Over a billion young people could lose hearing due to earbuds, loud concerts
HealthDay News -- More than a billion young people are at risk for hearing loss because of listening to loud music at concerts and using earbuds and other personal listening devices, a new study suggests. “There is an urgent need for governments, industry, and civil society to prioritize global hearing loss prevention by promoting safe listening practices,” the study authors said in a BMJ Global Health news release. The researchers...
