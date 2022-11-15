ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Ben Affleck and Samuel enjoy an amicable daddy-and-me basketball match [PHOTOS]

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

Ben Affleck and his 10-year-old son, Samuel, showed off their basketball skills while shooting hoops at a park in Beverly Hills. The proud dad and his son jumped and ran all over the court with a big smiles.

The actor tried to block Samuel’s moves multiple times, but the kid showed his dad that although he is taller, he could accumulate some points.

Ben eventually got a hold of the ball and tried his best to beat his son during the adorable match.

In addition to Samuel, Ben Affleck shares two other kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner : Violet and Seraphina . The two married in 2005 and separated in 2015, with their divorce finalizing in 2018.

Ben then married Jennifer Lopez , who has only positive things to say about Jennifer Garner. In an interview with Vogue , Lopez talked about Garner’s parenting skills.

Lopez said she is “an amazing co-parent.” She also praised her relationship with Affleck and how positive it was on their children. They “work really well together,” she said.

Lopez shares that while handling teens is tough, uniting their families had been succesful. “The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” she said. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

