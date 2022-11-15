Joy Behar Defends Hillary Clinton for Rejecting Comedians’ Jokes for Trump Debate, Says She “Didn’t Want to Bomb”

Joy Behar came to the defense of Hillary Clinton on The View after she was accused of shooting down the help of comedians who wanted to assist with a presidential debate against Donald Trump back in 2016. Documentarian Michael Moore claimed that Clinton rejected his “Justice League of comedy,” which he hinted only contributed to her eventual election loss.

Behar said she understood Clinton’s refusal, telling the Hot Topics panel, “I don’t think that Hillary thinks of herself as funny, and she’s not,” while co-host Sunny Hostin added, “She’s an intellectual.”

Continuing to excuse Clinton, Behar said the then-presidential candidate “didn’t want to bomb,” adding, “When [Trump] was hovering behind her and stalking her, she should have said, ‘Get away from me, you crazy person!’ But she didn’t.”

She continued, “I just want to say that, as a comedian, it’s not something everybody can do. It’s really not. And it can be awkward and horrible. I say, be folksy, be humorous.”

While she admitted “Trump can be funny too,” Behar said the former president only gets a laugh “when he’s trying to pronounce big words.”

Moore reflected on his offer to Clinton in an interview published by The Guardian on Monday (Nov. 14). He told the outlet that he, Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Bill Maher wanted to help Clinton prep for her debate by writing jokes, but their assistance was not welcome.

“We offered to write great lines to throw at Trump whose his skin is so thin – and if she delivered them right – would just slide in and he’ll explode on the stage on live TV,” Moore said. “We were all-in on it, and nobody was going to know.”

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

But Clinton’s campaign wasn’t convinced, Moore told The Guardian.

“They said, why would you do that? You know Amy, her comedy is apparently kind of dirty. Chris Rock, well he’s kind of controversial. They didn’t even get to me. They were so afraid of fucking up and being blamed… oh, so you were the one who let Amy Schumer and Michael Moore into the campaign. Thanks a lot!”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.