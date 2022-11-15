Read full article on original website
AEVI’s Mike Camerling on Customer Expectations and Using Data to Keep Digitisation Personal
At Money20/20, we catch up with Mike Camerling, the CEO of the cloud-based platform, AEVI, to discuss the changes in customer expectations and the diversity of digital options for merchants and consumers. For Camerling, eCommerce has exposed merchants to a wider pool of customers, and to help them develop and...
iBanFirst announces closing of acquisition of Cornhill, the UK-based FX provider
Global financial services provider, iBanFirst, announces today the closing of its acquisition of Cornhill, a UK-based FX provider. The announcement follows the authorisation of the acquisition by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The acquisition will help iBanFirst accelerate its international development in the UK. In the coming months, Cornhill’s clients...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
EXCLUSIVE: “Change on the Inside” – Raphael Barisaac, UniCredit in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
UniCredit recognised that it had to transform how the organisation functioned if it was to make the most of digital progress. Raphael Barisaac, its SVP Global Head of Cash Management, explains what impact that’s had on his business division. Evolve or die’ is a much-used maxim, adopted by many...
Unipet’s David Boodhram on Fintech and the Role of Auditing in Anti-Money Laundering (AML)
At Fintech Islands, we talk to David Boodhram, the Chief Audit Executive at Caribbean energy company, Unipet, about the company’s new direction in the fintech space and the three components they aim to grow; education, innovation, and regulation. For Boodhram, the internal audit function is a critical and the third line of defence in regulating fintech risk and AML.
Clearstream’s Priya Sharma on Infrastructure Relies on Data Quality
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we sat down with Priya Sharma, the Head of Client Connectivity & Data at post-trading services provider, Clearstream, to discuss the changing role of the data scientist and the increased appetite for AI functionalities. For Sharma, data management and quality must be a priority for businesses if they what their data scientists to build infrastructure that can facilitate AI and cloud capabilities.
Singlife with Aviva Strengthens Investment Office with New Group Deputy Chief Investment Office
Homegrown financial services company Singlife with Aviva has appointed Dr Allen Kuo as its Group Deputy Chief Investment Officer. He will strengthen specialist skills within the Investment Office and provide leadership and guidance as Singlife bolsters its asset management capabilities. Based in Singapore, Allen will also oversee the implementation of...
Flutterwave and World Record Holder, Tobi Amusan Collaborate to Launch $end Mobile for the African Diaspora
Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, today unveiled $endmobile, an app to facilitate faster and easier transfer of funds from the diaspora to the African continent. Flutterwave also signed Tobi Amusan, the Nigeria-born 100m Hurdles Women’s World Record Holder as $endmobile’s Ambassador; a decision the company says is due to their similarity in speed and resilience.
Adumo Raises R190 Million to Consolidate and Develop Its Recent Acquisitions
Adumo, the leading independent payments processor operating across Sub-Saharan Africa, has successfully raised R190 million to increase its shareholding and control in some of its recent acquisitions.. CEO of adumo, Paul Kent commented, “Local consumers are following a global trend of demanding digital and flexible methods of making cashless payments,...
Plum Ranked no.1 Fastest Growing Fintech in the UK in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50
Smart money app Plum today announces that it ranked no.1 among fintechs and no.5 overall in the 2022 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, a ranking of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in the UK. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over the last four years. Plum grew 7,735 percent...
Mobiquity Vice President of Global Digital Banking Appointed as a Judge for the Banking Technology Awards
Peter-Jan Van De Venn, VP Global Digital Banking, Mobiquity – a digital transformation enabler – has been selected as a judge for the Banking Technology Awards 2022 as part of a panel assessing and acknowledging talent across the banking and fintech industry. The Banking Technology Awards honour the...
RBC launches Swift Go, a new way to make fast, secure, cost-effective cross-border payments
In today’s global economy, business has no borders, and Canadian companies are increasingly relying on and expecting frictionless international payments in order to succeed. To address this growing need, RBC today launched Swift Go, a new solution that enables Canadian businesses to send cross-border payments of up to $10,000 in foreign currencies with speed, security, predictability and efficiency. Implemented in collaboration with J.P. Morgan and Swift, RBC is the first Canadian financial institution to introduce this capability for its business clients.
