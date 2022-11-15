21.5 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana from LAX flight found at Nashville BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing felony drug charges after officers reportedly found pounds of marijuana mixed with coffee grounds inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport.

According to an arrest warrant provided by Metro police, officers were observing bags coming off a Spirit Airlines flight from Los Angeles Monday when they noticed the odor of marijuana coming from one of the bags.

A white, hard-case roller bag was then sent out on the baggage carousel where officers waited for someone to claim it.

Damien Bosc (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The bag was then claimed by 27-year-old Damien Bosc, who was identified by his California driver’s license and Spirit Airlines bag tag.

Court records show an officer approached Bosc and asked for consent to search the luggage and carry-on, to which Bosc responded “Yes.”

During a search of the luggage, BNA officers reportedly found 19 vacuumed-sealed bags of marijuana mixed with coffee grounds.

According to an affidavit, each vacuum-sealed bag contained about one pound of marijuana bringing the total weight to 21.5 pounds.

Officers also found a small amount of marijuana in a plastic bag in Bosc’s carry-on luggage.

The marijuana was seized and Bosc was charged with felony possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Metro jail on a $75,000 bond.

BNA released a statement, which reads:

Safety and security are our top priorities at Nashville International Airport® (BNA®). Our officers in the Department of Public Safety are working 24 hours each day to ensure our passengers and business partners are welcomed to a safe and secure airport. A passenger was arrested by BNA Officers due to the possession of illegal drugs. We are proud of our officers and K-9 officers in their ongoing efforts to protect BNA. Paul Lindsley, ABC

Director Corporate Communications

This isn’t the first major drug confiscation at BNA this year.

On October 5, an airport K-9 sniffed out 92 pounds of pot packed away in four suitcases arriving from Dallas .

In September, a 30-year-old woman flying in from LAX was arrested after her suitcase was found to contain 30 pounds of meth .

“As our city grows, so does the problem. Each case is different, but we vigorously prosecute cases of hard-core drugs like heroin and fentanyl coming into the city. If there is an obvious case where selling or distributing is apparent, then possession with intent would be charged by law enforcement,” said General Ed Ryan, Special Operations/Drug Enforcement Lead Prosecutor at the Davidson County D.A. Office. “If someone decides to skip bond and flee, we work with the lawyer and bonding company to bring the individual back for prosecution.”

