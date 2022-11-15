Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Related
advantagenews.com
Greydon Royce Angleton
Greydon Royce Angleton, 81, passed away 12:22 pm, Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Cedar Creek of Godfrey. Born June 21, 1941 in Cave-in-Rock, IL, he was the son of William Owen and Mavis (Blakley) Angleton. He had worked and retired as a machinist for the Olin Corporation. On August 13,...
advantagenews.com
Dana Ethel Worthen
Dana Ethel Worthen, 72, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:25 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born December 26, 1949, in Memphis, Tennessee, a daughter of the late George Buford and Mary Alice (Michaels) Woodward. Dana had worked as a nurse’s aide with St. Elizabeth Hospital and several area nursing homes and also in retail with Wal-Mart and Jan’s Hallmark in Granite City. She was a member of the Granite City Church of God and volunteered with the Phoenix Crisis Center and the Good Samaritan House in Granite City. She enjoyed her days of crocheting and had a love of Shirley Temple. Dana cherished her grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly R. and Robert Orahood of Granite City and Angela C. and Lance Fraley of Troy; a daughter-in-law, Vicki D. Worthen Bruhn of Staunton; six grandchildren and spouses, Jennifer and Rowdy Rossing, Robyn and Thomas Charter, Joshua Fraley, Samantha Worthen, Adam Fraley and Jesse Fraley; one great grandson, Nathaniel Charter; a brother and sister-in-law, George M. and Elaine Woodward of San Diego, California; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Roma and Wayne Buchan of Battlefield, Missouri and Peggy Irving of Maryville; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Shawn Eric Worthen and a sister, Ann Goodwin. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Larry Blankley officiating. You may watch the service livestream on her tribute wall. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights. Memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan House in Granite City and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
advantagenews.com
Susan L. Calmese
Susan L. Calmese, 63, died at 4:55 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at River Crossing in Alton. Born October 27, 1959 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of Bert and Joan Ann Atkins Sr. She worked as a waitress for 20 years for Jason’s Restaurant and IHOP in Jennings, MO as well as worked for 10 years for Graham Packaging. She married her high school sweetheart Joseph Calmese. He preceded her in death. Surviving are two daughters, Joanne Calmese and Christine Calmese both of Alton, a son, Joseph Calmese (Marilu) of St. Louis, MO, four grandchildren, Diego, Elena, Emilia, and Lorenzo Calmese, one brother Bert Atkins Jr., St. Louis, MO, and two sisters, Christine Emily of Alton and Cathy Atkins of St. Louis, MO. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Theresa Y. McArthur
Theresa Y. McArthur, 60, passed away at 3:35pm on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on July 28, 1962, in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of the late Frank and Yvonne (Jeffries) Jacobson, Sr. She married Glenn McArthur on December 19, 1987, in Chillicothe, Illinois, and he survives. Other survivors include two daughters: Jaime McArthur of Godfrey, Cherise “Rees” McArthur of Highland, a son and daughter in law: Christopher and Kelsi McArthur of Bethalto, eight grandchildren: Jayda, Tia, Ethan, Zoey, Bryce, Aiden, Brynnlee, Aria, four great grandchildren: Vivian, Jawan, Adair, A’Nylah, a sister and brother in law: Debbie and Doug Meehan of Littleton, Colorada, three brothers and two sisters in law: Frank and Linnea Jacobson, Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina, Leland Jacobson of Tremont, Illinois, Clyde and Crystal Jacobson of Hensley, Arkansas, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
advantagenews.com
Alva Antone Lumley
Alva Antone Lumley, 102, entered eternal life at 9:16 am on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his home in Godfrey with his family by his side. He was born on May 8, 1920, in Kampsville, the son of George and Anna (Hagen) Lumley. Alva married Lorraine Klunk on September 23,...
advantagenews.com
Kenneth Paul Hierman
Kenneth Paul Hierman, 86, passed away 6:40 pm, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at River Crossings in Alton. He attended Blair School in East Alton, graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School in 1965, received his Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Fine Arts and Education from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. He served in U.S Army.
advantagenews.com
Joyce Linenfelser
Joyce A. Linenfelser, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 14, 2022, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL. She was born on Monday, January 6, 1941, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Fremont and Eugenia (nee Hoffman) Bargetzi. On Saturday, January 17, 1959, she married Gene E....
advantagenews.com
Lola V. Leggett
Lola V. Leggett, 87 of Bethalto, IL passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 4:42 am at Rivers Crossing in Alton, IL. She was born on October 13, 1935, in Arkansas the daughter of Ira Marshall and Victoria (Cox) Sterling. Lola married Dan P. Leggett on May 28, 1954, at East Alton General Baptist Church. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2017.
advantagenews.com
Steven Silvey
On Monday, November 14, 2022, Steven Norris Silvey, loving husband and father of 3 daughters, passed away at age 66. Steve was born February 5, 1956 in East St. Louis, IL to Norris and Joy (Motley) Silvey. He received his degree in Mathematics from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in 1978 and was the Chief Information Officer and Assistant Vice President of the Federal Reserve of St. Louis, where he worked for over 30 years. On September 3, 1976, he married Judy Lynn Fulton at the First Baptist Church in Collinsville. They raised two daughters, Kelly and Rebecca, and gained a bonus daughter Elizabeth in 2011.
