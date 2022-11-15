ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor, Activist and Cancer Survivor Danny Trejo is in Lubbock!

It's obvious from the headline of this article that actor, activist, restauranteur, cancer survivor and certified bad a** Danny Trejo is in Lubbock. I was surprised to see that Danny Trejo was in Lubbock because he should be in Los Angeles, California right now working on a movie or working at his restaurant Trejos Tacos. Trejo was spotted at Montelongo's Restaurant in Lubbock enjoying some of the food with other people and obviously enjoying himself at this local restaurant.
Top Five Reasons Lubbock Had An Earthshaking Moment

So exactly what was the cause of the earthquake in Lubbock?. As you well know, Lubbock got "all shook up" last Wednesday (shaken, if you're not making an Elvis reference). It was enough to be noticeable and enough to freak some people out. Sure, you could "say" that the earthquake happened somewhere else and that tremors were just felt in Lubbock, but since we're the center of the universe that's just not possible.
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Sat. November 19, 2022

Continuing my series of last-minute plans you can make here in Lubbock, I have a great idea for those looking to get ready for Christmas this weekend. This weekend, St. Joseph is hosting a Christmas Gift Fair. They will have up to 20 vendors selling handmade crafts, baked goods, jewelry, clothes, candles, home décor, and more. The even if happening on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., so you have all day to shop.
Texas Monthly Falls In Love With A Lubbock Korean Restaurant

If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
A New Lubbock Interactive Fluid Art Class Opens Soon

Are you looking to do something new for fun, an event, or for the kiddos to enjoy? This might be the perfect thing for you. When I saw this was opening up in Lubbock I got so excited. I have always wanted a painting like this for my house but they are so expensive to buy. Now you can have fun taking a class and have something you can actually hang up and enjoy.
An Open Letter Of Appreciation To Lubbock Retail Workers

The holidays can be rough on everyone, especially retail workers. I wanted to take a second to thank you guys for everything you do. It's not easy to put up with entitled customers, products on backorder, restocking your shelves over and over during your shift, and doing it all with a smile on your face.
There Is Now An Ice Skating Rink For More Fun In Lubbock This Season

The weather outside might not be frightful and snowing here in Lubbock but you still will be able to ice skate. For the first time ever, Adventure Park will be adding a new attraction for the holiday season that we have never seen before. You will be able to ice skate with your kids, have a date night, have friends get together, whatever you would like.
This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock

Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
Texas Tech Needs Your Dog to Participate in Their First Ever Halftime Corgi Race

Texas Tech athletics has officially announced that they will be hosting their first ever corgi race during this year’s basketball season. The race will take place during half time at the Red Raider Basketball game on January 3rd against the Kansas City Jayhawks. Of course, in order to put on a corgi race, they need corgis. So, Texas Tech is asking the people of Lubbock to register their corgis for a chance to compete.
Don’t Miss Out On These Lubbock Thanksgiving Events

If you are looking to do some stuff to get you in the holiday spirit you have come to the right place. These are all the events happening in November you don't want to miss out on. Lubbock November Thanksgiving Events 2022. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
Grant a Seniors Wish Through Meals on Wheels’ Annual Secret Santa

As we get closer towards Thanksgiving this month that just means we are only getting closer to Christmas. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels is holding their annual Senior Secret Santa programs for a third year in a row. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels has had over 800 clients turn in a wish list of what they need, or want, just in time for the holiday season.
Who Tore the Stalls Off the Plainview High School Bathroom Wall?

I've seen some funky stuff go down in the high school bathroom, but this is ridiculous. I've never really understood the idea behind vandalizing a bathroom. I get wanting to "stick it to the man" and get the higher ups' attention, but by doing something like this you're inconveniencing so many innocent people in the process.
Sonic Now Has Hard Ice Tea And Hard Slushes!

Does this mean your carhop can bring you a boozy Oceanwater?. The real answer is no. Apparently, this has been going on for a while as well. Sonic does have a full line of branded alcoholic drinks and I must say they sound more than yummy. The hard seltzer flavors include sweet tea, cherry lime, orange pineapple, original limeade, melon medley, mango-guava, classic lemonade, and YES! the aforementioned ocean water.
