'It's fast and furious' | Local mayors look toward explosive growth in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Approaching 2023, two of Charlotte's biggest suburbs are planning for more explosive growth. "We're trying to continue to grow in a very orderly manner," Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said. Concord is now the tenth-largest city in North Carolina. It's attracted big-name companies recently including Red Bull...
I-77 North reopens in Charlotte after deadly crash, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I-77 northbound in Charlotte has reopened following a deadly crash early Saturday morning, according to officials. The N.C. Department of Transportation said I-77 North closed between Exit 13-A on I-85 and Exit 16, which is Sunset Road, just before 3:30 a.m. The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed...
New Indy paper mill agrees to $1.1 million penalty, consent decree in foul odor lawsuit
Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide. Mexican authorities confirmed to WBTV News on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson as a homicide. CMPD searching for suspect who shot man after hours-long standoff in west Charlotte. Updated: 26...
One killed in crash on I-77 in north Charlotte, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on I-77 early Saturday morning in north Charlotte, Medic confirmed. The crash happened between the Cindy Lane and Sunset Road exits on the northbound side around 3:30 a.m. Officials completely shut down all lanes for about three hours. The...
Charlotte woman once homeless moves into apartment after WBTV story
Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide. Mexican authorities confirmed to WBTV News on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson as a homicide. CMPD searching for suspect who shot man after hours-long standoff in west Charlotte. Updated: 27...
‘House of lies.’ Minister convicted of defrauding Charlotte church, others of $800,000
Michael Baldwin may soon be moving on: from “Miracle Mansion” to a prison cell. On Thursday night, a federal jury in Charlotte convicted the Virginia pastor and would-be developer of bilking investors out of more than $800,000 that ostensibly was to help Baldwin build a high-end, family-entertainment venue with a “Biblical worldview” near Washington, D.C.
Gastonia home rental scam crushing local family
She says the scammer took all of her money, so even if she can find a new home, she doesn't know if she can afford it.
Transportation group votes to use $10 million to pave roads around failed Panthers facility
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - As of this moment, the new I-77 exit interchange that was supposed to be leading up to the Panthers’ failed practice facility is now leading nowhere. On Friday, a group met in hopes of changing that. The Rock Hill Fort Mill Area Transportation Study...
Death of North Carolina woman vacationing in Mexico under investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Prosecutors in Mexico said Thursday that they have begun an investigation after a North Carolina woman was seen beaten in a video at a resort city last month. The parents of Shanquella Robinson, 25, of Charlotte, said their daughter was found dead in a hotel room...
I-77 reopened after crash in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials had I-77 in southwest Charlotte shut down following a crash near the West Arrowood Road exit on Friday evening. The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. near Exit 3. All northbound lanes were closed in the area. It completely reopened shortly before 8 p.m. According...
‘Lack of sauce’ at North Carolina Wendy’s leads to arrest, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – ‘Lack of sauce’ at a Gastonia Wendy’s led to an arrest and recovery of a stolen handgun Thursday, Nov. 17, according to the police department. A 35-year-old man, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with communicating threats...
CLT Airport will see over 800k passengers during Thanksgiving holiday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Travel for the Thanksgiving Holiday officially kicked off Thursday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The airport is expecting to see about 822,000 passengers make their way through the airport over the next 10 days. As the airport undergoes construction and a large peak in air travel...
FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into death of Shanquella Robinson in Cabo
The FBI Charlotte Field Office confirms to Queen City News it has opened up an investigation into the death of Charlotte resident, Shanquella Robinson. FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into …. The FBI Charlotte Field Office confirms to Queen City News it has opened up an investigation into the...
Bus with 14 students on board hit in Catawba Co. by tractor-trailer, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A bus full of high school students was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the way to a field trip Wednesday morning. According to Lincoln Charter School, a bus with juniors and seniors on board was rammed on the way to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. It happened on Highway 150 in Catawba County before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Back-to-back: Gaston County cat attack reveals another rabies case
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police identified the county’s 12th rabies case, involving a cat attacking a resident in Mount Holly. The case comes a day after the announcement of the county’s 11th case. On Tuesday night, Gaston County Police Animal Care and...
Possible standoff situation in west Charlotte, one person shot per Medic
Possible standoff situation in west Charlotte, one person shot per Medic. WBTV’s Sky3 is currently over an apparent standoff between the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and a suspect. Charlotte woman’s death being investigated as homicide, Mexican authorities say. Updated: 6 hours ago. It’s a story that WBTV first reported...
Find a Fugitive: Armed man takes money, cigarettes from south Charlotte gas station
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find A Fugitive. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said the incident happened at the Sam’s Mart on Providence Rd. at Strawberry Hill in south Charlotte. Surveillance video showed the suspect casually walk behind the counter and threaten the employee with a weapon. Detectives said […]
'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
CMPD searching for suspect who shot man after hours-long standoff in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A standoff has cleared that went on for hours in west Charlotte between the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and a suspect. A large police presence was seen on Moore’s Chapel Road on Thursday. In a video sent by a viewer, police can be heard ordering someone...
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Santa has been working all year to make our wishes come true, but this year, he has a wish of his own. Charlotte church youth leader, soccer coach charged in sex crimes against children. Updated: 2 hours ago. A local church youth leader and soccer coach faces multiple charges related...
