GOBankingRates

Should You Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Every Month?

American consumers rely on their credit cards for multiple reasons, whether it’s to build credit, be prepared in case of emergencies, accumulate travel perks or help with large purchases. But when it comes to paying balances — the total amount of debt accumulated each month — there is one...
CNBC

Biden administration warns of 'historically large increase' in student loan defaults without debt forgiveness

Student loan default rates may spike if the Biden administration's loan forgiveness plan is blocked, a top official at the U.S. Department of Education warns. The department anticipates there "could be an historically large increase in the amount of federal student loan delinquency and defaults as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Undersecretary James Kvaal said in the filing.
TEXAS STATE
findingfarina.com

What Is the Average Credit Score in America?

When scoring high on the American credit rating scale, the 716 best credit score rating has been called the magic number. An average credit score of 716 is like the golden key to limitless financing opportunities and better terms. The average American has a good credit rating according to this...
Business Insider

16 million student-loan borrowers have now been approved for debt cancellation, Biden says — but they won't see relief 'in the coming days' due to a GOP lawsuit

The Education Department has so far approved 16 million student-loan borrowers for debt relief, Biden said. But while they should be getting relief in the next few days, a GOP group stopped that from happening. The relief is currently on pause until the 8th Circuit makes a final decision on...
MISSOURI STATE
Business Insider

5.5 million student-loan borrowers will struggle to restart payments in January, a consumer watchdog finds — but a third of them could have their balances completely wiped out if Biden's debt cancellation plan goes through

The CFPB said that 5.5 million student-loan borrowers could struggle to repay debt in January. But one-third of them could have their balances completely wiped out from Biden's debt relief plan. The plan is currently on hold until the 8th Circuit makes a decision on its legality. Millions of student-loan...
Business Insider

The White House is reportedly considering extending the student-loan payment pause again as Biden's debt relief sits in federal courts

The White House is considering extending the student-loan payment pause again, per The Washington Post. This comes as Biden's debt relief is on pause after federal courts blocked its implementation. The legal process could take months, but the administration is confident it will prevail in court. Student-loan borrowers might not...
TEXAS STATE
Fatherly

Paid Your Loans During The Pandemic Pause? Refund Checks Are Coming

Student loan borrowers who made loan payments during the pandemic payment pause may have a literal check in the mail very soon. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, student loan interest rates dropped to zero, and student loan payments were put on a lengthy pause — one that is set to end on December 31, 2022. And if you paid down below the amount that has since been forgiven by the Biden administration, you could get that money back. Here’s how.
CNET

U.S. Bank Savings Account Rates for November

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank is the fifth largest bank in this country with more than $500 billion in assets. U.S. Bank doesn't entice new customers with high-yield rates on savings accounts, but it does offer an attractive bank bonus for business checking accounts and currently runs specials on specific high-yield certificates of deposit. However, the annual percentage yield for its single savings account pales in comparison to the best rates currently available at other banks.
The Herald News

States With the Highest (And Lowest) Credit Card Delinquency Rates

Image Credit: kitzcorner via Shutterstock Access to credit is an important resource for managing personal finances, whether to pay for major purchases, serve as a bridge to cover regular expenses, or smooth out spending when something unexpected happens. But reliance on debt like credit cards can also mean racking up large balances that are hard to pay off. In the tumultuous economy of the last few years, consumers have experienced both highs and lows when it comes to credit. ...
MySanAntonio

Mortgage market upheaval spurs $17 billion in paper losses for banks

Higher interest rates helped Wells Fargo & Co. land more than $3 billion in profit in the third quarter. From a capital perspective, they also wiped out nearly three-quarters of that. While rising rates buoy revenue for the country's largest banks, in the short term they also force them to...
TEXAS STATE

