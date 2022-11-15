Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Eighth annual Carnegie Library Museum Festival of Trees starts Tuesday
The eighth annual Festival of Trees at the Carnegie Library Museum begins its month-long run next Tuesday, and entrants have been busily erecting their holiday marvels over the last few days. A large number of visitors is expected before and after the Holiday Lighted Parade on Friday, Nov. 25, but...
theperrynews.com
City notes Thanksgiving closures, schedule changes
All Perry city offices, the Perry Water Works, the Perry Public Library and the McCreary Community Building will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Please note that MCB members age 18 and older can still use the 24-hour fitness room. Residential...
CISS opens doors to more homeless individuals due to cold temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — Single digit temperatures are approaching central Iowa faster than most people had hoped for. And because of the sudden drop Central Iowa Shelters & Services (CISS) in downtown Des Moines is holding a weather amnesty weekend. “So, 10 degrees and we start preparing the shelter because we need to open up […]
iheart.com
Iowa State Fair "Cookie Man" Dies
(Undated) -- The man who came up with Barksdale's State Fair cookies sold during the Iowa State Fair has died. Joe Barksdale started a food business at the Iowa State Fair in 1975, and added cookies in 1993, using his wife Virginia's recipe. The cookies have become one of the most popular treats sold during the Iowa State Fair. In 2019, the couple gifted the cookie legacy to the Iowa State Fair.
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Southridge Mall’s future, freezing temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — Southridge Mall has gone through more changes than any shopping center in the region, but many Iowans remember the pride it brought to the area. “It was exciting to see a mall within walking distance, really, from where we were,” a longtime southsider told KCCI.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Fareway's newest Iowa grocery store now open
Boone, Iowa-based Fareway Stores Inc. is growing in its home state. The grocery retailer held a ribbon cutting ceremony and opened its doors on Wednesday for its new store located at 302 West Walnut Street in Ogden, Iowa. “We are excited to open this new downtown Ogden store and want...
theperrynews.com
City issues fall yard waste reminders for Perry residents
The Perry City Hall reminded residents Wednesday that the fall season of open burning of yard waste ends at sundown on Sunday, Nov. 20. All burning must take place from 10 a.m. until sundown. Burning is restricted to private property, in the rear of the property and must be supervised at all times.
KCCI.com
Low water level seen at Saylorville Lake
POLK CITY, Iowa — "You don't want to put an expensive boat in the water if it's going to be low," said Jerry Mitchell, who boats at Saylorville Lake. Mitchell has noticed the low water level at Saylorville. He says it has been low most of the summer. "If...
KCCI.com
Fighting for survival: How Jordan Creek, Outlets of Des Moines thrive
Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival. Our...
Big-name concerts announced for IndyCar Weekend at Iowa Speedway
NEWTON, Iowa — It was such a success this past summer, Hy-Vee is making sure the excitement only grows for this summer’s IndyCar Race Weekend. Wednesday, Hy-Vee announced the four headlining acts for concerts that will bookend the NTT IndyCar Series races on July 22nd and July 23rd next summer at the Iowa Speedway in […]
KCCI.com
First snow of the season arrives in central Iowa
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Central Iowans woke up Tuesday morning to snow. Pleasant Hill, just south of Des Moines, was in the line of snowfall. "I think it's beautiful," said Judy Martin, Pleasant Hill. Martin says she loves the snow. Others may fall in line, but not everyone, especially...
kiwaradio.com
Record Cold Expected Today Across Much Of Iowa With Sub-Zero Wind Chills
Statewide, Iowa — Wind chill factors are below zero across much of Iowa Friday morning, while forecasters say high temperatures in multiple cities will likely set records this afternoon for being so cold. Meteorologist Mike Fowle, at the National Weather Service, says the high temp in Des Moines won’t...
Iowa doctor drives tractor to work to raise rural healthcare awareness
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rural healthcare is in crisis in Iowa. That’s why Dr. Rick Sidwell decided to drive his tractor 20 miles to Story County Medical Center to raise awareness. Dr. Sidwell said that the odds of dying from a medical emergency are much higher in rural areas which is something he wants to […]
theperrynews.com
Peggy Jean Wilson of Perry
Funeral services for Peggy Jean (Shirley) Wilson, 84, of Perry will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Hastings Funeral Home in Perry. Visitation will start one hour prior to the service. Peggy died Nov. 15, 2022, at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry, Iowa. Peggy is...
1380kcim.com
Railroad History Expected To Pass Through Carroll Thursday
Several pieces of railroad history will be traveling through Carroll this week. Earlier this year, Union Pacific Railroad announced they were donating three well-known locomotives, Challenger UP 3985, Centennial UP 6936, and Santa Fe-type UP 5511, to the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA) Foundation for restoration and preservation. The delivery train set out from Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday and is making its way to the RRHMA facility in Silvis, Ill. The planned route includes passage through Nebraska and Iowa. According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the engines are not operating under their own power. They are not scheduled for public viewing stops before reaching their destination. However, train enthusiasts are more than welcome to keep an eye out for the iconic locomotives as they make their way through the region. Unfortunately, Union Pacific cannot provide an accurate estimate for when the delivery train will reach Carroll, but tentative schedules show early afternoon on Thursday being the most likely. In addition to the three iconic engines, the delivery includes an unrestored passenger locomotive, four coaches and diner cars built in the 1950s, two business-class cars, a baggage car, and a caboose.
First central Iowa snow makes for slick commute
IOWA — The first measurable snow of the 2022-23 winter season fell Monday, Nov. 14 and Tuesday, Nov. 15 in Des Moines, but slick conditions carried over into Wednesday morning with lingering early morning snow showers. The snow was lighter Wednesday morning, but the roads were colder — at the freezing point. This made the […]
Des Moines Business Record
A plan to make the West Des Moines-Clive University Avenue corridor a 'live, work and play' destination
A 650-acre area in Clive and West Des Moines would include more mixed-use designations under a plan approved this week by West Des Moines' Planning and Zoning Commission. The area is between University Avenue and Interstate Highway 235 and 22nd Street/Northwest 86th Street and Interstate 35/80. The light purple areas on the map show where mixed-use land designations are proposed. Most are currently either commercial or office uses. Map courtesy of Confluence.
iheart.com
Iowa Could See Record Cold Temps Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A cold front sliding into Iowa is expected to send temperatures down to record territory, for the maximum daily temp. The predicted high for Friday, November 18th is 21-degrees, which would break a record for a daily high set in 1881. The normal high for this time of year is around 47-degrees.
weareiowa.com
Check this out: Largest Costco in the Midwest opens in Ankeny
ANKENY, Iowa — The highly-anticipated Ankeny Costco is now open. Local 5 Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence got a sneak peek at the new location earlier this week. The wholesale store is the biggest in the Midwest, featuring a food court, gas station, pharmacy, tire service and more. As part of...
kwbg.com
Kruck Plumbing & Heating Opens New Facility in Boone
BOONE, Iowa—Kruck Plumbing & Heating, a company that has been serving the needs of the local community in Central Iowa since 1941, has opened a new facility along Highway 30 in Boone. “As an organization we are excited about the opportunities that will come with this new facility,” said...
