5 Reasons a 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands Is Totally Worth it
Find out why the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands trim is totally worth the price. The post 5 Reasons a 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands Is Totally Worth it appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
NASCAR’s talks with Dodge have stalled, update on new manufacturers
NASCAR's talks with Dodge about returning to the sport have stalled. Meanwhile, let's dive into the latest updates on any other new manufacturers.
Top Speed
Retro-Mod Lincoln Continental Custom Mark II Is A Low-Rider Land Yacht With Over 800 Horsepower
Classic luxury cars may be one of the coolest car segments there is. Mercedes, Cadillac in the 1950s and 60s, and Ford's luxury division, Lincoln, produced some of the most iconic and coolest land barges to ever hit the world's roads. However, Lincoln was always the underdog and oddball, left-field choice. If you just wanted something opulent and comfortable back in the day, you got a Cadillac, if you wanted that, and to be different, then you got a Lincoln. Now, there is a truly unique 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II for sale at Barrett-Jackson.
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 VIN 001 Has Arrived At The Dealership
It can seem like a lifetime ago that GM officially announced the 2023 Corvette Z06. Unveiled last year, we’ve since been anxiously waiting for the high-performance sports car to hit dealership lots and public roads. Now, we can rejoice, as the first production C8 Corvette Z06 has finally arrived at a dealer.
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato off-road supercar revealed
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is an off-road version of the mid-engine supercar that's been designed to be suitable for driving on rough dirt and gravel roads.
fordauthority.com
Ringbrothers 1969 Ford Mustang ‘Patriarc’ To Debut At SEMA 2022
Ringbrothers, a Connecticut-based purveyor of aftermarket aluminum body kits and parts run by brothers Jim and Mike Ring, has a knack for taking Blue Oval-built machines and turning them into something special for SEMA. Back in 2019, the organization showed off its unique 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 UNKL, kitted out with a widebody set and a race-inspired theme. It has also shown off a 1965 Ford Mustang “Ballistic” and another custom ’65 Mustang convertible. In 2017, Ringbrothers took a 1956 Ford F-100, named Clem 101 to the show, deviating from its propensity for Mustangs, but this year, they’re back in the pony car camp with the new 1969 Ford Mustang “Patriarc.”
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Truth About Cars
Ford Recently Broke Ground on BlueOval City and Some Are Feeling Grumpy About It
Ford is spending more time and money than many other automakers to transform itself into an electric automaker. But while The Blue Oval has received more than a few high-fives for its progress, not everyone is stoked about its approach to reaching its goals. Ford recently broke ground on BlueOval...
CAR AND DRIVER
Fiat's Iconic 500 City Car to Return to U.S. in 2024 as an EV
Fiat announced today that its adorable 500 minicar will return to the North America market after a four-year absence. Unlike the previous-generation car, the 500 will be sold here only as the electric 500e. The new 500e is already on sale in Europe and we expect that the North American...
insideevs.com
New Porsche Sport E-Bike Is A Sleek Full-Suspension All-Rounder
Porsche is undoubtedly one of the most iconic and instantly recognizable automotive brands in the world. While the German company has indeed been making strides in the world of electric cars, it has also been doing so in the world of electric two-wheelers, more specifically, electric bicycles. One of its...
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: 2023 Volvo S60 Recharge Makes the Leap
Back when mad Maine tuner Ross Converse was dropping Mustang V-8s into Volvo engine bays, it was hilarious to conceive of a Volvo that could hit 60 mph in less than six seconds. Those were cars for Paul Newman and David Letterman, supercharged sleepers with raucous performance that belied their Bar Harbor-antiques-dealer styling. These days, Volvo is its own tuner, as exemplified by the 2023 S60 Recharge. Like Newman's Converse-modified 960, the S60 employs forced induction. Unlike that supercharged tuner sled of yore, this one's turbocharged and electri-charged, by dint of its rear-mounted electric motor. With 312 horsepower from the 2.0-liter inline-four up front and 143 horsepower from the electric motor, the S60 Recharge claims the title of Most Powerful Volvo Ever, packing a combined 455 horsepower and 523 pound-feet of torque. Sure, that title also applies to every other model that offers this powertrain, but a win's a win.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Kia Seltos Benefits from More Power and a New Look
The Kia Seltos subcompact SUV receives updates to its design for 2024. A new, more ruggedly styled X-Line trim joins the fray as well. The entry-level 2.0-liter engine now makes 147 horsepower, while the available turbo four sees its output jump to 195 horses. Related Stories. Following the 2023 model-year...
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 VinFast VF6 and VF7 Are Two More Electric SUVs Coming to America
VinFast, an Vietnamese startup automaker, today revealed the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs at the L.A. auto show. The subcompact front-drive-only VF6 is said to make up to 201 hp; the larger VF7 makes a claimed 201 hp (FWD) or 349 hp (AWD). Both EV models are coming to America,...
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Worst Deals on New Cars Early Winter Update
Looking to buy a new car, but not sure which deals are good, and which are bad? Here’s an updated list from Consumer Reports analysts about the worst deals on new cars right now based on just how high above MSRP many car shoppers are willing to go. Car...
Gooseneck vs 5th Wheel: Which Is the Better Pickup Truck Trailer Hitch?
No, a gooseneck and a 5th wheel are not the same thing. Here are the differences, and how to choose one. The post Gooseneck vs 5th Wheel: Which Is the Better Pickup Truck Trailer Hitch? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Toyota bZ3X
At first, Toyota’s bZ4X electric SUV had us scratching our heads. Was this a nameplate left scrambled? An unsolved CAPTCHA? However, after Toyota teased a larger bZ5X SUV, and later this compact bZ3X crossover, the nomenclature makes a little more sense. As another offering in Toyota’s growing bZ (Beyond Zero) model lineup, the bZ3X exists today as a concept, but will eventually fill a C-HR-sized hole in the upcoming bevy of Toyota EVs. Powertrain details including battery size and maximum driving range are still closely guarded, but the bZ3X is an obvious entry into the subcompact crossover segment of the future. This a necessary step in Toyota and Lexus’s plan of 30 new EVs by 2030.
