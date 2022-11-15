ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Watchdog groups call to impeach Clarence Thomas after he tries to hinder Jan. 6 investigation

By Kenny Stancil
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36recx_0jBh1hvd00

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife and conservative activist Virginia Thomas while he waits to speak at the Heritage Foundation on October 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams.

A long-standing call for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to face impeachment proceedings was renewed Monday after the right-wing judge indicated in an unsigned dissent that he would have blocked enforcement of the House January 6 panel's subpoena for the communications records of Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward.

The House committee investigating the deadly January 6 insurrection "is seeking Ward's records related to her role in former President Donald Trump's effort to steal the 2020 election as a fake elector casting ballots in the Electoral College for Trump," HuffPost reported.

In a 7-2 vote, the Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for the panel to obtain Ward's phone records, rejecting the Arizona GOP chair's appeal. Right-wing Justice Samuel Alito joined Thomas in dissenting.

This marked the second time Thomas has tried to hinder the committee's probe of the Trump-led effort to remain in office despite his 2020 election loss—a plot in which Thomas' wife, right-wing activist Ginni Thomas, played a major role.

Thomas in January was the only justice to vote against the release of White House records to the panel. Two months later, text messages between former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ginni Thomas showed that she had been in communication with Trump's team about efforts to overturn President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

Weeks later, it was revealed that Ginni Thomas had lobbied Republican lawmakers in Arizona and other states to reject Biden's electors and appoint fake ones who would support Trump. Since late March, congressional Democrats have called on Clarence Thomas to recuse himself, resign, or be impeached for apparently trying to shield his wife's anti-democratic political activities from scrutiny.

"His wife, Ginni Thomas, pressured Arizona officials to illegally overturn Trump's loss," Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a D.C.-based watchdog, noted Monday. "It's absurd that Thomas did not recuse."

"Justice Thomas must face an impeachment inquiry," the pro-democracy advocacy group Free Speech for People tweeted.

A petition calling for the impeachment of Clarence Thomas has garnered more than 1.2 million signatures since details about Ginni Thomas' direct participation in Trump's failed coup were first made public.

Comments / 363

Hard Times
3d ago

Yes impeach him he and his wife were complicit with the insurrection and aided it he has turn the court into a partisan sham they have lost all credibility and he needs to go .

Reply(42)
305
Luke Schmitz
3d ago

Clarence "the oreo" Thomas has never belonged anyehere near the court, and continues to prove it time and time again. he should be visiting his wife in prison, not continuing his fight to take people's rights away.

Reply(17)
141
Da Dude
3d ago

He is making a mockery out of the Supreme Court while fat Ginni keeps on peddling her conspiracy theories.

Reply(5)
138
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
191K+
Followers
20K+
Post
75M+
Views
