invezz.com
Circle CFO says USDC is operating ‘as expected’
Circle’s Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Fox-Geen has released an update on the operations of the company’s stablecoin USD Coin (USDC). Fox-Geen’s statement is a response to the market turmoil following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for...
invezz.com
Lowe’s CEO says he saw customers ‘trading up’ in fiscal Q3
Lowe's reports better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter. Chief Executive Marvin Ellison discussed the quarterly report on CNBC. Lowe's stock is up 5.0% today as future guidance was raised as well. Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW), on Wednesday, reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter as home improvement...
invezz.com
Jim Cramer’s take on Target’s Q3 earnings print
Target reports a disappointing Q3 and issues weak guidance for the future. Jim Cramer reacts to the quarterly earnings report on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Target stock open as much as 15% down on Wednesday morning. Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) opened over 15% down this morning after reporting a disappointing third...
invezz.com
Foot Lock stock opened 15% up on Friday: this is why
Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) opened nearly 20% up this morning after reporting market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter and lifting its guidance for the full financial year. CEO Dillon discussed the earnings print on CNBC. Higher markdowns resulted in a 270 basis points hit to gross margin this...
invezz.com
Macy’s stock is pushing for a resistance breakout ahead of earnings. A reason to buy it?
Macy’s stock has gained by 9% in a month. Investors are positioning for an earnings beat on November 17. The stock could break past a key resistance if the earnings come strong. Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) reports its quarterly earnings on November 17 before the market open. The stock has...
invezz.com
Bath & Body Works shares up 25% on Q3 results: should you take profits?
Bath & Body Works reports better-than-expected results for its fiscal Q3. G Squared's Victoria Greene says the stock is stuck between $30 and $40. Bath & Body Works shares are now trading just below their 200-day MA. Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) jumped nearly 25% in extended trading...
invezz.com
Should you buy or sell US stocks based on market correlations?
There is a direct correlation between the S&P 500 and the EUR/USD. From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD leads the S&P 500 price action. A technical target for the S&P 500 is 4,330 points given the EUR/USD lead. Like it or not, everyone traded the stock market in 2022. This...
invezz.com
Top 3: The best sports betting stocks for Q4 2022
The sports betting industry, valued at $76.75 billion in 2021, is forecast to grow to $83.65 billion in 2022. Top 3 sports betting stocks for Q4 are Flutter entertainment, Draftkings, MGM Resorts. Find out what makes these companies lucrative investment opportunities. The sports betting industry has grown enormously recently, and...
invezz.com
Top developing tokens to buy during a bear market
VET shifted in value by 21%, ADA by 15%, and ETH by 9% within the last 7 days. Each project has experienced numerous developments throughout its underlying blockchain. All of these tokens have decreased in terms of trading volume, indicating investors are keeping them. VeChain (VET/USD), Cardano (ADA/USD), and Ethereum...
invezz.com
Expert: we’re now one pullback away from a true market bottom
Liz Young says this bear market rally will soon come to an end. She expects the next market pullback to be the last one. S&P 500 index is currently up 10% versus its year-to-date low. It’s only a matter of time before this bear market rally much like the previous...
invezz.com
Jim Cramer on Uber stock: ‘it’s going to be the last man standing’
Jim Cramer recommends Uber stock for the long-term investors. Mark Mahaney is also bullish on the American mobility company. Uber stock is still down more than 30% versus the start of 2022. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) has recovered nearly 40% over the past four months but famed investor Jim...
invezz.com
‘Macy’s should do very well over the holiday season’: Analyst
Macy's reports a strong Q3 and lifts earnings guidance for the full year. Third Bridge analyst Landon Luxembourg reacts to the earnings print. The quarterly update sent Macy's stock up more than 10% this morning. Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) are up nearly 15% this morning after the retailer...
invezz.com
Crypto transfers from Binance and Coinbase now possible on Trust wallet
Trust wallet integrated with Coinbase Pay and Binance Pay. The integration allows for seamless crypto transfers from both Coinbase and Binance. The Integrations will also bridge centralized and decentralized wallets and create a more open ecosystem. Trust wallet, a leading self-custody and multi-chain wallet provider has announced its integration with...
invezz.com
Will the euro keep rising, or is it time to sell ahead of the end of the trading year?
Euro is on a tear higher since September and consolidates near the recent highs. Friday's TLTROs repayments to determine the next move for the euro pairs. The common currency might be in a win-win situation, so more upside is possible until the end of the year. The euro has had...
invezz.com
DXY forecast as the US dollar index pulls back
The US dollar index has been in a strong bearish trend. It has fallen from the year-to-date high of $115 to $105. Investors believe that the Federal Reserve will start pivoting. The US dollar index (DXY) price remained in a consolidation mode as investors focus on the next actions by...
invezz.com
Airbnb CEO refutes recent AirDNA data that suggests high churn
CEO Brian Chesky says the rate of churn at Airbnb is really stable. Airbnb Inc is focused on affordability to weather a recession. The vacation rental company is down 45% versus its YTD high. Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) CEO – Brian Chesky this morning on CNBC’s “TechCheck” denied the recent...
