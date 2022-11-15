Read full article on original website
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Gainesville commissioners spar, table 9 items
The Gainesville City Commission was poised to tackle several major issues at its Thursday meeting, but the proceeding devolved into verbal sparring, breaks, and eventually the tabling of all but two items. Following a 25-minute recess, the commission voted to move nine items left on the agenda to a Nov....
GNV commission OKs salary bump, interim auditor
Tension between commissioners overshadowed Thursday’s regular meeting of the Gainesville City Commission, but between the verbal sparring and recesses, the commissioners moved forward on several items. In a 5-1 vote, the commission decided to begin the process that will increase the salaries for commissioner and mayor. If passed, the...
City to examine potential changes to K-9 unit
The Gainesville City Commission wants to hear from staff about how removing or altering the city’s K-9 unit could affect its police force but is saving any potential policy changes for the new commission that will be sworn in January. Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker requested Wednesday’s special meeting to discuss...
ACSO announces historic raises
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) employees are receiving the largest raise in the department’s history. According to an ACSO release on Thursday, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be retroactive to October with previously approved funds. The announcement came one week after the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners...
Celebration Pointe to host tree lighting
On Friday, the Light the Tree at Celebration Pointe ceremony will take place from 7-8 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature the Williams Elementary School choir, Danscompany of Gainesville giving their yearly “Cinderella” sneak peek and Sun Country Dance Theater presenting a special holiday-themed dance performance.
Newberry to host Fall Festival
The Newberry Main Street Association will host its annual Newberry Fall Festival on Saturday. The event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South Seaboard Drive with more than 100 vendors, animals, children’s activities, food trucks and more. The Puppies of Penzance dog show will...
Eastside to host career showcase
Students entering high school next year are invited to learn more about the Alachua County Public Schools’ (ACPS) wide variety of career academies on Thursday. This year’s ACPS Career Academy Showcase will be held from 6- 8 p.m. at Eastside High School (1201 SE 43rd St.). “It’s the...
Two people rescued from Johnson Lake
Two people were rescued and one is in critical condition following a Tuesday afternoon water incident on Johnson Lake. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, units from Station 62 in Hawthorne responded to a water rescue incident on Johnson Lake near Lindsey Phillips Park east of US 301. Upon arrival, emergency responders found one patient in the middle of the lake who possibly experienced a medical emergency while on a watercraft and fell off the craft into the water.
LCPD collects 137 pounds of medications
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) collected 137 pounds of medications during the Oct. 29 Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. According to a Nov. 15 LCPD release, the nationwide event is designed for people to properly dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired medications in...
GNV festival, art show returns for 41st year
Cue the music, art and food. Gainesville’s 41st annual Downtown Festival and Art Show returns this weekend throughout 10 blocks surrounding Bo Diddley Plaza. With more than 200 artistic experiences, the festival remains the largest free celebration of art in North Florida. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Find parking instructions and maps online.
Seven area football teams ranked in top 20
There were a few surprises in the opening round of the high school playoffs last week. Only four ranked teams in the Prep Zone Power Poll lost their playoff openers. And while there is some movement in the back of the rankings, the top 10 mostly remained the same as three of the top four had byes last week.
Buchholz girls look to get back to postseason
Niya Johnson knows something about winning. As a player at P.K. Yonge, Johnson was a McDonald’s All-American and won two state titles. She won a national title while at Baylor University. And as a high school coach, she led Buchholz to its first playoff appearance in seven years just...
A. Quinn Jones Center celebrates staff retirement
Imagine it’s 1986. A stamp costs 22 cents, unemployment is 7%, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded after launch and the Oprah Winfrey Show hits national television. Also, 1986 marks the beginning of Brenda Ferguson’s tenure at the A. Quinn Jones Center. The young, hopeful woman entered the doors...
Bell woman held on $6M bond for attempted murder
A Nov. 11 domestic disturbance shooting led to a Bell woman’s arrest in Gilchrist County on charges that included attempted murder. According to a Gilchrist County Sherriff’s Office (GCSO) release, deputies arrested Samantha Jane Long, 31, of Bell, on Wednesday in connection with the Nov. 11 incident. They charged her with attempted premeditated murder and felony child abuse and are holding her on a $6 million bond.
