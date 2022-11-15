Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Ndamukong Suh, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract After Linval Joseph Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they've agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal was done. Suh appeared to confirm the deal in a post on his Twitter account after Schefter's report:. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported...
Bleacher Report
Bills Share Stunning Photos of Snowstorm's Arrival in Buffalo Ahead of Week 11
It turns out there was a pretty good reason to move Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns to Detroit. The team and linebacker Von Miller shared photographs and video of the snow that arrived in Buffalo on Friday:. Aya Elamroussi of CNN noted Orchard Park, where the...
Bleacher Report
Buccaneers' Bruce Arians Was Hospitalized for 4 Days with Heart Issue
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was hospitalized for four days last month with myocarditis, he revealed in an interview this week. "On the night before the Atlanta game, we had a house full of people," Arians told Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com. “We ate and I got these pains way up here, like two knives going in. The more I tried to take a breath, the worse it got.
Bleacher Report
NFL Threatens 'Significant Discipline' for Teams Violating Alcohol Policy
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo Friday threatening "significant discipline" for teams that do not abide by the league's alcohol policy. The memo follows Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing's early Friday morning arrest on DUI and speeding charges following the Titans' 27-17 road win over the Green Bay Packers.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections
Each passing week of the 2022 NFL season ups the stakes for fantasy football managers. There is only so much time left to claim a playoff berth or improve your postseason seeding. While you can't actually win a league title in Week 11, it's not hyperbolic to suggest you could lose it if you aren't careful.
Bleacher Report
Van Jefferson, Tyler Higbee Fantasy Outlook for Week 11 with Cooper Kupp Injured
Fantasy managers who were able to count on Cooper Kupp for consistent production find themselves in a bad spot for the rest of the season. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced this week his star will be placed on injured reserve after having surgery to repair a high ankle sprain.
49ers practice report: DE Samson Ebukam returns, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray still limited
The 49ers’ practice participation report for Friday contained some good news with a couple players seeing an uptick in participation from Thursday. Arizona’s participation report improved as well with quarterback Colt McCoy going from limited to full participation. QB Kyler Murray is still listed among the limited participants because of a hamstring issue.
Bleacher Report
NFL Records That Could be Broken in 2022 Season
Not only has Patrick Mahomes enjoyed a torrid start to the 2022 campaign, but the prolific Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is also among a small group of players with a reasonable shot to break an NFL record. "On pace" can be a dangerous qualifier, particularly when the sample size is...
Bleacher Report
76ers' James Harden Updates Injury Rehab, Return Timeline from Tendon Strain in Foot
Philadelphia 76ers star point guard James Harden told reporters on Thursday he's "on pace" with the original recovery timeline for the tendon strain in his right foot, which projected he would miss about a month of action. Harden added that he's no longer in a walking boot and has begun...
Bleacher Report
XFL Draft 2022 Results: Complete Rosters for Every Team After Day 2
The rosters for the XFL's 2023 reboot are set with the league's three-day draft drawing to a close Thursday. The event opened with the league's eight head coaches selecting their quarterbacks. A.J. McCarron, Ben DiNucci, Steven Montez and Deondre Francois were the headliners. On Wednesday, the focus shifted to the...
Bleacher Report
Ezekiel Elliott, Mark Andrews, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 11
Ezekiel Elliott and Mark Andrews could both be back on the field in Week 11. Elliott is progressing toward playing for the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC showdown with the Minnesota Vikings that is important to the team's pursuit of a playoff position. Andrews is officially listed as questionable for...
Bleacher Report
Saints' Cameron Jordan Out for Week 11, Will Miss 1st Game of Career Due to Injury
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss the first game of his 12-year NFL career because of injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Jordan played every game (starting all but one) over his first 10 NFL seasons (2011-2020). He sat out a game for the first time last December versus the New York Jets after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Bleacher Report
Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play-or-Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars
That's always the question keeping fantasy football managers up at night. As the 2022 NFL season progresses, the pressure attached to those debates only increases. To help relieve a bit of that stress, we'll help tackle a few of those play-or-bench debates here. Start: Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears (at...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 11: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Heading into Week 11, there are a couple veteran wide receivers, including one who has flown under the radar over the past month, that fantasy football managers would be wise to pick up. Managers should also try to snag a late-round rookie running back whose team recently made a strong shift in his favor with its carry distribution.
Bleacher Report
UVA RB Mike Hollins' Mother Says Son Went Back to Bus to Help amid Shooting
Three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed on campus Sunday after suspected gunman and ex-Cavalier walk-on Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly opened fire on a charter bus upon returning from a class field trip to Washington, D.C. Two others were also shot and injured. More information regarding...
Bleacher Report
Former Broncos OT: Russell Wilson Is Using Seahawks Audibles 'That Guys Don't Know'
Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus provided one reason why Russell Wilson might be struggling so much in his first season with the team. On 92.5 FM Altitude Sports Radio Denver, Polumbus reported Wilson is already having disagreements with head coach Nathaniel Hackett about the play-calling. The nine-time Pro Bowler is also becoming more frustrated with the situation.
Bleacher Report
3 Players Raiders Must Consider Benching amid 2-7 Start
The Las Vegas Raiders have endured some painful losses this season, but the one that pushed them to 2-7 might be the worst yet. Not only did it pretty much put the nail in the coffin of any playoff hopes, it came against an Indianapolis Colts team that just fired its coach and replaced him with a man who had only coached at the high school level before Sunday, Jeff Saturday.
Bleacher Report
Ndamukong Suh Wasn't Pursued by Cowboys Before Eagles Contract, Jerry Jones Says
The Dallas Cowboys did not express interest in signing veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh before he agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. "No, we didn't have contact," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "I like where we are with our big boys in the middle."
Bleacher Report
Saints' Jameis Winston: Getting Benched After Injury 'Hurts My Heart...Hurts My Soul'
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston said losing the starting job to Andy Dalton following an injury that sidelined him earlier in the season has been difficult to handle, per ESPN's Katherine Terrell:. "What's going on right now is what I've got to deal with right now and focus on...
Bleacher Report
Titans OC Todd Downing Arrested and Charged with DUI, Speeding After Win Over Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested in Williamson County, Tennessee, on Thursday night after the team's 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers. According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Department (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport), Downing was charged with DUI and speeding. Rapoport noted Downing posted bond at...
