBS
The story behind why Louisiana voted against a ban on slavery
A voter makes his choices in at a New Orleans Garden District polling place on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) Last week, Louisiana voters struck down an amendment to its constitution that would have prohibited slavery and involuntary servitude. The four other states where slavery was on...
KTBS
Louisiana's troubled juvenile prisons full, 'cannot safely accept more youth,' letter says
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's troubled youth jails are "at full bed capacity" and can't accept any more teen offenders, state officials said in a letter last week to youth judges, in which they requested the judges' help in releasing some low-risk teens back to their communities. "The Office of...
The Flu in Louisiana has reached its highest level in 5 years
BATON ROUGE, La. — Influenza activity in Louisiana has reached its highest point in five years, the state's health department said Wednesday. The Louisiana Department of Health is urging residents to get up to date on flu and COVID-19 vaccinations as the holidays and peak flu season quickly approaches. Flu season in Louisiana typically begins to increase in October and peaks between the holidays and Mardi Gras.
Louisiana's Most Dangerous Cities
Louisiana has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Louisiana, USA.By File:Flag - Lousiana Secretary of State. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
KTBS
Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project
Fear of Baton Rouge traffic is driving misinformation surrounding Louisiana's plan to expand the I-10 corridor in the city. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge.
NOLA.com
John Bel Edwards seeks federal emergency declaration for Louisiana farmers. Here's why.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked the federal government to issue a disaster declaration for a number of parishes whose farmers were hit hard by extreme weather during the past growing season. In a letter sent to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Edwards said the the damage to...
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: What are grandparents’ visitation rights?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: I am a grandparent. My grandchild’s parents agreed to let the other grandparents adopt my grandchild. Since then, the other grandparents (now the adoptive parents) will not let me see my grandchild. Am I entitled to visitation rights with this child?
ktalnews.com
Nearly 300,000 attendees at the State Fair of Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana has officially come and gone. It is known as one of Louisiana’s biggest annual events. The event was held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from October 27 through November 13. Chris Giordano is the General...
Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For
Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the filing, on November 10, 2022, of a one-count bill of information charging Alice C. “Shannon” Chabaud, age 79, of New Orleans, Louisiana with access device fraud in relation to her theft from her former accounting client, a New Orleans-based band named as “Band A” in the bill of information.
Could It Snow in North Louisiana & East Texas This Weekend?
Did You Instantly Regret Not Putting on an Extra Coat This Morning?. I know I did. I jumped in my truck and couldn't get it warm enough, in fact, during my 20-minute drive to work I was mad at myself for not wearing an extra layer. We Better Get Ready...
Comments / 2