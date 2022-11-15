ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

OHP identifies three men killed in boating accident in Guthrie

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
GUTHRIE, Okla. — Investigators have identified the three men who were killed in an airboat accident last week in Guthrie.

38-year-old Kyle White, 33-year-old Justin Blake, and 29-year-old Andrew Allison drowned at Country Club Lake on Nov. 8.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, White was operating an airboat when it began to sank.

The men tried to swim to safety, but never reached the shore.

OHP’s dive team were able to pull the airboat from the water. It was given to the families.

The Guthrie community gathered last week to remember the men’s lives.

“Sometimes, death can shadow us from seeing that restoration is achievable, that restoration is real,” event organizer Jace Dunagan said. “Hopefully, it celebrates these families and the fact that they’re not going to go through this loss, recovering from their loss alone.”

