Modern Warfare 2 is making the same 'mistake' as MW2019, say fans
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II community are concerned that Activision going to "make the same mistake" as it did with Modern Warfare 2019 - combining the game into the launch of Warzone 2.0 and eventually eclipsing the most recent main game when the battle royale becomes more and more lucrative.
Call Of Duty gives console players feature PC gamers have had for years
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has finally launched, offering players around the world a brand-new battle royale experience to really sink their teeth into over the next few months. The sequel to Call Of Duty: Warzone comes with a brand-new map, a number of improved features, and some seriously impressive...
Pokémon's worst monster finally has an evolution after 23 years
In just a few days time, the Paldea region will be ours to explore as Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is finally set to release. Have you picked out your starter Pokémon yet? There’s a lot of Sprigatito love, but I think I may opt for Fuecoco. That being said, Sprigatito’s leaked evolutions have left some fans feeling furious - and with good reason.
A classic Ubisoft game is free to download and keep right now
For its 20th birthday, Ubisoft is giving away Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell for free and honestly that's not the most exciting Splinter Cell news we've gotten today. A shiny new developer roundtable video reveals a little more about the highly anticipated remake that is on the horizon. Previously, we were aware that the team want to maintain the "spirit of the early games" in the series in the new entry, however, there is an impetus to improve a selection of the gameplay mechanics to modernise these for present players. "We can look back at the plot, the characters, the overall story of the game [and] make some improvements - things that might not have aged particularly well, small things - but the core of the story, the core of the experience will remain as it was in the original game," said creative director Chris Auty.
Netflix subscribers can get one of 2022's best games for free right now
Netflix subscribers are now able to play one of the most haunting and highly rated games of the year on their phones, and this is a must for fans of Black Mirror. Between the back-to-back nominations for God of War Ragnarök, Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West in the announcements for 2022's The Game Awards, you might have spotted something called Immortality in the Best Game Direction, Best Narrative and Best Performer categories. Considering that this game is going toe-to-toe with these aforementioned AAA contenders, it surely must be special.
Warzone 2.0's third-person mode looks like the best way to play
A happy Warzone 2.0 eve to all who celebrate. That’s right, Warzone 2.0 officially launches tomorrow on 16 November and needless to say, we’re excited. The game will take us to the brand new city of Al Mazrah, located in the fictional Republic of Adal region. Already, plenty of highly-anticipated features have been announced.
Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list confirms we'll be playing this game for months
As we inch ever closer to Hogwarts Legacy's February 10 release date, there's just one question on fans' minds: exactly how big is the game?. From what we've seen so far, the upcoming open-world Harry Potter RPG looks to be pretty sizeable. The game's map has plenty to explore, and the grounds of Hogwarts itself are packed with things to see and do. Hell, the newly revealed character customisation tool alone looks like it'll keep us busy for hours.
Warzone 2.0's Gulag features a big twist on the original
Earlier this week, Activision published a whole lot of information on Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, covering the location, the new DMZ mode, gameplay changes, third-person playlists, six new Operators and more. What has piqued players' curiosity is the overhauled Gulag which will put two random duo squads against each other, or go for victory by battling a bigger enemy together.
PlayStation games all have the exact same problem right now
Nothing breaks the sense of immersion like a character that won’t stop talking. Since the old days of Navi boring us to death in Ocarina of Time, there’s a tendency for developers to show a disturbing lack of faith in the cognitive ability of their players. This issue is perhaps most prevalent in PlayStation’s two big hitters of 2022: God of War Ragnarök and Horizon Forbidden West.
NICKMERCS shares his biggest concern about Warzone 2.0
We’ve made it to the final stretch - Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be out tomorrow (16 November). Congratulations to everyone for getting through the wait. The game is available to preload now, which should hopefully help speed up the process of actually being able to play it on release day, since the download size is ridiculously large. That is if you manage to get your head around the installation process, as it’s proven to be a bit more confusing than you’d expect.
Terrifier 2 video game is already on the horizon, says director
With sickening visuals, an unforgettable villain and excellent performances from its leads, Terrifier 2 has stunned and shocked even the most steely of horror fans in the most astonishing ways. The third film is in the works, and now we know that we might be getting a video game version of Art the Clown's rampages through Miles County.
Company Of Heroes 3 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, apparently
Fans of the iconic strategy series Company of Heroes will no doubt be aware that Company of Heroes 3 is finally happening - it’s set to release on PC on 23 February next year, almost a full decade after Company of Heroes 2. “Bigger and better than ever, Company...
Xbox update lets players join Discord directly from console
Yesterday (16 November), a new update rolled out on Xbox consoles, which brought with it some really nice improvements for a number of features as well as a couple of new ones. You probably remember that back in September, Discord integration was rolled out for everyone on Xbox, allowing users...
Call Of Duty Black Ops II hailed as 'COD's golden age' on its 10th Birthday
Call of Duty: Black Ops II is now 10 years old and we're taking a trip back in time to what made this game just so good and a part of the "golden age" of gaming. Very cool that there even is a "golden age" of gaming, very cool indeed. I'm sure such a statement won't lead to some of our audience placing their heads in their hands and wondering where the years went.
Streamer beats seven FromSoftware games back to back without getting hit once
Just when you think the Soulsborne community can’t pull off anything more challenging than the various wild runs that have been and gone in the past, someone comes along to prove that, actually, the grind never stops. I’m sure everyone here is familiar with the concept of a no-hit...
Pokémon Scarlet review: A great adventure held back by poor performance
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are strange games. In no way am I saying that the franchise’s ninth mainline entries are bad - in fact they are a marked improvement over Sword and Shield - they just fall short in every way of fulfilling the dream of the perfect open-world Pokémon game. Earlier this year we had our first glimpse of what an open-world Pokémon game could be in the form of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, with its selection of large open areas full of monsters out in the wild to be caught, offering not only one of the finest Pokémon video games ever made, but a promising peek into what the future holds for the franchise.
The Wii U was actually really good, you guys are just mean
The year was 2012. Nintendo was about to unleash upon the world a console that would change everything. And by “everything”, I mean it was suddenly possible to play Mass Effect 3 or the latest 2D Mario game on a chunky tablet controller while your dad regained control of the family telly. Revolutionary.
Sonic Frontiers is being review bombed by furious fans
Sonic Frontiers is being barraged with review bombs following YouTuber Videogamedunkey's criticisms of the game in a recent video, and the strangest thing is, no one's sure who is leaving the low scores. Rewind. So Dunkey was playing Sonic Frontiers and roasting it for a handful of its design choices,...
Far Cry 3 hailed a “masterpiece” on its 10 year anniversary
Ready to feel old? Later this month, on 29 November, Far Cry 3 will turn 10 years old. Ubisoft’s open-world FPS took players to the tropical Rook Islands, and threw them into the shoes of Jason Brody on a quest to save his friends. Right from its release, the...
GTA 6 map tease sends fans wild
A new proposed feature put forth by Rockstar Games has given fans an idea of just how large GTA 6's map will be, and it sounds like we're in for something very special indeed. In true Rockstar Games fashion, GTA 6 has remained shrouded in mystery since it was finally, officially announced back in February. Aside from a substantial leak - something that Rockstar obviously didn't intend to happen - we know very little about GTA 6 in an official capacity.