advantagenews.com
Ruth Harris
Ruth Bradshaw was born December 11, 1924, in Jackson County, Illinois, to William and Gertrude (White) Bradshaw. Bradshaw graduated from Gorham Community High School in 1942, Alton Memorial School of Nursing in 1946, and McKendree University in 1975 with a degree in Psychology. She worked as a registered nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital (where she also taught in the nursing program) and as a school nurse in Alton and Edwardsville, serving as Edwardsville School Corporation’s Health Coordinator in the mid 1990s. She was a longstanding member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights, as well as a member of the Edwardsville and Illinois Education Associations.
advantagenews.com
Paul Watson
GRAFTON - Paul Watson, 82, passed away at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home in Jerseyville. Surviving are a daughter: Tracy Rowling of Grafton. 3 grandchildren:. Mark (Cathyrn) Rowling of Rock Hill, MO. Amanda (Luke) Cronin of Jerseyville. Zachary Rowling of Saint Louis, MO. 3...
advantagenews.com
Janet Taylor
Janet S. Taylor, 64, of Madison, Illinois passed away at 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her home. She was born December 15, 1957 in Granite City, a daughter of Edith (Bouse) McIntire of Madison and the late Earl Ben Gordon. Janet cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. In addition to her beloved mom, she is survived by three sons, David Taylor of Missouri, Jeff (Brenda) Taylor of Texas and Steve Taylor of Madison; many grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a brother, Ben (Dorene) Gordon of Iowa; a sister, Dee Willabee of Chicago; other extended family and friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Earl McIntyre; two sisters, Rosie Gordon and Joyce Davis and a brother, Frankie Gordon.
advantagenews.com
Christmas Tree lighting tonight in Alton
The 28th annual Community Tree Lighting at Lincoln Douglas Square is tonight in downtown Alton. The annual event serves as the kickoff to the local Salvation Army Tree of Lights campaign. There will also be a crafting area for the kids, and you can check out the Salvation Army’s Big Red Kettle.
advantagenews.com
Tree lighting Thursday at Alton's Statehouse Circle
There will be a tree lighting Thursday evening at Alton’s Statehouse Circle. Fourth Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown is spearheading the effort to place a tree at the circle and give those that travel through the area another tree to enjoy this holiday season. She tells The Big Z the...
advantagenews.com
Evangelical students collect coats and food
Students at Evangelical School in Godfrey have been busy collecting supplies to assist those in need heading into the holiday season. Mrs. McRae’s 4th grade class recently collected gently used coats for the Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills, greatly exceeding their goal. School Principal Maria Baalman tells The...
advantagenews.com
Gerald Burch
Gerald Burch, 90, passed away on November 14, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital. He was born on September 1, 1932 in Fieldon to Alva F. & Mattie E. (Phipps) Burch. He was a proud US Navy veteran. He loved hunting, mushroom hunting, fishing, playing softball, and going on his jon boat. He would also always offer you a refreshment and tell you a joke. Jerry was also retired from Laclede Steel and a member of Fieldon United Church of Christ. He had a longtime companion, Joyce Pieper, and they shared 23 years together. They enjoyed each other, fishing, traveling, and taking care of one another. He is survived by his children: Gwen (Don) Schmoeller of Godfrey and Gerald F. Burch, Jr. of Chicago; his grandchildren: Brandi M. Brackett of Jerseyville and Steven Schmoeller of Godfrey; his companion: Joyce Pieper; his sister-in-laws: Francis Burch and Deb (Steve) Haag; his brother-in-laws: James Klunk, Joe Dunham, and Ralph (Yonnie) Dunham; and his several nieces and nephews. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, grandson: Patrick Schmoeller, two wives: Mae (Dunham) Burch and Sonia Lawson, siblings: John (Esther) Burch, Robert Burch, and Alice Klunk, sister-in-laws: Mae’s identical twin Faye (Donald) Lavey and Bernita Dunham, nephew: Bobby Burch, and niece: Debbie (Burch) Hartley. Visitation will take place on November 19, 2022 from 10:00 am – 12:00 (noon) at Fieldon United Church of Christ. Funeral will take place on November 19, 2022 at 12:00 (noon) at Fieldon United Church of Christ. Pastor Donna Smith-Pupillo will be officiating the service and burial will take place at Fieldon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fieldon United Church of Christ.
advantagenews.com
Longtime Madison County Board members leaving
With the Madison County Board downsizing from 29 to 26 members, dozens of years of experience is leaving the board. Several longtime members chose not to run for another term. They had their last meeting Wednesday night and were recognized for their service. Among them are Bruce Malone of Alton and Mike Walters of Godfrey.
advantagenews.com
United Way’s Community Christmas is underway
The United Way’s “Community Christmas” is underway. Businesses in the Riverbend are once again setting out donation boxes. You can drop off items at any participating location, as well as the United Way office in East Alton. The program runs through early December. The United Way’s Erin...
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
advantagenews.com
Alton Salvation Army to host pre-Thanksgiving dinner
It’s just about time for the traditional Thanksgiving Eve dinner at the Alton Salvation Army. From 5-7pm next Wednesday, the center will open the doors to families for an evening of fellowship. The basement will be open with activities for the kids, including pool tables, foosball tables, crafts, and hot cocoa.
Comments / 0