These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gildan Activewear, Marriott International and Viatris
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/22, Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL), Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.169 on 12/19/22, Marriott International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/30/22, and Viatris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/16/22. As a percentage of GIL's recent stock price of $28.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Gildan Activewear Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when GIL shares open for trading on 11/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for MAR to open 0.25% lower in price and for VTRS to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.
Mercury Systems (MRCY) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
Investors might want to bet on Mercury Systems (MRCY), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
HPP Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1), with the stock changing hands as low as $10.92 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
1 Sensational Stock With Near-930% Upside, According to Ark Investment Management
Electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is known for delivering high-flying returns to investors over the past few years, as it has grown to become the largest player in the industry. But the stock has lost its shine in 2022, shedding 52% of its value year to date. Some of...
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: EOG
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, EOG Resources, is now the #22 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
SPYD, KTEC: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, where 9,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 5.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYD, in morning trading today Principal Financial Group is up about 1.8%, and Gilead Sciences is lower by about 0.3%.
Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services
In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 68.17% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 51.42% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 65.14% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and EOG make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products
In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.8%. Within that group, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.7% on the day, and down 2.14% year-to-date. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.67% year-to-date, and Edison International, is down 6.87% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and EIX make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Zillow Stock (NASDAQ:ZG): The List of Negatives Keeps Growing
Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) is one of the places that homebuyers increasingly turn to to find the property of their dreams. Yet, with the housing market starting to slump, Zillow finds its own stock increasing in volatility. Zillow shares were initially up today but are now down 5%. The company offered up a distressing new fact as part of a recent study. According to Zillow Home Loans, home buyers aren't being particularly careful when it comes to shopping for a mortgage - a painful fact for a company that has an entire arm focused on home lending. It's one more distressing fact in a growing body of distressing facts, and it's enough to leave me bearish on Zillow.
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXD
The First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 117,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of FXD were up about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday...
Friday's ETF Movers: IHF, MCHI
In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tenet Healthcare, up about 4.5% and shares of Certara, up about 4.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid
There are quite a few ways to get your money to make more money. Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.
Can Intel Stock (NASDAQ: INTC) Rise from the Dead?
Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) stock price has more than halved from its 52-week highs. The legendary semiconductor manufacturer has lately found itself under tremendous pressure, as competition is eating its lunch and its future expansion prospects remain uncertain. That said, with shares now trading at the same levels they did around a decade ago and the dividend yield standing at a juicy 4.9%, investors have been arguing back and forth whether Intel makes for an attractive buying opportunity or if it presents a value trap, bearing further losses ahead. Due to Intel's future success in the semiconductor industry appearing wildly speculative, I am neutral on INTC stock.
Jana Partners Discloses Position in NEWR / New Relic Inc
Fintel reports that Jana Partners Llc has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,212,444 shares of New Relic Inc (NEWR). In their previous filing dated June 21, 2022 they reported 3,529,118 shares and % of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PRU, DE, BMY
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), where a total volume of 13,679 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,200 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Friday 11/18 Insider Buying Report: BHIL, BKD
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Tuesday, Benson Hill's Chief Financial Officer, Dean P. Freeman, made a $168,500...
Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) Passes Through 5% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8), with the stock changing hands as low as $35.23 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 5% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
