How to watch Nope online — Streaming release date and where to watch

Related
9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus (Nov. 18-20)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Disenchanted, Dead to Me and A Christmas Story Christmas
How to watch Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium online with Disney Plus
How to watch Elton John say goodbye, Yellow Brick Road, live on Disney Plus.
Disenchanted release date and time — how to watch online
The fairy tale sequel to Enchanted brings back Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.
Rick and Morty season 6 episode 7 release date and time — How to watch online, channel and more
Previously On goes haywire in Rick and Morty season 6 episode 7. So, here's how to watch online.
5 best HBO Max movies you're not watching
Our streaming editor picked five HBO Max movies — including comedy, drama, horror and documentary titles — that need to be seen.
‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology
Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
Mythic Quest is the best Apple TV Plus show you’re not watching
Our streaming editor begs you to not sleep on Apple TV Plus' Mythic Quest.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Seeing $66M Second Weekend; What’s Going On With Adult Pics ‘She Said’ & ‘The Menu’? – Saturday Update
SATURDAY UPDATE: Wakanda Forever‘s second weekend is coming in lower than its projected $70M+ with $66M, -64%. That’s not necessarily something to get worried about, however, sources keep telling me this pic’s running time is what’s slowing it down a bit. On the bright side, it’s Thanksgiving week, and if people aren’t seeing it this weekend, then they’re seeing it sometime this week, hands down. Furthermore, there was always bound to be a steep drop in the Friday to Friday coming off the Veterans Day holiday and previews a week ago, that number being -79% for $17.9M yesterday. Even though...
Netflix with ads is even worse for movies than shows — here’s why
Netflix with ads isn't great for movie night, as a new report shows.
There's a new Spider-Man spinoff coming to Prime Video — not Disney Plus
A new show based on a character from the web-head's comics is going to Amazon Prime Video.
Chris Colfer Said He Was "Terrified" When Kurt Hummel Was Written As Gay On "Glee" While He Was Not Yet Open About His Sexuality
"When it happened to me it was very much ‘I deserved it.' It was crickets. It was obvious, so therefore I had no reason to be upset about it.”
Manifest season 4 part 2: Everything we know so far
The flight finally ends with Manifest season 4 part 2, as Netflix finishes what NBC canceled.
These Are The Banned Twitter Accounts That Elon Musk Has Reinstated, Is Considering Reinstating, And Those He Refuses To Reinstate
An interesting crew of characters.
Daily Quordle #298 — answers and hints for Friday, November 18
Find out what today's Quordle answers are and see the solutions to previous games.
HBO Max is missing a very obvious feature — and it's driving me nuts
Our streaming editor is wondering why HBO Max can't be more like HBO — in a way that would make watching new shows easier.
Today's Wordle answer and hints — solution #518, Saturday, November 19
Find out what today's Wordle answer is and get some hints for it, plus see the solutions to previous games.
Netflix just added remote logout so you can kick freeloaders off your account
Netflix rolls out new account controls to allow for remote logout from devices
Roku just got a ton of new free content — here’s what you can stream now
The Roku Channel, which offers a ton of free ad-supported TV content, just got 36 new channels. Here's everything you need to know.
Tom's Guide
New York City, NY
474K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.https://www.tomsguide.com
Comments / 0