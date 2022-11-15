ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope County, MN

CBS Minnesota

Police arrest 2 suspects in murder of Yaseen Johnson, 17; 1 still at large

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Plymouth police are looking for help in finding a suspects connected to that city's latest homicide, after two other suspects were taken into custody.Hans Madave, 19, remains wanted in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson.Johnson was found shot to death in a car in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Plymouth Monday evening."The initial witness reports led out officers to believe that there were two suspects who fled the scene after the shooting occurred," said Plymouth Director of Public Safety Erik Fadden.Police arrested two people -- one on Thursday, the other Friday...
PLYMOUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Images of suspect vehicle in 2021 killing of beloved activist, restaurant manager

Police investigating the 2021 slaying of beloved community activist Randall Lee Smith have released images of a vehicle that could be connected to his death. The Minneapolis Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued the pictures on Thursday, showing a pickup truck that's believed to be a Dodge Ram that was involved in the Nov. 17, 2021 shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Stearns County man sentenced for selling meth while in prison

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A man from Stearns County will spend more than two decades in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine from a Minnesota state prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Robert E. Maloney was convicted of coordinating with others outside the prison to sell meth and communicating with his co-conspirators via jail calls. Investigators say recordings of his jail calls featured him arranging meetings and discussing drug prices and quantities. Maloney was also accused of threatening a witness.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Identity released of Plymouth teen found fatally shot in car

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a Plymouth teen who was found fatally shot in a car on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:56 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, MN
willmarradio.com

More than 150 former Minneapolis Police Officers collect workers comp after death of Floyd

(Minneapolis, MN) -- More than 150 former Minneapolis police officers have collected a combined nearly 26 million dollars in worker's compensations settlements since George Floyd's death. That comes out to around 167-thousand dollars per officer. The hundreds of officers left the force in the years following Floyd's death, claiming post-traumatic stress disorder and collected disability benefits.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Civil commitment hearing in Willmar Friday for Algene Vossen

(Willmar MN-) A civil commitment hearing is scheduled for Friday for a Sioux Falls man accused of murdering a Willmar woman in 1974. 80-year-old Algene Vossen is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for the stabbing death of Mae Herman, but one year ago Judge Steven Wentzel ruled Vossen was not mentally competent to stand trial because he has shown signs of confusion, memory loss and dementia. At the time of the ruling, Vossen's attorney, Kent Marshall, said his client can't participate in his own defense...
WILLMAR, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis officer Jerry Haaf's killer denied parole

ST PAUL, Minn. — Parole for the man serving a life sentence for the 1992 murder of Minneapolis officer Jerry Haaf has been denied. Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) Commissioner Paul Schnell denied parole for Amwati Pepi McKenzie Monday after a live virtual hearing, where McKenzie's case file and prison record were reviewed by a DOC life sentence review panel.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police investigate shooting that injured man in Jordan neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS – A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood.Police say officers were called to the 1200 block of 26th Avenue North just before 3 p.m. where they found evidence of gunfire.The victim is said to have driven himself to an area hospital for treatment. He's expected to survive.Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man fires at vehicle after attempted carjacking near Hudson, Wis.

HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say a man fired at a vehicle after attempting to carjack the driver near Hudson, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported attempted carjacking near County Highway N and Highway 12 just after 8:30 p.m.The alleged victims said a car stopped in front of them, and a man got out. He pointed a gun at their car, they said. They drove away, but said the man fired at them as they fled. He allegedly followed them for a short while in his vehicle.The man drove into Minnesota, the sheriff's office said, and is still at large. The suspect vehicle is a black Lincoln sedan.No one was injured in the attempted carjacking.Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.
HUDSON, WI

