APD, DPS joint operation yields multiple arrests, confiscated weapons and drugs

A two-day traffic operation led to more than a dozen arrests during 60 traffic stops over the weekend in Amarillo.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department (APD), on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, APD's Special Operations Division and Criminal Investigation Division, joined by the Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Criminal Investigation Division, DPS Highway Patrol, DPS Aircraft Operations Division and Homeland Security, conducted an operation to address the city’s recent increase in violent crimes.

Forty officers from multiple agencies conducted joint investigations on individuals allegedly involved in violent and gun related offenses within the city, police said.

During the operation, the DPS Highway Patrol Unit along with patrol units from APD conducted more than 60 traffic enforcement stops in neighborhoods identified as high crime areas. During these stops, eight arrests were made, along with five additional arrests for individuals with warrants.

The CID units from both APD and DPS drafted and conducted four search warrants for residences both in Randall and Potter County within the city limits. During these search warrants, eight firearms, four pounds of marijuana, two pounds of THC wax, cocaine, and $1,000 of drug proceeds were seized.

"The Amarillo Police Department and Department of Public safety will continue to partner with our community to ensure Amarillo remains a safe place to live, work, and play," the release said.