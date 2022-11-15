Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study saysRickyDavis, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Related
7 Kitchen Decorating Trends Designers Can’t Wait to Leave Behind in 2022
Freelance writer Dana McMahan is a chronic adventurer, serial learner, and whiskey enthusiast based in Louisville, Kentucky. Do the kitchens you see on Instagram, Pinterest, and home improvement shows start to blend together after a while? No surprise if so, because, well, trends are trends for a reason. And if you’re tired of seeing, say, all-white, all-the-time kitchens, imagine how designers feel! They live and breathe this stuff, and you can bet they are so over some of it.
Jeremiah Brent Opened His Own Home Decor Store
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Jeremiah Brent’s elegant and simplistic aesthetic is now shoppable at a brand new retail space he opened in collaboration with Runyan real estate and Platform LA. Dubbed Atrio, the space is made to look like one of Brent’s interior designs, making the shopping experience just as beautiful as each and every piece being sold within.
Apartment Therapy
Nate Berkus Shows How You Can Use Outdoor Furniture Inside
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Nate Berkus is not one for trends. In fact, the fan-favorite designer often puts his own spin on classic design elements that will never go out of fashion. From distinctive marble to checkered floors, Berkus is a fan of bold, timeless styles and his newly-renovated New York City home — which he shares with husband Jeremiah Brent and their two children — showcases this perfectly.
4 Ways to Mimic the Frank Lloyd Wright Aesthetic in Your Home, According an Architect
Growing up in Chicagoland, I’ve had the joy of being surrounded by Frank Lloyd Wright designs my entire life. His iconic Prairie style graces so many things around here, from homes in the neighborhood north of mine, to churches, to office buildings just over the border in Wisconsin. We even have the Frank Lloyd Wright Heritage Trail nearby.
livingetc.com
Should doors be painted the same color as walls? Expert advice on when to go all out and when to mix it up
Should doors be painted the same color as walls? It's a question that's becoming more frequently asked as the 'color drenching' trend continues to gather favor. Color drenching allows you to create a cocooning feel in a room, and is certainly a stylish approach to painting doors, among others. 'There...
Boy George Is Selling His Gothic-Style London Villa and the Kitchen’s Natural Lighting Will Make You Fall in Love
This might come as a surprise, but Boy George has lived in the same home for over 30 years. And now, one lucky homebuyer with a multi-million dollar budget may get to call his historically gothic London mansion home. Originally known as The Logs, the property, which sits directly across...
This Couple Created an Incredibly Custom, Functional, and Stunning Home With A Lot of Plywood
Originally from California, but turned New Yorker since 2000, I've been shooting my entire life and am still inspired and excited about it. Lately I have been putting my energies into my Fine Art, which can be seen on my website and on Saatchi Art. Being infatuated with interior design doesn't hurt either, which mixes well with my love of photographing interiors.
2023 Home Trends: ‘We’re Moving Out of This Ikea Era’
Everything old is new again. That’s the word from style forecasters at Fashion Snoops and Sherwin Williams who shared top home trends for 2023 at the recent High Point Market home furnishings trade show in North Carolina. Jaye Mize, vice president of creative at Fashion Snoops, and Sue Walden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, outlined some of the biggest shifts for the home space, and what’s influencing these trends. According to Mize and Walden, here are four of the biggest style trends slated to shape the home goods industry in the coming year. Return of Tradition Nostalgia has had a major influence...
Comments / 0