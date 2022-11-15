Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Redding after officers locate stolen items
REDDING, Calif. - A man was booked into the Shasta County Jail after officers found he had several stolen items. The Redding Police Department Bike Team arrested 30-year-old Karsen Tittle after they found he had items that were reported stolen from a person who was shopping at a grocery store on Wednesday.
Man hospitalized, another arrested in stabbing at Redding party
REDDING, Calif. - A man is in the hospital and another is behind bars following a stabbing at a party in Redding early Friday morning, according to police. Officers responded to an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Orange Avenue just before 2 a.m. A 22-year-old man was found...
Suspect arrested for arson after fireworks set tree on fire in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - An arson suspect was arrested late Wednesday night for using illegal fireworks in Redding. The fireworks caused a tree to catch fire close to surrounding homes. The fire started just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of California Street in Redding. The burning tree is...
Shasta DA justifies officers in deadly shooting on Cypress Avenue Bridge in 2021
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney determined three officers who shot and killed a woman in Redding in 2021 were justified in their actions. District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said Brooke Blair was waving what appeared to be a firearm at officers and was not cooperating with them at the scene. The officers then fired at her.
Felon arrested in Redding after police find AK 47 and AR 15 in RV
REDDING, Calif. — A felon was arrested Monday afternoon near the planetarium in Redding after police say they found multiple guns and armor-piercing ammunition in his RV. According to Redding police, the Redding Police Department Bike Team was patrolling the area of the Schreder Planetarium and Magnolia Park, along the 1600 block of Magnolia Avenue when they came across Nicholas Curran, 45, Redding, walking in an alleyway with a pellet rifle.
Driver crashes into poles and tree, abandons car on Churn Creek Road
REDDING, Calif. - Police say someone slammed into two light poles early Thursday morning and then took off, leaving their car in the middle of a busy road in Redding. The driver apparently hit one light pole after another on Churn Creek Road sometime after 3 a.m. Thursday, eventually hitting a tree. The car was abandoned right across from Save Mart in the southbound lanes towards the Arco gas station.
Woman hit and killed by car in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was hit and killed by a car while crossing the street in Redding. The collision happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Parkview Avenue near Akard Avenue in Redding. Redding police officers found the 28-year-old woman in the road with serious injuries. She was taken...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle sustaining significant injuries, Redding PD confirmed. Redding PD said that the pedestrian was struck around 6:30 p.m. near Parkview Market. Officials said the victim was transported to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you...
Trinity County Sheriff's Office opens new Weaverville detention facility
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. - A new 72-bed Trinity County Detention Facility opened at 701 Tom Bell Road, the Trinity County Sheriff's Office announced. In 2015, Trinity County applied for grant funds under SB 863 to build a new detention facility to replace the existing facility. $20 million in funding was approved...
K-9 assists in DUI arrest after high speed pursuit
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif - A woman, suspected of DUI, led police on a 20-mile pursuit towards Burney reaching 100 mph. Late Monday night, shortly after 11 p.m. Redding Police officers responded to a possible DUI driver at the Safeway in the 1000 block of E. Cypress Avenue. Police say they...
Trinity County man reported missing in May found safe
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was reported missing in Trinity County in May has been found alive and well, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Frederick Montes was found in the Santa Cruz area on Wednesday. Montes was reported to be last seen around May 13.
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Family loses contact with 28-year-old Redding woman
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department (RPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman who lost contact with her family, which has them concerned for her safety. Police said 28-year-old Mariah Lynn Ames has been staying with friends but typically keeps in contact with...
Corning Traffic Accident Occurs at Intersection
Gallagher Avenue Intersection Site of Injury Accident Between Two Vehicles. A traffic accident on November 16 involving two vehicles occurred at an intersection in Corning south of Red Bluff that resulted in minor injuries. The collision happened at the intersection of Gallagher and Edith avenues around 8:09 a.m. between a Dodge Ram and a Toyota Prius, partially blocking the roadway. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Dodge struck the Prius, and the second vehicle then hit a telephone pole.
Speed limit on Highway 99 south of Los Molinos reduced
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The speed limit on Highway 99E is being reduced south of Los Molinos, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans said people will notice signs near the South Avenue intersections as the speed limit is reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph. There will be signs saying...
Suspects remain at large after shooting in Los Molinos
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - The suspects in a shooting in Los Molinos Friday morning remain at large, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Los Molinos Fire Station off Sherwood Avenue Friday at about 6 a.m. When they arrived, they found 53-year-old Bridget...
No injuries after a train wreck in Siskiyou County
DUNSMUIR, Calif. - No one was injured after a train crashed near Dunsmuir on Tuesday, according to Union Pacific. Union Pacific said nine empty lumber cars derailed about two miles northwest of Dunsmuir. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The cars were moved and train traffic resumed around 11...
Flames from old Victorian home light up street in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif - A fire broke out early Wednesday morning inside an old Victorian home in Red Bluff. A neighbor called 911 to report the fire just after 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Washington Street on the north side of town. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer said the first fire crew arrived in less than three minutes and the fire had already spread to the first and second story of the home.
Why the State Capitol Christmas Tree isn't from Shasta County this year
REDDING, Calif. - California's State Capitol Christmas Tree normally comes from Shasta County, but this year the tree is from El Dorado County. The Department of General Services told Action News Now, inclement weather prevented them from getting the tree from Shasta County's Latour Demonstration Forest this year. Shasta County...
1 lane of northbound I-5 closed in Redding following crash
REDDING, Calif. - One lane of northbound Interstate 5 is blocked due to a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. The crash is south of E Cypress Street, just before Highway 44 on-ramp. The Redding Fire Department and the CHP is at the scene. As of 8 a.m., traffic is moving. People...
Red Bluff law firm destroyed in early-morning fire
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A fire destroyed large parts of a two-story building in downtown Red Bluff Wednesday morning in a very historical part of the city. Fire crews responded to calls of a fire at Martin & Logan Attorneys at Law’s office on Washington St. at around 4 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, the fire had taken over the second-story framing and roof of the structure.
