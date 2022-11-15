ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

golfmagic.com

Why five-time PGA Tour champ won't join LIV Golf: "Greg and I had a SPAT"

Five-time PGA Tour winner and former NBC on-course reporter Roger Maltbie says working for LIV Golf one day would be a "shock" because of a previous "spat" he had with Greg Norman, who is now the CEO of the Saudi-backed circuit. Golfweek last week reported how Maltbie, along with Gary...
golfmagic.com

In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic

In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
golfmagic.com

Long-standing PGA Tour tournament sponsorship comes to an end

One of the longest-standing title sponsorships on the PGA Tour will come to an end next year after Japanese automaker Honda has decided not to renew its current deal after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to Golfweek. The tournament was founded in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic, and...
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour legend disagrees with Rory McIlroy's OWGR position on LIV Golf

PGA Tour legend Davis Love III believes professional golf needs to scrap the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) in order to solve the current issues facing the sport following the emergence of LIV Golf. The OWGR, which continues to shut out the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour from receiving any world...
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm on Rory McIlroy: "You're putting ME in a difficult position here!"

There was a lot to unpack from Jon Rahm's press conference before the $10m DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. First there was his thoughts on Sergio Garcia, where the Spaniard said he hoped the legacy of the 2017 Masters champion wouldn't be affected after he joined the LIV Golf League.
Golf Digest

Longtime sponsor Honda will end ties to PGA Tour event in Florida, per report

The PGA Tour is losing one of its most loyal and long-standing sponsors. Honda will end its sponsorship of the tournament played each year in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to a story first reported by Golfweek, which cited multiple sources. The automaker has sponsored the event since 1982, making it the longest-running uninterrupted title sponsorship on the PGA Tour.
Golf Digest

What Jimmy Dunne, golf's ultimate power broker, is doing on the PGA Tour Policy Board

This uncomfortable and interesting year in professional golf just got more interesting. On Tuesday morning, the PGA Tour announced a move that had been months in the making: The golf impresario Jimmy Dunne, the ultimate elite-golf clubby insider with the disarmingly candid demeanor of an old-school New York City cab driver, will be joining the PGA Tour policy board in the new year as an independent director. As boilerplate press releases go, the announcement had more news value than most.
Golf Channel

PGA Tour's longest running title sponsor, Honda, will not renew contract

The PGA Tour’s longest running title sponsor is stepping away after next year’s Honda Classic, multiple sources have told GolfChannel.com. Honda Motors had been the title sponsor of the south Florida stop since 1982 but, as first reported by Golfweek.com, the company will step away after next year’s event, the byproduct of a condensed PGA Tour schedule and changing corporate priorities.
Golf Digest

Here’s what makes the record prize money payout at the LPGA’s 2022 CME Group Tour Championship so interesting

It’s a good week to play well on the LPGA Tour, as there is a record first-place prize money payout being offered at the CME Group Tour Championship. While the $7 million overall purse at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., doesn’t top the all-time record $10 million offered at the U.S. Women’s Open this summer, it’s in line with the paydays at the remaining LPGA majors. Meanwhile, the $2 million payday for the winner at the CME does surpass the $1.8 million handed out to Minjee Lee at Pine Needles.
GolfWRX

Morning 9: Harman defends OWGR system I Klayman files another suit I World’s best golf destination

For comments: [email protected]. Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as day one of the RSM Classic and LPGA season finale gets underway. Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard…”The new system uses what officials call “modern statistical techniques” to more accurately evaluated tournaments relative to each other. That has led to a few double takes in recent weeks, including Wednesday when Jon Rahm was asked about the strength of field comparison between this week’s DP World Tour Championship and the RSM Classic, the final official event on the PGA Tour in 2022.”
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for November 18

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel Fiesta Bowl Names Exec Director and CEO The Fiesta Bowl Organization has signed Erik Moses as executive director and chief executive officer. An attorney, entrepreneur and chief executive, Moses comes from Nashville Superspeedway, where he served as president and general manager since 2020. The track had been dormant for 10 years, and under Moses’ direction, it was revitalized to host a sold-out NASCAR Cup Series event on Father’s Day in 2021. Moses has previously helped create and run the Military Bowl and the AT&T Nation’s Football Classic.  Will...
GolfWRX

Morning 9: LPGA POY race I Finau WD

For comments: [email protected]. Good Wednesday morning, golf fans, as attention turns towards the RSM Classic. Amy Rogers for Golf Channel with the POY scenarios…“Unlike the PGA Tour, which determines its Player of the Year by member vote, the LPGA’s Rolex Player of the Year relies on a points-based system. Heading into the final event of the year, four players have a mathematical chance of earning this year’s title: Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson and Atthaya Thitikul.”
golfmagic.com

Webb Simpson makes HOLE-IN-ONE in strong start at RSM Classic

Former US Open champion Webb Simpson made a sensational hole-in-one in the first round of The RSM Classic in the presence of the US Ryder Cup captain. Simpson, 37, hit a hybrid on the 3rd hole on the Plantation Course in Georgia. His golf ball only took a couple of bounces before finishing in the bottom of the cup. This was the fourth ace of his career and his first since the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2020.
