ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 2

Related
KTBS

Head of Louisiana's Office of Juvenile Justice resigns

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The head of Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice resigned Friday, amid a deepening crisis inside the state’s youth detention facilities, including escapes, riots, a controversial relocation and capacity challenges. Deputy Secretary William “Bill” Sommers has led the agency since 2020. The agency's...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Department of Education announces 2021-2022 K-12 school performances in NELA

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Education released the 2021-2022 school performances for the state’s public K-12 schools and systems. A list of schools in Northeast Louisiana and their performance results are provided in the table below. School School System 2022Letter Grade 2022SPS Caldwell Parish High School […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Who is Black? In Louisiana, there's a lot at stake in how that's answered

LOUISIANA, USA — We could learn next year if Louisiana must follow a lower court’s ruling to include a second majority-minority district. Part of the argument in the case drew national attention when some state Republicans argued for a narrower definition of who is considered “Black” and how that could impact who voters send to congress. It’s an argument that revives a complicated and ugly part of American history and leaves some to wonder if their voting rights are at stake.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

Test scores improve for Louisiana public schools; DeSoto on top in northwest La.

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana school performance appears to be getting back on track. Test scores overall for districts in the state are back to pre-pandemic levels. The score for the state is 77.1 out of a possible 150 points, up from 75.3 last year, that's considered a low "B" rating, according to information released Wednesday by the Louisiana Department of Education.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

The story behind why Louisiana voted against a ban on slavery

A voter makes his choices in at a New Orleans Garden District polling place on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) Last week, Louisiana voters struck down an amendment to its constitution that would have prohibited slavery and involuntary servitude. The four other states where slavery was on...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

The Flu in Louisiana has reached its highest level in 5 years

BATON ROUGE, La. — Influenza activity in Louisiana has reached its highest point in five years, the state's health department said Wednesday. The Louisiana Department of Health is urging residents to get up to date on flu and COVID-19 vaccinations as the holidays and peak flu season quickly approaches. Flu season in Louisiana typically begins to increase in October and peaks between the holidays and Mardi Gras.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic is driving misinformation surrounding Louisiana's plan to expand the I-10 corridor in the city. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

LEGAL CORNER: What are grandparents’ visitation rights?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: I am a grandparent. My grandchild’s parents agreed to let the other grandparents adopt my grandchild. Since then, the other grandparents (now the adoptive parents) will not let me see my grandchild. Am I entitled to visitation rights with this child?
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Nearly 300,000 attendees at the State Fair of Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana has officially come and gone. It is known as one of Louisiana’s biggest annual events. The event was held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from October 27 through November 13. Chris Giordano is the General...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For

Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the filing, on November 10, 2022, of a one-count bill of information charging Alice C. “Shannon” Chabaud, age 79, of New Orleans, Louisiana with access device fraud in relation to her theft from her former accounting client, a New Orleans-based band named as “Band A” in the bill of information.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy