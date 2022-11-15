RED BLUFF, Calif - A fire broke out early Wednesday morning inside an old Victorian home in Red Bluff. A neighbor called 911 to report the fire just after 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Washington Street on the north side of town. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer said the first fire crew arrived in less than three minutes and the fire had already spread to the first and second story of the home.

