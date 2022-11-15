Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel Fiesta Bowl Names Exec Director and CEO The Fiesta Bowl Organization has signed Erik Moses as executive director and chief executive officer. An attorney, entrepreneur and chief executive, Moses comes from Nashville Superspeedway, where he served as president and general manager since 2020. The track had been dormant for 10 years, and under Moses’ direction, it was revitalized to host a sold-out NASCAR Cup Series event on Father’s Day in 2021. Moses has previously helped create and run the Military Bowl and the AT&T Nation’s Football Classic. Will...

