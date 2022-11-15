ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Claire, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nrgmediadixon.com

Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January

Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
wgil.com

You heard him on Galesburg radio for nearly 40 years. Remembering Jim Bohannon

Radio insiders and fans everywhere are remembering a familiar late-night voice that was heard locally on the WGIL airwaves for nearly four decades. Conservative talk radio host Jim Bohannon died Saturday, Nov. 12 of esophageal cancer. He was 78. Bohannon passed away at the Prisma Health Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, South Carolina, according to an obituary published online.
GALESBURG, IL
franchising.com

Happy Joe’s Signs New Franchisees in Illinois

Iconic Midwestern pizza brand adds tenured Happy Joe’s management as new franchisees at Galesburg and Kewanee locations. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // DAVENPORT, Iowa. - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is a great place to work and now, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco is proud to announce two long-term managers will be their newest franchisees.
GALESBURG, IL
South Dakota Searchlight

Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination

CAMANCHE, IOWA — A major manufacturer of toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment will pay for a new drinking water source or a water treatment system for Camanche in eastern Iowa. The town of about 4,600 residents lies across the Mississippi River from a 3M Company facility near Cordova, Illinois. The facility has […] The post Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
CAMANCHE, IA
wvik.org

Galesburg Branch and FISH Pantry Has Grand Opening

On Tuesday, an open house and ribbon cutting was held for the River Bend Food Bank, Galesburg Branch, and FISH of Galesburg food pantry. Joshua Gibb is the President and CEO of the Galesburg Community Foundation. "So the food bank that's based out of the Quad Cities, supplies food to...
GALESBURG, IL
US 104.9

The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!

Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
MAQUOKETA, IA
wgil.com

Opie’s Bar & Grill Opening Today!

Opie Carter grew up with the food service business in her blood. Her parents are long time staples in the area in ownership, running and serving. Today is the grand opening of Opie’s Bar & Grill at 158 N. Broad Street in Galesburg, in the location of the old Fat Fish Pub. Opie joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture.
GALESBURG, IL
wgil.com

Member of ’98 state runner-up Streaks is new radio analyst for Galesburg boys basketball

A member of the 1998 state runner-up Galesburg Silver Streaks will join the WGIL Radio booth as a color analyst for Galesburg boys basketball games during the 2022-23 season. Jason Wessels will team with longtime play-by-voice of the Streaks Brad Bennewitz on the call of Galesburg boys basketball starting with the season opener Monday against Canton in John Thiel Gym.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Instant Galesburg-area millionaire cashes in lottery ticket. Here’s the game and how much they won

A lucky winner turned a scratch-off lottery ticket into much more than 200 times their $30 investment recently at Galesburg grocery store. As reported earlier this month, the Galesburg Hy-Vee Store on National Boulevard sold an Illinois scratch-off ticket that resulted in $3 million prize for the lucky winner. The winner paid $30 for the “200X” game ticket.
GALESBURG, IL
osfhealthcare.org

OSF Saint Luke welcomes new general surgeon

OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center is pleased to add a new general surgeon to better serve the community of Kewanee and surrounding areas. The addition of Calvin Atwell, MD, will ensure increased access for patients in need of general surgery at the OSF Medical Group office at 1051 W. South St.
KEWANEE, IL
wvik.org

Scott County Absentee Ballot Recount Completed

Auditor Kerri Tompkins hopes the next step — adding up the votes — will be completed before the end of the day. This morning at 8:00 in Davenport, 22 poll workers gathered on the 6th floor of the Scott County Administration Building to count roughly 23,000 absentee ballots.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Muscatine to hold public meeting for police chief finalists

The city of Muscatine will host a public meeting Thursday (Nov. 17) for citizens to visit with the six candidates for Muscatine Chief of Police. The event will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. on the third floor of the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center. Current Muscatine Police Chief...
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Parts of 53rd, other streets, set to re-open

Restrictions on two major multi-year and multi-phase road projects will be lifted soon. The City of Davenport has announced re-openings on two significant roads beginning at the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 18:: East 53rd Street at Jersey Ridge Road, and between Lorton Avenue and Elmore Circle, and Division Street between 12th and Locust Streets, just in time to kick off the holiday season, according to a news release from the City of Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy