Whoopi Goldberg Missing From ‘The View’ Due to COVID: “We Have to Be Careful Again”

Sorry, View fans. It looks like it may be a little longer until Whoopi Goldberg comes back on the show. During today’s episode, Joy Behar revealed that the moderator tested positive for COVID-19, explaining why she’s been absent so far this week.

“Unfortunately, Whoopi is out with COVID,” Behar told the audience as she settled into Goldberg’s chair. “So rest up and get back here miss, when you feel better.”

With Ana Navarro pointing out that COVID-19 is “coming back,” Behar agreed as she echoed to the panel, “It’s coming back. Another friend of mine got it, too. I mean, we have to be careful again. Damn,” before turning to the audience and telling them to “clap if you had your third booster.”

Fans were surprised to see that both Goldberg and Behar were missing from Monday’s (Nov. 14) show, since they typically take off on opposite days. When the Ghost star is out, Behar usually fills in as the moderator, however, with both ladies off of the panel, fans were even more shocked that Sara Haines was asked to step into the position over Sunny Hostin.

Goldberg, who turned 67 on Sunday (Nov. 13), was last seen on the show on Thursday (Nov. 10) when her co-hosts gave her an early birthday celebration throughout the entire episode.

This week’s news marks the second time Goldberg has come down with a breakthrough case of COVID-19; she previously tested positive in January, prompting her to miss a few episodes of The View. While live-streaming into The View from her house earlier this year as she isolated at home, she told her co-hosts “it was a shock” to test positive because she was triple vaxxed and hadn’t “been anywhere” or “done anything.”

Here’s hoping Goldberg has a speedy recovery and makes it back to the table as soon as possible!

In the meantime, you can keep up with the rest of the ladies when The View airs on weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.