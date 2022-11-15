ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmichael, CA

Apartment Therapy

7 Kitchen Decorating Trends Designers Can’t Wait to Leave Behind in 2022

Freelance writer Dana McMahan is a chronic adventurer, serial learner, and whiskey enthusiast based in Louisville, Kentucky. Do the kitchens you see on Instagram, Pinterest, and home improvement shows start to blend together after a while? No surprise if so, because, well, trends are trends for a reason. And if you’re tired of seeing, say, all-white, all-the-time kitchens, imagine how designers feel! They live and breathe this stuff, and you can bet they are so over some of it.
KENTUCKY STATE
Apartment Therapy

Jeremiah Brent Opened His Own Home Decor Store

Jeremiah Brent's elegant and simplistic aesthetic is now shoppable at a brand new retail space he opened in collaboration with Runyan real estate and Platform LA. Dubbed Atrio, the space is made to look like one of Brent's interior designs, making the shopping experience just as beautiful as each and every piece being sold within.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Apartment Therapy

Nate Berkus Shows How You Can Use Outdoor Furniture Inside

Nate Berkus is not one for trends. In fact, the fan-favorite designer often puts his own spin on classic design elements that will never go out of fashion. From distinctive marble to checkered floors, Berkus is a fan of bold, timeless styles and his newly-renovated New York City home — which he shares with husband Jeremiah Brent and their two children — showcases this perfectly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

This Couple Created an Incredibly Custom, Functional, and Stunning Home With A Lot of Plywood

Originally from California, but turned New Yorker since 2000, I've been shooting my entire life and am still inspired and excited about it. Lately I have been putting my energies into my Fine Art, which can be seen on my website and on Saatchi Art. Being infatuated with interior design doesn't hurt either, which mixes well with my love of photographing interiors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

2023 Home Trends: ‘We’re Moving Out of This Ikea Era’

Everything old is new again. That’s the word from style forecasters at Fashion Snoops and Sherwin Williams who shared top home trends for 2023 at the recent High Point Market home furnishings trade show in North Carolina. Jaye Mize, vice president of creative at Fashion Snoops, and Sue Walden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, outlined some of the biggest shifts for the home space, and what’s influencing these trends. According to Mize and Walden, here are four of the biggest style trends slated to shape the home goods industry in the coming year. Return of Tradition Nostalgia has had a major influence...

