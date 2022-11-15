Student loan borrowers who made loan payments during the pandemic payment pause may have a literal check in the mail very soon. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, student loan interest rates dropped to zero, and student loan payments were put on a lengthy pause — one that is set to end on December 31, 2022. And if you paid down below the amount that has since been forgiven by the Biden administration, you could get that money back. Here’s how.

