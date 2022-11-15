ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

WCNC

'It's fast and furious' | Local mayors look toward explosive growth in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Approaching 2023, two of Charlotte's biggest suburbs are planning for more explosive growth. "We're trying to continue to grow in a very orderly manner," Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said. Concord is now the tenth-largest city in North Carolina. It's attracted big-name companies recently including Red Bull...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

I-77 North reopens in Charlotte after deadly crash, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I-77 northbound in Charlotte has reopened following a deadly crash early Saturday morning, according to officials. The N.C. Department of Transportation said I-77 North closed between Exit 13-A on I-85 and Exit 16, which is Sunset Road, just before 3:30 a.m. The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in crash on I-77 in north Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on I-77 early Saturday morning in north Charlotte, Medic confirmed. The crash happened between the Cindy Lane and Sunset Road exits on the northbound side around 3:30 a.m. Officials completely shut down all lanes for about three hours. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte woman once homeless moves into apartment after WBTV story

Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide. Mexican authorities confirmed to WBTV News on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson as a homicide. CMPD searching for suspect who shot man after hours-long standoff in west Charlotte. Updated: 27...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

‘House of lies.’ Minister convicted of defrauding Charlotte church, others of $800,000

Michael Baldwin may soon be moving on: from “Miracle Mansion” to a prison cell. On Thursday night, a federal jury in Charlotte convicted the Virginia pastor and would-be developer of bilking investors out of more than $800,000 that ostensibly was to help Baldwin build a high-end, family-entertainment venue with a “Biblical worldview” near Washington, D.C.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

I-77 reopened after crash in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials had I-77 in southwest Charlotte shut down following a crash near the West Arrowood Road exit on Friday evening. The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. near Exit 3. All northbound lanes were closed in the area. It completely reopened shortly before 8 p.m. According...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CLT Airport will see over 800k passengers during Thanksgiving holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Travel for the Thanksgiving Holiday officially kicked off Thursday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The airport is expecting to see about 822,000 passengers make their way through the airport over the next 10 days. As the airport undergoes construction and a large peak in air travel...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Possible standoff situation in west Charlotte, one person shot per Medic

Possible standoff situation in west Charlotte, one person shot per Medic. WBTV’s Sky3 is currently over an apparent standoff between the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and a suspect. Charlotte woman’s death being investigated as homicide, Mexican authorities say. Updated: 6 hours ago. It’s a story that WBTV first reported...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico

Santa has been working all year to make our wishes come true, but this year, he has a wish of his own. Charlotte church youth leader, soccer coach charged in sex crimes against children. Updated: 2 hours ago. A local church youth leader and soccer coach faces multiple charges related...
CHARLOTTE, NC

