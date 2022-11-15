Jay Leno Recovering After Serious Burn Injuries

TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Comedian Jay Leno, former host of "The Tonight Show" and an avid car collector, suffered burn injuries when one of his cars burst into flames last weekend.

Leno, 72, is recovering at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he is in stable condition and being treated for "burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend," hospital spokeswoman Aimee Bennett said in a statement, CNN reported.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," Leno told Variety, according to CNN.

Leno had been expected to perform at The Financial Brand Forum conference in Las Vegas on Sunday, an opening night event for attendees who purchased a gold pass.

"His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling," read an email sent to conference attendees. "All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

Leno had been working on one of his cars at the time of the accident, CNN reported.

"He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes," Bennett said. "He wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in 'the best burn center in the United States.'"

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on burn injuries .

SOURCE: CNN