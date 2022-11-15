ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joy Behar Defends Hillary Clinton for Rejecting Comedians’ Jokes for Trump Debate, Says She “Didn’t Want to Bomb”

By Greta Bjornson
 3 days ago
Joy Behar came to the defense of Hillary Clinton on The View after she was accused of shooting down the help of comedians who wanted to assist with a presidential debate against Donald Trump back in 2016. Documentarian Michael Moore claimed that Clinton rejected his “Justice League of comedy,” which he hinted only contributed to her eventual election loss.

Behar said she understood Clinton’s refusal, telling the Hot Topics panel, “I don’t think that Hillary thinks of herself as funny, and she’s not,” while co-host Sunny Hostin added, “She’s an intellectual.”

Continuing to excuse Clinton, Behar said the then-presidential candidate “didn’t want to bomb,” adding, “When [Trump] was hovering behind her and stalking her, she should have said, ‘Get away from me, you crazy person!’ But she didn’t.”

She continued, “I just want to say that, as a comedian, it’s not something everybody can do. It’s really not. And it can be awkward and horrible. I say, be folksy, be humorous.”

While she admitted “Trump can be funny too,” Behar said the former president only gets a laugh “when he’s trying to pronounce big words.”

Moore reflected on his offer to Clinton in an interview published by The Guardian on Monday (Nov. 14). He told the outlet that he, Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Bill Maher wanted to help Clinton prep for her debate by writing jokes, but their assistance was not welcome.

“We offered to write great lines to throw at Trump whose his skin is so thin – and if she delivered them right – would just slide in and he’ll explode on the stage on live TV,” Moore said. “We were all-in on it, and nobody was going to know.”

But Clinton’s campaign wasn’t convinced, Moore told The Guardian.

“They said, why would you do that? You know Amy, her comedy is apparently kind of dirty. Chris Rock, well he’s kind of controversial. They didn’t even get to me. They were so afraid of fucking up and being blamed… oh, so you were the one who let Amy Schumer and Michael Moore into the campaign. Thanks a lot!”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

Comments / 207

TRUMPSTER
3d ago

Winner Winner Chicken 🐔 Dinner,Both Losers Lmfao 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Donald Trump Will live Rent Free, in Both their empty head's, For Eternity 👹

Zelensky the communist $$$$ comic
3d ago

Rand Paul had good one.. He said having Obama or Bush talking about misinformation is like Bill Clinton talking about fidelity...

Boneheadbiden
3d ago

Would somebody please tell Hillary that she lost in 2016 not because of Russian collusion either. Maybe her and Joy Behar and the view can ride off into the sunset and have a beer together

Related
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye

Chelsea Clinton called for even more accountability for “white men” sharing antisemitic remarks after Kanye West was dropped from a number of partnerships during an interview on The View on Friday, October 28. The former first daughter specifically accused right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson of spreading antisemitism, when asked about her reaction to the rapper’s recent comments.
HuffPost

Bob Woodward Was Stunned By What Trump Told Young Son Barron About Coronavirus

Watergate journalist Bob Woodward on Monday recalled a comment from former President Donald Trump that led to him being “as stunned as I’ve ever been as a reporter.”. On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” Woodward shared audio of Trump telling him what he told his youngest son, Barron Trump, during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. The audio was part of recorded interviews for Woodward’s 2020 book “Rage,” now released separately as “The Trump Tapes.”
OK! Magazine

'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air

Whoopi Goldberg put an "ignorant" politician in his place on live television. During the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View, the cohosts discussed the latest woman to come forward with claims against Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate nominee who has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion despite vocally being pro-life. The unnamed woman claimed the former football player forced her into getting an abortion.In light of the latest allegation, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham came to Walker's defense — and Goldberg made her stance on the former, 67, defending the politician in his own party, 60, very...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
