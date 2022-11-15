Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nrgmediadixon.com
Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January
Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
wgil.com
You heard him on Galesburg radio for nearly 40 years. Remembering Jim Bohannon
Radio insiders and fans everywhere are remembering a familiar late-night voice that was heard locally on the WGIL airwaves for nearly four decades. Conservative talk radio host Jim Bohannon died Saturday, Nov. 12 of esophageal cancer. He was 78. Bohannon passed away at the Prisma Health Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, South Carolina, according to an obituary published online.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make 4 stops in Quad Cities region
DAVENPORT, Iowa — All aboard! The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to the Quad Cities region this year. This will be the first cross-continent tour in three years. The train is collecting food and money for food banks across North America. "I'm grateful to the CP team members...
franchising.com
Happy Joe’s Signs New Franchisees in Illinois
Iconic Midwestern pizza brand adds tenured Happy Joe’s management as new franchisees at Galesburg and Kewanee locations. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // DAVENPORT, Iowa. - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is a great place to work and now, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco is proud to announce two long-term managers will be their newest franchisees.
Looking to take Amtrak to Chicago this holiday season? You may have to change plans
Amtrak has announced morning train service between Galesburg and Chicago is on hold. Starting immediately, Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at 7:37 a.m. and 381 leaving Chicago at 7:35 a.m. are canceled until mid January. The two lines have been replaced with chartered buses as alternate transportation through Jan. 16.
Amtrak cancels morning route between Chicago, Galesburg, Quincy until Jan. 17 amid staffing shortage
GALESBURG, Ill. — Amtrack announced on Thursday, Nov. 17 that morning train service between Chicago and Quincy will be temporarily halted until Jan. 17 because of a worker shortage. Evening train service along the route will continue as normal, the company said in a press release. The route includes...
KCRG.com
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and outdoor cats safe
Dubuque health officials recommend vaccines ahead of holidays as COVID-19, RSV cases rise. Health officials in Dubuque are urging people to take action ahead of Thanksgiving to keep people safe. 'Respect Marriage Act' advances in US Senate test vote. Updated: 5 hours ago. Senate lawmakers took a step toward passing...
Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination
CAMANCHE, IOWA — A major manufacturer of toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment will pay for a new drinking water source or a water treatment system for Camanche in eastern Iowa. The town of about 4,600 residents lies across the Mississippi River from a 3M Company facility near Cordova, Illinois. The facility has […] The post Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
wvik.org
Galesburg Branch and FISH Pantry Has Grand Opening
On Tuesday, an open house and ribbon cutting was held for the River Bend Food Bank, Galesburg Branch, and FISH of Galesburg food pantry. Joshua Gibb is the President and CEO of the Galesburg Community Foundation. "So the food bank that's based out of the Quad Cities, supplies food to...
The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Seeking USEPA Clean Up Grant to Deal with Stanley and Lawrence Brothers Buildings
For the past few years, the City of Sterling have been trying to redevelop the Stanley National and Lawrence Brothers Buildings. The city is now seeking federal help to do the work as they will be applying for a USEPA Clean Up Grant. At the last City Council meeting, Joe...
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
wgil.com
Opie’s Bar & Grill Opening Today!
Opie Carter grew up with the food service business in her blood. Her parents are long time staples in the area in ownership, running and serving. Today is the grand opening of Opie’s Bar & Grill at 158 N. Broad Street in Galesburg, in the location of the old Fat Fish Pub. Opie joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture.
wgil.com
Member of ’98 state runner-up Streaks is new radio analyst for Galesburg boys basketball
A member of the 1998 state runner-up Galesburg Silver Streaks will join the WGIL Radio booth as a color analyst for Galesburg boys basketball games during the 2022-23 season. Jason Wessels will team with longtime play-by-voice of the Streaks Brad Bennewitz on the call of Galesburg boys basketball starting with the season opener Monday against Canton in John Thiel Gym.
Instant Galesburg-area millionaire cashes in lottery ticket. Here’s the game and how much they won
A lucky winner turned a scratch-off lottery ticket into much more than 200 times their $30 investment recently at Galesburg grocery store. As reported earlier this month, the Galesburg Hy-Vee Store on National Boulevard sold an Illinois scratch-off ticket that resulted in $3 million prize for the lucky winner. The winner paid $30 for the “200X” game ticket.
'I keep pushing forward' l Shooting victim lives in fear; Davenport rolls out new way to fight gun violence
DAVENPORT, Iowa — (Viewer advisement: The video above may be disturbing to some to watch). The Quad Cities are taking a new approach to fight gun violence. It's as experts report an ongoing rise in shooting incidents in the past few years. However, there are potential solutions the Quad Cities are rolling out to curb the violence.
osfhealthcare.org
OSF Saint Luke welcomes new general surgeon
OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center is pleased to add a new general surgeon to better serve the community of Kewanee and surrounding areas. The addition of Calvin Atwell, MD, will ensure increased access for patients in need of general surgery at the OSF Medical Group office at 1051 W. South St.
wvik.org
Scott County Absentee Ballot Recount Completed
Auditor Kerri Tompkins hopes the next step — adding up the votes — will be completed before the end of the day. This morning at 8:00 in Davenport, 22 poll workers gathered on the 6th floor of the Scott County Administration Building to count roughly 23,000 absentee ballots.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine to hold public meeting for police chief finalists
The city of Muscatine will host a public meeting Thursday (Nov. 17) for citizens to visit with the six candidates for Muscatine Chief of Police. The event will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. on the third floor of the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center. Current Muscatine Police Chief...
ourquadcities.com
Parts of 53rd, other streets, set to re-open
Restrictions on two major multi-year and multi-phase road projects will be lifted soon. The City of Davenport has announced re-openings on two significant roads beginning at the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 18:: East 53rd Street at Jersey Ridge Road, and between Lorton Avenue and Elmore Circle, and Division Street between 12th and Locust Streets, just in time to kick off the holiday season, according to a news release from the City of Davenport.
Comments / 0