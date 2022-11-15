Read full article on original website
49ers practice report: DE Samson Ebukam returns, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray still limited
The 49ers’ practice participation report for Friday contained some good news with a couple players seeing an uptick in participation from Thursday. Arizona’s participation report improved as well with quarterback Colt McCoy going from limited to full participation. QB Kyler Murray is still listed among the limited participants because of a hamstring issue.
Cal Football Unveils Statue of Kevin Moen and The Play
A larger-than-life tribute to a larger-than-life moment in Cal football history.
Giants reportedly pursuing former rival, All-Star pitcher
Kenley Jansen could choose from several different playoff contenders as a free agent this offseason, but one team, in particular, might be especially interested. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Friday the San Francisco Giants are showing interest in the three-time All-Star closer. Source: #SFGiants showing interest in free agent Kenley Jansen. Gabe Kapler and Farhan Read more... The post Giants reportedly pursuing former rival, All-Star pitcher appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
