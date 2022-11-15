Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Actor, Activist and Cancer Survivor Danny Trejo is in Lubbock!
It's obvious from the headline of this article that actor, activist, restauranteur, cancer survivor and certified bad a** Danny Trejo is in Lubbock. I was surprised to see that Danny Trejo was in Lubbock because he should be in Los Angeles, California right now working on a movie or working at his restaurant Trejos Tacos. Trejo was spotted at Montelongo's Restaurant in Lubbock enjoying some of the food with other people and obviously enjoying himself at this local restaurant.
Top Five Reasons Lubbock Had An Earthshaking Moment
So exactly what was the cause of the earthquake in Lubbock?. As you well know, Lubbock got "all shook up" last Wednesday (shaken, if you're not making an Elvis reference). It was enough to be noticeable and enough to freak some people out. Sure, you could "say" that the earthquake happened somewhere else and that tremors were just felt in Lubbock, but since we're the center of the universe that's just not possible.
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Sat. November 19, 2022
Continuing my series of last-minute plans you can make here in Lubbock, I have a great idea for those looking to get ready for Christmas this weekend. This weekend, St. Joseph is hosting a Christmas Gift Fair. They will have up to 20 vendors selling handmade crafts, baked goods, jewelry, clothes, candles, home décor, and more. The even if happening on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., so you have all day to shop.
Texas Monthly Falls In Love With A Lubbock Korean Restaurant
If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
The Most Pathetic Night of My Life: Lubbock DJ’s First Night in New Apartment
If I could've taken a snapshot of this one moment of my life, I could have framed it in a museum and displayed it as one of the most depressing sights in human existence. Well, it wasn't that depressing when compared to the some of the things people are forced to go through these days, but you get my point.
You’re Not Crazy: That Was an Earthquake in Lubbock, Texas
At about 3:30 pm on November 16th, I was sitting in my office at the station on the third floor of an office building at 82nd and Quaker. About an hour earlier the power in the building had cut off and come back on. Weird, but not something that never happens.
A New Lubbock Interactive Fluid Art Class Opens Soon
Are you looking to do something new for fun, an event, or for the kiddos to enjoy? This might be the perfect thing for you. When I saw this was opening up in Lubbock I got so excited. I have always wanted a painting like this for my house but they are so expensive to buy. Now you can have fun taking a class and have something you can actually hang up and enjoy.
Have You Ever Been To ‘Wine-O Bingo’ At This Lubbock Winery?
Bingo is fun and all, but bingo + wine sounds like my kind of night. I was scrolling through Lubbock In The Loop's event calendar this morning and came across something that looks WAY too much fun. It looks like it's time to round up my favorite pals for a night of Wine-O Bingo.
An Open Letter Of Appreciation To Lubbock Retail Workers
The holidays can be rough on everyone, especially retail workers. I wanted to take a second to thank you guys for everything you do. It's not easy to put up with entitled customers, products on backorder, restocking your shelves over and over during your shift, and doing it all with a smile on your face.
Texas Tech Student Questioned by TSA for ‘Guns Up’ Salute
Something every Texas Tech student and alumni does when spotting another Red Raider is throw a ‘guns up’. It becomes second nature as a way to show your connection to the school you both love. But what happens when you do so in a highly inappropriate place? Well,...
There Is Now An Ice Skating Rink For More Fun In Lubbock This Season
The weather outside might not be frightful and snowing here in Lubbock but you still will be able to ice skate. For the first time ever, Adventure Park will be adding a new attraction for the holiday season that we have never seen before. You will be able to ice skate with your kids, have a date night, have friends get together, whatever you would like.
This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock
Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
Texas Tech Needs Your Dog to Participate in Their First Ever Halftime Corgi Race
Texas Tech athletics has officially announced that they will be hosting their first ever corgi race during this year’s basketball season. The race will take place during half time at the Red Raider Basketball game on January 3rd against the Kansas City Jayhawks. Of course, in order to put on a corgi race, they need corgis. So, Texas Tech is asking the people of Lubbock to register their corgis for a chance to compete.
Don’t Miss Out On These Lubbock Thanksgiving Events
If you are looking to do some stuff to get you in the holiday spirit you have come to the right place. These are all the events happening in November you don't want to miss out on. Lubbock November Thanksgiving Events 2022. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
Dashcam Footage Reveals Lubbock Driver’s Greatest Traffic Sin
Sometimes I think that Lubbock is probably not unique insofar as bad driving goes. Perhaps it's confirmation bias because I live here and have to deal with it daily, so it seems like Lubbock is full of particularly bad drivers. And then I see dashcam footage like this. WOOF. For...
Grant a Seniors Wish Through Meals on Wheels’ Annual Secret Santa
As we get closer towards Thanksgiving this month that just means we are only getting closer to Christmas. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels is holding their annual Senior Secret Santa programs for a third year in a row. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels has had over 800 clients turn in a wish list of what they need, or want, just in time for the holiday season.
Who Tore the Stalls Off the Plainview High School Bathroom Wall?
I've seen some funky stuff go down in the high school bathroom, but this is ridiculous. I've never really understood the idea behind vandalizing a bathroom. I get wanting to "stick it to the man" and get the higher ups' attention, but by doing something like this you're inconveniencing so many innocent people in the process.
So, Are Snowflakes Going To Fall In Lubbock Before Thanksgiving Or Not?
As it happens every year in West Texas, the second that temperatures start to dip near freezing the citizenry begins to twitch with anticipation that perhaps, snow could be on the way. For more on that, let's take a live look at our ace weather reporter who is reporting from...
Sonic Now Has Hard Ice Tea And Hard Slushes!
Does this mean your carhop can bring you a boozy Oceanwater?. The real answer is no. Apparently, this has been going on for a while as well. Sonic does have a full line of branded alcoholic drinks and I must say they sound more than yummy. The hard seltzer flavors include sweet tea, cherry lime, orange pineapple, original limeade, melon medley, mango-guava, classic lemonade, and YES! the aforementioned ocean water.
Lubbock’s Dillard’s Department Stores Will Undergo Move in South Plains Mall
Lubbock's Dillard's Department Stores (6002 Slide Road, South Plains Mall) will both move into the former Sears location inside South Plains Mall, converging both the Men's and Women's locations into one large flagship store, according to a Press Release issued by PRNewswire today (November 15, 2022). The former Sears location...
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0