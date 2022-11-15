ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FBI confirms a single juvenile suspect behind most bomb threats to dozens of HBCUs

By Ariana Figueroa
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1brGFx_0jBgsN7I00

Spelman College in Atlanta canceled classes and locked down its campus early in February after a bomb threat was received. (Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder)

WASHINGTON — The FBI has officially announced that a single minor youth is the main suspect in most racially motivated bomb threats to dozens of Historically Black Colleges and Universities earlier this year that terrorized students.

The FBI in a statement on Monday did not release any further details — only that the individual is under 18 — but said the agency is working with state prosecutors to “hold the minor accountable.”

“Given the federal limitations for charging under-age perpetrators with federal crimes, the Department of Justice worked with state prosecutors to hold them accountable on charges unrelated to the specific threats to the HBCUs,” according to the FBI. “This individual is under restrictions and monitoring of his online activities.”

This youth made bomb threats to those HBCUs between Jan. 4 and Feb. 1, according to the FBI. The threats were decried by HBCU leaders and civil rights leaders at the time.

In February, just before the Southern Poverty Law Center held a virtual panel about the bomb threats made to dozens of historically Black colleges, yet another bomb threat was reported — this one to Spelman College in Georgia.

“This was a racist attack that aims to not only disrupt the start of Black History Month, but the perpetrators, we believe, wanted to send a message that even learning while Black is not safe from hate,” said Lecia Brooks, the chief of staff and culture for the Southern Poverty Law Center, at the panel.

“They clearly underestimated the strength of our treasured centers of learning, whose very existence is rooted in resilience.”

In March, an FBI official told a panel of House lawmakers that the agency believed at the time that one juvenile was behind the more than 30 threats made to HBCUs.

Ryan Young, the executive assistant director of the Intelligence Branch at the FBI, said at the hearing that the agency was treating these bomb threats as domestic terrorism and they were the agency’s top priority.

“It’s meant to inflict harm within the African American population,” Young told lawmakers, who convened the House Oversight Committee hearing to grill federal law enforcement officials as to why those individuals making bomb threats to HBCUs had not yet been caught.

The House and Senate, in a bipartisan vote, passed a resolution condemning the bomb threats made to HBCUs, and several congressional hearings on the threats to minority institutions have been held.

The FBI said in the Monday statement that it is still investigating two sets of unrelated threats that appear to have originated overseas. One set primarily targeted 19 HBCU institutions from Feb. 8 to March 2. A second series of threats began on June 7, and onward in which more than 250 colleges — including seven HBCUs — and more than 100 high schools and two junior high schools have received either bomb or active shooter threats, or both.

The FBI said this year alone, more than 50 HBCUs, places of worship, “and other faith-based and academic institutions across the country have received racially motivated threats of violence.”

The agency said in its statement: “ Hate-fueled and racist threats of violence cause the victims real distress. These threats disrupt the learning environment and the education of college students, as well as other citizens. The FBI will not tolerate anyone trying to instill fear in any community, especially one that has experienced violence and threats of violence historically. The FBI will continue to vigorously pursue anyone responsible for these ongoing threats with help from our law enforcement partners at the federal, state, and local levels.”

The post FBI confirms a single juvenile suspect behind most bomb threats to dozens of HBCUs appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

2 Georgia murder suspects arrested in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office says murder suspects wanted by Gwinnett County Police were located and arrested near County Road 283 Thursday night. The sheriff's office says they located one male and one female suspect around County Road 283 and U.S. Highway 98. They say they...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta sheriff’s office says inmate’s claims guard raped her are ‘unsubstantiated’

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A lawsuit filed against the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has been dismissed after the GBI found that it was “unsubstantiated.”. According to the lawsuit filed in July, a female inmate claimed that a deputy had “violently raped” her in October 2020 in a part of the Adult Detention Center that was under construction and did not have active surveillance cameras. She says he then threatened to kill her if she told anyone.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
iheart.com

Bail Bondsman Arrested And Charged After Detaining Hit-And-Run Suspect

A Good Samaritan found himself under arrest after he detained a hit-and-run suspect in Atlanta. Deondre Owens was driving down Georgia Highway 400 when he witnessed a car strike another vehicle and then sped away. Owens, who is a bail bondsman, pursued the vehicle and pulled him over. He then...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

What to look for in suspicious traffic stops

Atlanta police release security footage of a man who allegedly toted a rifle and placed handcuffs on a motorist during a bogus traffic stop. That individual, who has no law enforcement authority, will have some explaining to do to a judge about exactly what he thought he was doing. So, how can you tell when a traffic stop is legitimate?
ATLANTA, GA
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy