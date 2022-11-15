Read full article on original website
Interactive Technology Added to Gordon Parks Museum
GORDON PARKS MUSEUM RECEIVES FORT SCOTT AREA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION GRANT FOR INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGY EXPANSION. Fort Scott, Kan. Nov. 17, 2022 – A grant through the Fort Scott Area Community Foundation has enabled the Gordon Parks Museum to further expand interactive technology in the museum. This includes two tablet kiosks with stands and software. The tablets can be used by visitors of any age.
Notice of Gathering of the USD 234 Board Members On Nov. 16
There may be a majority of USD 234 Board Members present at the Bourbon County REDI Visioning Session to be held at the Liberty Theater, 113 S Main, Fort Scott, Kansas, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Even though a majority may be present, no school district business will be conducted.
Bourbon County Transfers Mercy Building to Legacy Health Foundation
The Bourbon Country Commission transferred ownership of the former Mercy Hospital Building at 401 Woodland Hills on November 17, 2022 to Legacy Health Foundation. The agreement document was originally sent by the Bourbon County Clerk to fortscott.biz for publication but an email from the clerk said her office was just notified that there is an error in the document and was asked to pull the document off of the Bourbon County site until tomorrow, when a corrected copy will be sent. Fortscott.biz is pulling the document out of the story until the corrected document is sent, as well.
FSCC Board of Trustees Agenda For Nov. 21
Please note that the location is different than usual. Nurse pinning is being held in Ellis right before when we would usually meet, so we’ll have dinner and the meeting in the Fine Arts Center meeting rooms directly after pinning. November 21, 2022. Board of Trustees. Fort Scott Community...
CASA Benefit: “Change A Child’s Story” On December 9
7-9pm Heavy hors d’oeuvres & full bar provided. Bourbon County CASA, PO Box 146, Fort Scott, KS 66701. or call Christa Horn at 620.215.2769 with any questions. Thank you to our Chamber Champion members shown below…. Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce | 231 E. Wall Street, Fort Scott,...
City/County Commission Meet on Nov. 22 At Empress Center
There will be a meeting of the City Commission and County Commission on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM. It will be held at the Empress Event Center, 7 N. Main Street, Fort Scott, KS 66701. This meeting is open to the public.
Chamber Coffee on November 17 at Bartelsmeyer Jewelry
Bartelsmeyer Jewelry is having their second big week of the Estate Jewelry Sale now! Stop in to see all the gorgeous and unique pieces in their Estate Jewelry Cases – all 25% off with free ring sizing!. Thank you to our Chamber Champion members shown below!. Fort Scott Area...
Serving Needs: Requesting Help For Salvation Army Bell Ringing
Times have become more difficult and challenging for many individuals and families in both Fort Scott and throughout Bourbon County. At the forefront of this economic situation stands Fort Scott Compassionate Ministries Outreach Center, where those who are struggling can be assisted with a vast array of services and personal needs.
Obituary of Daniel Bruner
Daniel William Bruner, age 65, a resident of Bronson, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly, Friday November 11, 2022, at his home in Bronson. He was born September 29, 1957, in Fort Scott, Kansas, the son of Irwin William Bruner and Lucille Evelyn Gillispie Bruner. Dan graduated from the Marmaton Valley High...
Bourbon County Commission Minutes of Nov. 1
November 1, 2022, Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. The Bourbon County Commission met in open session with all commissioners and the County. Matt Quick, Clint Walker, Anne Dare, Patricia Ropp, and Rob Harrington were present for some or all of the meeting. Clifton made a motion to approve minutes from the previous...
