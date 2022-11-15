ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles lose TE Dallas Goedert to shoulder injury

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIVX7_0jBh0im900

This would be adding injury to insult in a twisted way.

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss Monday night. The defeat to the Washington Commanders also saw the NFC East leaders lose tight end Dallas Goedert.

The shoulder injury came on a second-half play when Goedert had his facemask grabbed, which the officials missed and didn’t call a penalty on Washington.

Goedert should be back before the season end but in the short run it adds more pressure to Jalen Hurts and his receiving corps.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Eagles sign two-time Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal on Wednesday, the team announced. Joseph spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be the 13th NFL season for the 34-year-old. The Eagles hope Joseph, a former second round pick, will help the team address their rushing defense since losing rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Davis was placed on injured reserve due to ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which means he'll miss at least four games. In the two games Davis has missed so far,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

What Ndamukong Suh adds to an already dangerous Eagles squad

The Philadelphia Eagles are betting on this season to win a Super Bowl, and part of that deal is bringing in veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. But at 35 years old, it is unknown what Suh can realistically bring to Philadelphia. On Thursday, Eagles veteran Darius Slay explained that Suh...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFC East Ndamukong Suh Signs with Cowboys Rival

The Dallas Cowboys defense is experiencing run-stopping problems that they believe their existing personnel can solve. Meanwhile, another problem just cropped up: The Philadelphia Eagles have once again jumped to the fore in the NFC East arms race with the signing of long-time standout defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGRZ TV

Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh

The Eagles’ talks with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh went well. According to multiple reports, the NFC East leaders have agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year deal. A report on Thursday revealed that the team has been in talks with the veteran about joining their defensive line. Suh...
WASHINGTON, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State loses running back commitment for 2023 class

The Ohio State football program is down to 20 commitments for the 2023 class after losing its lone running back for the cycle decommitted on Wednesday evening. Mark Fletcher Jr, out of American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, committed to the Buckeyes back on April 16 of this year. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 225-pounder is currently ranked as the No. 9 running back and 202nd overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With The Eagles Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles have been busy this week, and Cowboys fans have taken notice. Philly has had issues with its defensive line depth, particularly at tackle with rookie Jordan Davis sidelined. To help alleviate the problem, the Eagles went out and added veteran free agents Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Syracuse.com

Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Eagles place TE Goedert on IR; sign veteran DT Joseph

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Wednesday and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Goedert was injured in Philadelphia's 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The 27-year-old Goedert has 43 receptions for 544 yards...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
231K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy