Three quick observations from Friday night’s 128-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. FLIPPED SCRIPT – If the Pistons could meld the defense they played on Thursday against the Clippers with the offense they mustered on Friday against the Lakers in the same Crypto.Com Arena, they’ll be on their way. After holding the Clippers to 95 points but losing because they shot 19 percent from the 3-point line, the Pistons scored 121 against the Lakers but couldn’t establish any traction at the defensive end. Before the third quarter was out, the Pistons had both allowed more points than they had all of Thursday (96) and scored more (95). The Lakers didn’t have LeBron James, but they had Anthony Davis and he carried Los Angeles and forced the Pistons to foul early and often. Davis finished with 38 points and 16 rebounds and hit 18 of 21 free throws on a night that featured 54 fouls and 72 free throws, 40 for the Lakers and 32 for the Pistons.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO