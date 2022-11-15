Read full article on original website
Owatonna riverfront project a ‘game changer’
A downtown Owatonna riverfront project seven years in the making is expected to break ground next spring. Partners in the city’s first mixed use complex, a $27 million project, include Redline Development Group, Mineral Springs Brewery, and West Bank. The City of Owatonna has also proposed Tax Increment Financing (TIF) assistance.
Faribault Council Member Wants New Hotel to Fill Downtown Hole
Rice County continues to demolish buildings it owned in downtown Faribault to the east of the Courthouse and north of the Law Enforcement Center. The city block is along a gateway into downtown Faribault along Highway 60. The original Faribault Woolen Mills corporate building was one of the structures torn...
KIMT
Business expansion to save old building in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A business is expanding and an old building is saved from demolition in Albert Lea. The city has finalized a deal with Big Dream Organics where the company will pay $29,000 for 1039 S. Broadway Avenue. The building had been marked for demolition because of its poor condition but the Albert Lea City Council decided to spend $49,152 on repairs and try to sell it.
winonahealth.org
Watch for traffic opening on Tuesday, November 22
Winter weather has temporarily slowed construction work on the Hwy 43 project in Winona, but the road should be fully open next week, weather permitting. Thank you for your patience!. Here is an update on current construction and the work ahead:. Hwy 43/Mankato Ave is scheduled to open fully to...
4 Olmsted County Commissioners Honored For Decades of Service
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A public celebration was held today in conjunction with today's meeting of the Olmsted County Board to honor four retiring members of the governmental body. Matt Flynn is the longest-serving member of the County Board, having joined in 1997. Both Jim Bier and Ken Brown...
KAAL-TV
Level 3 predatory offender changes Rochester residence
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Joshua Lee Jones, 38, changed his address to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE in Rochester on November...
Dear DMC, What Is This? Sincerely, Rochester Minnesota
We get a lot of questions here at Townsquare Media - Rochester. Having one of the finest news departments in the state will do that to you (humble brag!). Lately, a lot of questions have come in about the Discovery Walk project between our radio studios and One and Two Discovery Square.
Kat Kountry 105
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
Thousands Without Power in Rochester (Update)
Update 11/16/22 7:10 a.m. Rochester Public Utility's outage map no longer shows a power outage in the area of Hwy. 52 and 37th St. Northwest. Original Story: Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Thousands of Rochester residents are without power as of Tuesday morning. Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) reports over 2,700 customers...
kymnradio.net
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott on edible cannabinoids, winter driving, and more
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott provides winter driving tips, discusses the. City ordinance that went into effect on November 1 to regulate edible cannabinoids, encourages donations to the Pink Patch Project, and more.
KIMT
1 dead, 2 revived after recent overdoses in Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rash of overdoses in southeastern Minnesota continued this week that left one person dead. The sheriff’s office said one happened Wednesday night in Eyota when a 65-year-old man overdosed and died. There was evidence of drug use at the scene. The Rochester Police Department...
ktoe.com
Mankato Man Sentenced For Stealing Truck in Iowa
A Mankato man and a Rochester man have been sentenced for stealing a truck in Northeast Iowa. Court records say 37 year old Nathaniel Thompson of Mankato and 43 year old Jesse Devlaeminck of Rochester entered guilty pleas to charges this week stemming from an incident in Mitchell County on October 28th of 2021. Thompson pled guilty to second-degree theft and received three years of supervised probation. Devlaeminck pled guilty to third-degree theft and was fined 855 dollars.
Minnesota’s First Japanese Donut Shop is 70 Minutes from Rochester
Most people really love a good donut. Every time donuts are brought into the office I can't say no. We have so many great spots in southeast Minnesota to get a donut but there's one spot about 70 minutes from Rochester that's like nothing else you can find in Minnesota.
Six Month Road Closure in Kasson Ends
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 57 in Kasson has reopened. A MnDOT news release says crews removed the barriers Wednesday after the roadway was closed from 1st. North to 11th St. Northeast for a reconstruction project. Traffic was detoured away from the work zone since May. The reopening of the...
New Video: Rochester’s Flag Waving Joe Cheering Patients In Blizzard
Pullquotes alignment="full"]<p>(He) Made me smile when I definitely needed a smile!</p><p> </p>[/pullquotes]. To Rochester, Minnesota, and thousands and thousands of patients visiting each day, the guy on Second Street SW. waving flags is a symbol of the love and hope each of us needs in our life. Flag Waving Joe...
Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Rochester, MN (2022)
Thanksgiving 2022 is on Thursday, November 24th. For many, living in the kitchen cooking all day on Thanksgiving is not always realistic or appealing. Thankfully, you can leave your pots, pans, and spatulas in the drawers thanks to this list of Rochester restaurants open on Thanksgiving this year. If you...
Rochester Area Criminal Defendants Increasingly ‘Skipping’ Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A top local law enforcement official is expressing frustration over what previously had been a relatively rare occurrence. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, during his regular monthly appearance this week during Rochester Today on News-Talk 1340 KROC-AM and 96.9 FM, was asked about the growing number of criminal defendants who fail to report for scheduled court hearings. Anecdotal evidence compiled by KROCNEWS.com, suggests that what had been uncommon has become relatively common in the wake of the COVID pandemic.
Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
KAAL-TV
Oronoco bar to close Dec. 23, reopen as “Tammy’s Place” in Kasson
(ABC 6 News) – An Oronoco bar and restaurant will close just ahead of the end of the year, in preparation for a move to Kasson. The restaurant’s Oronoco lease ends Dec. 31, and the week will give the staff time to move all of the inventory to a new location at 111 Main Street, Kasson.
KAAL-TV
Body found in Rochester church shed; carbon monoxide suspected
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded Tuesday afternoon to the discovery of a deceased man inside a shed at Bethel Lutheran Church. The call came in at about 3:26 p.m., public information officer Amanda Grayson said. The 59-year-old man had gone out to the maintenance shed a few...
