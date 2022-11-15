ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NBA

Halftime Rewind: Pacers 60, Hornets 63

Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7:00 PM ET at Spectrum Center. Despite making 50 percent of its shots in the first half, the Indiana Pacers (6-6) trail the Charlotte Hornets (4-11) 63-60 at intermission. The Pacers, which average 40 3-point attempts per game, have tried just 13 from beyond the arc...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 99, Rockets 91

It would be hard to script a worse start than what the Pacers endured on Friday night in Houston. Indiana trailed 25-6 entering the final minute of the first quarter against the Rockets, and then lost head coach Rick Carlisle to an ejection in the second quarter. But the Pacers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Same building, different script as Pistons fall to Lakers

Three quick observations from Friday night’s 128-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. FLIPPED SCRIPT – If the Pistons could meld the defense they played on Thursday against the Clippers with the offense they mustered on Friday against the Lakers in the same Crypto.Com Arena, they’ll be on their way. After holding the Clippers to 95 points but losing because they shot 19 percent from the 3-point line, the Pistons scored 121 against the Lakers but couldn’t establish any traction at the defensive end. Before the third quarter was out, the Pistons had both allowed more points than they had all of Thursday (96) and scored more (95). The Lakers didn’t have LeBron James, but they had Anthony Davis and he carried Los Angeles and forced the Pistons to foul early and often. Davis finished with 38 points and 16 rebounds and hit 18 of 21 free throws on a night that featured 54 fouls and 72 free throws, 40 for the Lakers and 32 for the Pistons.
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Preview: Wolves at 76ers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-8) finish their four-game road trip in Philadelphia as they face off against the 76ers (8-7) on Saturday night. Minnesota is currently on a two-game win streak, with wins over Cleveland and Orlando. In the win over Orlando, Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 35 points while teammate Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 of his own.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Celtics 117, Pelicans 109

Celtics (13-3), Pelicans (9-7) En route to the NBA’s best record early in 2022-23, Boston has relied on a high-powered offense and a multitude of three-point shooting threats. The Celtics used the same formula Friday to post their ninth straight victory, bombing in 20 three-pointers to end what was a three-game winning streak for New Orleans. The Celtics grabbed a double-digit lead and kept turning back every Pelicans attempt to make the game tight on the scoreboard, often sinking a momentum-turning outside shot or slicing to the basket for a layup.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics Postgame Quotes | 11/18/22

"I thought what I shared with the guys in that first quarter knocked us on our heels right away. It was an uphill battle from there. The last three quarters we played better. So, there are some things that we did well. There are some things that we can learn from playing against a championship-caliber team like Boston.”
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls: Game Preview

CHICAGO – After a season-long seven game homestand, the Orlando Magic are back out on the road. The team earned victories over three perennial Western Conference powerhouses over that stretch, taking down the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns. However, self-inflicted mistakes and additional injuries to key players led to some disappointing losses over that same span.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

8 Orlando Magic Statistical Strengths Through First 15 Games

The Magic are averaging 46.2 rebounds per game, fourth most in the league. Wendell Carter Jr. leads the team with 9.1 of them per contest, while Paolo Banchero is averaging 8.3 boards and Bol Bol 7.9. Being such a good rebounding team has helped Orlando increase their second chance scoring...
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Cavs vs Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

After playing in a difference city for the seven games, the Cavs can finally settle down in Cleveland. Tonight against the Charlotte Hornets begins a four game home stand for the Cavs. Last year, these two split the season series 2-2, including some thrilling games. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Your Favorite Hornet’s Favorite Athlete (In Another Sport)

It comes as no surprise that as professional athletes themselves, NBA players are also fans of different athletes throughout the sporting world. The Charlotte Hornets are no exception to this trend and many of them have noticeable similarities with the non-basketballers they enjoy keeping a watchful eye on. LaMelo Ball...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Golden State’s JaMychal Green Fined

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 – Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 for directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Warriors’...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 17, 2022

New Orleans improves to 9-6 on the season after a 124-110 win against he Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The Pelicans sweep the series 2-0 against the Bulls. Watch postgame interviews from Willie Green, Trey Murphy lll and Jonas Valančiūnas. Watch the game recap from the Pelicans' 124-110...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Late 4th-Quarter Run Lifts Pacers To Victory In Charlotte

Ball Shines with 26 PTS and Five 3-Pointers, But Exits Early After Re-Spraining Left Ankle. Protecting homecourt has become an increasing point of emphasis for the Charlotte Hornets early on this season, with losses in all but one of their first six appearances at Spectrum Center heading into Wednesday night’s game. Another chance to start reversing this trend come up short though, resulting in a 125-113 defeat to the Indiana Pacers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Recap: Wizards outlast Heat in 107-106 overtime slugfest

The Wizards were honoring the Big 3 of Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antawn Jamison on Friday night at Capital One Arena. In true Agent Zero fashion, the game would go to overtime and come down to a last-second shot. Thankfully for the Wizards, Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma buried a pair of clutch shots and Max Strus missed a would-be game-winner for the Heat in overtime. Wizards 107, Heat 106.
MIAMI, FL
NBA

Gary Payton II Injury Update

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 18, 2022) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II continues to recover from an off-season procedure to address a core muscle injury. Throughout progressive levels of rehab in preparation to return to game play, Payton has experienced intermittent soreness. He will continue rehab in anticipation of returning to full practice and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
PORTLAND, OR

