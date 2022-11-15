Read full article on original website
NBA
Halftime Rewind: Pacers 60, Hornets 63
Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7:00 PM ET at Spectrum Center. Despite making 50 percent of its shots in the first half, the Indiana Pacers (6-6) trail the Charlotte Hornets (4-11) 63-60 at intermission. The Pacers, which average 40 3-point attempts per game, have tried just 13 from beyond the arc...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 99, Rockets 91
It would be hard to script a worse start than what the Pacers endured on Friday night in Houston. Indiana trailed 25-6 entering the final minute of the first quarter against the Rockets, and then lost head coach Rick Carlisle to an ejection in the second quarter. But the Pacers...
NBA
Same building, different script as Pistons fall to Lakers
Three quick observations from Friday night’s 128-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. FLIPPED SCRIPT – If the Pistons could meld the defense they played on Thursday against the Clippers with the offense they mustered on Friday against the Lakers in the same Crypto.Com Arena, they’ll be on their way. After holding the Clippers to 95 points but losing because they shot 19 percent from the 3-point line, the Pistons scored 121 against the Lakers but couldn’t establish any traction at the defensive end. Before the third quarter was out, the Pistons had both allowed more points than they had all of Thursday (96) and scored more (95). The Lakers didn’t have LeBron James, but they had Anthony Davis and he carried Los Angeles and forced the Pistons to foul early and often. Davis finished with 38 points and 16 rebounds and hit 18 of 21 free throws on a night that featured 54 fouls and 72 free throws, 40 for the Lakers and 32 for the Pistons.
NBA
Preview: Wolves at 76ers
The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-8) finish their four-game road trip in Philadelphia as they face off against the 76ers (8-7) on Saturday night. Minnesota is currently on a two-game win streak, with wins over Cleveland and Orlando. In the win over Orlando, Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 35 points while teammate Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 of his own.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Celtics 117, Pelicans 109
Celtics (13-3), Pelicans (9-7) En route to the NBA’s best record early in 2022-23, Boston has relied on a high-powered offense and a multitude of three-point shooting threats. The Celtics used the same formula Friday to post their ninth straight victory, bombing in 20 three-pointers to end what was a three-game winning streak for New Orleans. The Celtics grabbed a double-digit lead and kept turning back every Pelicans attempt to make the game tight on the scoreboard, often sinking a momentum-turning outside shot or slicing to the basket for a layup.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics Postgame Quotes | 11/18/22
"I thought what I shared with the guys in that first quarter knocked us on our heels right away. It was an uphill battle from there. The last three quarters we played better. So, there are some things that we did well. There are some things that we can learn from playing against a championship-caliber team like Boston.”
NBA
Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls: Game Preview
CHICAGO – After a season-long seven game homestand, the Orlando Magic are back out on the road. The team earned victories over three perennial Western Conference powerhouses over that stretch, taking down the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns. However, self-inflicted mistakes and additional injuries to key players led to some disappointing losses over that same span.
NBA
8 Orlando Magic Statistical Strengths Through First 15 Games
The Magic are averaging 46.2 rebounds per game, fourth most in the league. Wendell Carter Jr. leads the team with 9.1 of them per contest, while Paolo Banchero is averaging 8.3 boards and Bol Bol 7.9. Being such a good rebounding team has helped Orlando increase their second chance scoring...
Pitt takes advantage of Duke miscues, missed chances in win
Pitt feasted on a pair of costly Duke turnovers and running back Israel Abanikanda had another strong game as the
NBA
Cavs vs Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
After playing in a difference city for the seven games, the Cavs can finally settle down in Cleveland. Tonight against the Charlotte Hornets begins a four game home stand for the Cavs. Last year, these two split the season series 2-2, including some thrilling games. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio.
NBA
Celtics' Marcus Smart (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) miss game vs. Hawks
Boston guard Marcus Smart was ruled out of Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks because of right ankle inflammation. The East-leading Celtics also were missing guard Malcolm Brogdon, who sat out his fourth straight game with an ailing right hamstring. Smart is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 assists...
NBA
Your Favorite Hornet’s Favorite Athlete (In Another Sport)
It comes as no surprise that as professional athletes themselves, NBA players are also fans of different athletes throughout the sporting world. The Charlotte Hornets are no exception to this trend and many of them have noticeable similarities with the non-basketballers they enjoy keeping a watchful eye on. LaMelo Ball...
NBA
Pool Report on the Flagrant Foul Assessed to Joel Embiid during the Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Rich Hofmann (The Athletic) with Crew Chief John Goble following tonight’s Bucks at 76ers game. QUESTION: “On the Flagrant 1 assessed to Joel Embiid for the transition foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo, why did you rule that it didn’t meet the criteria for a Flagrant 2?”
NBA
Golden State’s JaMychal Green Fined
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 – Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 for directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Warriors’...
NBA
Q&A: Mike Conley explains why he’s pleasantly surprised with Utah’s strong start
After the organization dealt its prized guard (Donovan Mitchell) and rim protector (Rudy Gobert), Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley expected to hear about the franchise making another significant move. “I was just like everybody else,” Conley said. “I was waiting to get the phone call that I was going...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 17, 2022
New Orleans improves to 9-6 on the season after a 124-110 win against he Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The Pelicans sweep the series 2-0 against the Bulls. Watch postgame interviews from Willie Green, Trey Murphy lll and Jonas Valančiūnas. Watch the game recap from the Pelicans' 124-110...
NBA
Late 4th-Quarter Run Lifts Pacers To Victory In Charlotte
Ball Shines with 26 PTS and Five 3-Pointers, But Exits Early After Re-Spraining Left Ankle. Protecting homecourt has become an increasing point of emphasis for the Charlotte Hornets early on this season, with losses in all but one of their first six appearances at Spectrum Center heading into Wednesday night’s game. Another chance to start reversing this trend come up short though, resulting in a 125-113 defeat to the Indiana Pacers.
NBA
Lakers Double Down on Davis’ Dominance for Second-Straight Win
After four days of no games, the Lakers returned for Friday night lights against the Detroit Pistons, but the break did not slow down Anthony Davis who returned in the same fashion he did Sunday’s win, driving his team to a 128-121 win. Before tonight’s contest, Head Coach Darvin...
NBA
Recap: Wizards outlast Heat in 107-106 overtime slugfest
The Wizards were honoring the Big 3 of Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antawn Jamison on Friday night at Capital One Arena. In true Agent Zero fashion, the game would go to overtime and come down to a last-second shot. Thankfully for the Wizards, Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma buried a pair of clutch shots and Max Strus missed a would-be game-winner for the Heat in overtime. Wizards 107, Heat 106.
NBA
Gary Payton II Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (November 18, 2022) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II continues to recover from an off-season procedure to address a core muscle injury. Throughout progressive levels of rehab in preparation to return to game play, Payton has experienced intermittent soreness. He will continue rehab in anticipation of returning to full practice and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
