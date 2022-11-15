Read full article on original website
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently Closing
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in December
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in December
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
NBC26
Free Thanksgiving community meals in Northeast Wisconsin 2022
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — In Northeast Wisconsin this year, there are a few places offering a free meal during Thanksgiving. United Way Manitowoc County is hosting a community meal on Thanksgiving Day at Roncalli High School beginning at noon. Reserve your meal by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 by calling United Way at 920-682-8888.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin turkey distribution; need growing
MILWAUKEE - Thanksgiving is just one week away – and thanks to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, more families will have birds on their dinner tables. Nine-thousand turkeys were distributed on Thursday, Nov. 17 – going across 35 counties in Wisconsin. The turkey distribution allows food pantries in our area to be able to provide that holiday meal centerpiece for those who come to them.
spectrumnews1.com
Your guide to holiday light displays across Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — All is merry and bright this holiday season across Wisconsin. From Milwaukee to La Crosse, check out these holiday light displays throughout the Badger State. Christmas Carnival of Lights (Nov. 19-Jan. 1) This drive-thru holiday light show features two million sparkling lights. Visitors can also take a...
Wisconsin’s Sand Valley Is an Ideal Winter Getaway
The best family vacation is the one that doesn't put an undue burden on exhausted parents—and that's exactly what Wisconsin's Sand Valley delivers The post Wisconsin’s Sand Valley Is an Ideal Winter Getaway appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
WBAY Green Bay
Omro community center loses its home
Spores from a fungus that's seemingly everywhere in Wisconsin's outdoors can cause blastomycosis. If you have symptoms, let a doctor know your outdoor activities for the last 3 months. Leonard Weis unearthed many treasures over a career spanning decades. World Preemie Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. A mother-daughter duo share...
wtaq.com
City of Appleton Hosts Largest Nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Christmas Parade holds the distinction of being the largest nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest, and draws about 80 thousand spectators each year. “This year’s theme is ‘Peace on Earth'” said Eric Stadler, Assistant Chairperson for Appleton Parade Committee. “We feel with so...
WBAY Green Bay
Packers pre-game lighting
Birthdays are a big deal in India, and 2-year-old Yana Patel's parents wanted to celebrate with the Fond du Lac County community. With a rise in RSV and flu, they offer tips to keep family gatherings as germ-free as possible. Parade rampage driver gets 6 life sentences, no parole. Updated:...
94.3 Jack FM
Fox Valley School Is Tops In The State
HARRISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Fox Valley school is really exceeding expectations in the latest state report card from the Department of Public Instruction. Kimberly’s Woodland Intermediate School had the highest individual school score in the state. That’s according to the data for the 2021-22 school year.
Fox11online.com
Patrick's 2022-23 winter forecast: A return to cold and snow
This is my 17th year producing a winter forecast here in Northeast Wisconsin and my 25th year doing seasonal forecasts. The idea behind seasonal forecasting is to determine how certain pressure and temperature patterns are evolving and use that to find similar years. The main things I investigate are El Niño/La Niña, the October snowpack over Asia and North America, the temperature oscillations of the northern Pacific Ocean and a pattern called Madden-Julian oscillation.
cwbradio.com
New Addition to Wisconsin Snow Plows
(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.
94.3 Jack FM
Union Support Forces Early Closure Of Green Bay Starbucks
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Employees at a Green Bay Starbucks participated in a national strike on one of the company’s busiest days of the year. Thursday marked Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day — when the company gives customers ordering holiday drinks a free, reusable cup with their order.
94.3 Jack FM
Fireworks Convention Approved For WIR
TOWN OF BUCHANAN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Buchanan town board has decided the town will host an international fireworks convention next summer, despite community concerns. The Pyrotechnics Guild International held its convention at Wisconsin International Raceway in 2010, which caused over 200 complaints from community members. Discussion from the...
Who Owns The Most Land In Wisconsin?
The largest private landowner in Wisconsin currently owns over half a million acres. That's a lot of real estate. Who owns the most land in the cheesehead state?. The largest private landowner in Wisconsin actually recently changed a few years ago. It was at the time Plum Creek Timber Company. They were founded in 1989 as a timberland owner and manager that also did mineral extraction and property development. They were based in Seattle, Washington.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Coldest air of the season forecasted for the weekend
Air more than 20 degrees below average settles into Wisconsin Friday night, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 – dropping our windchill into the single digits. This will be by far our coldest air of the season with the minimum temperature for fall so far only being 24 degrees in Milwaukee.
94.3 Jack FM
Village of Crivitz Anticipates Gun Deer Hunting Season
CRIVITZ, WI (WTAQ) — With the arrival of the gun deer hunting season, many areas in Wisconsin will see an increase in tourism. This includes the Village of Crivitz. “This season is especially busy with hunters coming up and bringing their families” said Kaitlin Deschane, Crivitz Clerk/Treasurer. “so they try our food, they shop at some of our local shops, and hang out.”
Door County Pulse
Aurora Closure Puts Pressure on New Clinic
With the news that Aurora Health Care will close its Sister Bay clinic at the end of November, Door County Medical Center (DCMC) is adjusting plans slightly for its new clinic. “The news came as a surprise to us,” DCMC CEO Brian Stephens said when asked about the situation during...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac Dairy Queen owner celebrates daughter’s birthday with sweet donation
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County family is celebrating their daughter’s second birthday and they’re including the community in their celebration. Yana Patel of North Fond du Lac is turning two years old on November 16th. And, her parents are very proud. According to her dad Manny Patel, “I just want a blessing for her, everyone give her blessed. And it’s her second birthday so I want to celebrate in some different way.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Toast in Cedarburg is about to open
Looking for a groovy good time in a 60’s and 70’s themed restaurant that serves up amazing food? Toast in Cedarburg is about to open and Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at the breakfast that will have you coming back again and again.
wapl.com
Two area schools are tops in the state
MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
WBAY Green Bay
Relatives find body in Appleton home
Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
