hotnewhiphop.com
Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album
Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
papermag.com
Nicki Minaj Confirms Fifth Album Is on the Way
Barbs are about to be eating well because Nicki Minaj seems to have confirmed that a new album is on the way and arriving soon. Chatting with City Girls' JT for i-D magazine's latest cover story, Minaj revealed that highly anticipated follow-up to 2018's Queen is currently in the works and much closer than you'd expect. Keeping the rest of the details about the yet-to-be-named fifth album incredibly close to her chest, Minaj didn't reveal much else besides confirming the existence of the record, explaining that “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon.”
thesource.com
Beyoncé, Future, DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, GloRilla & More Among Nominees for 2023 GRAMMYs
The nominations for 2023 Grammy awards have been announced. The nominees for the biggest night in music feature Beyoncé, JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Future, Drake, and more. The category of Best Rap Performance features active legends like JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar and rising stars like GloRilla and Gunna. “God Did”...
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
hiphop-n-more.com
Saweetie Ends Hiatus with New Single ‘Don’t Say Nothin’; Shares New EP ‘The Single Life’
UPDATE: Saweetie’s new EP The Single Life is also now available in full. Saweetie has returned from her break with a new single called ‘Don’t Say Nothin’. The rapper hasn’t released much music at all this year so fans will be happy to see her back. “That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs. He got mad and told my business to the blogs” are the kind of lyrics you can find on this Bay Area-sounding track which is produced by 1500 Or Nothin.
DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses
When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper to be featured on his song. Recently, the North Carolina native revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verses. In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered...
The Marathon Continues: Lauren London and Friends to Honor Nipsey Hussle’s Life In Docuseries
The late Nipsey Hussle is set to have his story told in a docuseries produced by Hussle’s Marathon Films and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill studio, People reports. On Tuesday, the documentary was announced. It will focus on Hussle’s rise in hip hop ahead of his tragic...
hypebeast.com
Nicki Minaj To Team Up With Maluma and Myriam for FIFA World Cup Track "Tukoh Taka"
Nicki Minaj is joining forces with Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares for a new track called “Tukoh Taka.” Converging the English, Spanish and Arabic languages, the song will celebrate the unity of countries and fans around the world during this year’s FIFA World Cup. Due for...
talentrecap.com
Harry Styles, Lizzo, More Talent Show Stars Earn Grammy Nominations
Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, and several talent show stars received nods. That includes former One Direction star Harry Styles and Watch Out for the Big Grrrls star Lizzo. Meanwhile, former American Idol judge Nicki Minaj failed to earn a nomination following a recent issue with the Grammys. Harry...
Complex
Kendrick Lamar Drops “Rich Spirit” Video
Kendrick Lamar has dropped the stripped-back video for “Rich Spirit.”. Directed by Calmatic, the video stars K Dot as he dances around a barren home. It’s every bit as minimal as the song itself, which appeared on his Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers album. The clip is the third video in support of the critically acclaimed project, following “N95” and the short film for “We Cry Together” starring Taylour Paige.
Stereogum
Saweetie – “Don’t Say Nothin'”
Just last month, Saweetie announced a new six-song project titled The Single Life, dropping on Friday. In the lead-up to its release, Saweetie is sharing a single from the project “Don’t Say Nothin’,” which first debuted as Apple Music’s New Music Daily Premiere. Featuring production...
musictimes.com
Nicki Minaj World Cup 2022 Peformance: Rapper Collaborating With Nora Fatehi, Maluma [REPORT]
Nicki Minaj will be performing at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 along with Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi. Fatehi, a Canadian-Moroccan artist was already announced as one of the artists performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar this coming November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022.
November 15 In Hip-Hop History: Drake Releases Sophomore Album 'Take Care'
Over a decade ago, Drake served up some of the biggest hits of his career on his second studio album. On November 15, 2011, Drizzy dropped off Take Care. His sophomore LP features early collaborations with Rihanna, Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Birdman, and Andre 3000. Lil Wayne appears several times on songs like "The Real Her," "HYFR" and "The Motto." In addition to hits like "Headlines" and "Under Ground Kings, the follow-up to Thank Me Later allowed the Canadian rapper to explore different sounds while still providing somber bangers like "Over My Dead Body" and "Marvin's Room."
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
Post Malone, Swae Lee’s ‘Sunflower’ Passes Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ as Highest Certified Song in RIAA History
Congratulations are in order for Post Malone and Swae Lee because their collaborative track "Sunflower" is officially the biggest song in history. On Monday (Nov. 14), the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified Post Malone and Swae Lee's tune "Sunflower" at 17 million copies sold, surpassing Lil Nas X's 2019 viral song "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, which now stands at 16 million units sold. The former song, produced by Carter Lang and Louis Bell, appears on the soundtrack to the 2018 animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Summer Walker Breaks Silence On Grammy Snub
The 2023 Grammy nominations were unveiled on Tuesday (Nov. 15). Per usual, both praise and uproar broke the internet and The Recording Academy’s mentions. The coveted five slots per category were announced and fans believe Summer Walker is among those who were snubbed yet again. The Love Renaissance (LVRN) signee took to her Instagram Stories with a response.More from VIBE.comRihanna Requests Beyoncé To Appear In Next Savage X Fenty ShowBeyoncé And Jay-Z Tied For Most Grammy Nominations Of All TimeNicki Minaj Snubbed By Grammy Awards, Social Media Speaks “[And] as for the Grammys for a [second] time, the math is literally not...
KHOU
Who was TakeOff? The rise of Migos
HOUSTON — Born June 14, 1994, as Krishnic Khari Ball in the Atlanta area, he was most known for his rap persona TakeOff. He was one-third of the world-renowned rap group Migos. The trio was made up of TakeOff, his uncle, Quavo, and cousin Offset. The group was formed...
soultracks.com
Mary Mary's Erica Campbell celebrates "Positive" Grammy nod
NEW YORK, NY - November 15, 2022- My Block Inc. Records in partnership with the SRG-ILS Group is proud to celebrate Erica Campbell’s prestigious nomination for "POSITIVE" in the "Best Gospel Performance/Single" category at the 65th GRAMMY® Awards. Released in March, “Positive,” reached a career milestone for Erica...
hiphop-n-more.com
Busta Rhymes Releases New EP ‘The Fuse Is Lit’ — Stream
Busta Rhymes turned heads recently on his new single where he combined old school New York with current New York and linked up with Big Daddy Kane and Conway The Machine for a new song called ‘Slap‘. You can check out the video for it here. A couple...
Wizkid: 5 Things About The International Superstar Performing For The First Time At The AMAs
Wizkid is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He rose to fame after releasing his debut album ‘Superstar’ in 2011. He won a Grammy Award for a collaboration with Beyonce. He’s set to perform at the 2022 American Music Awards. Wizkid, 32, is about to put on an...
