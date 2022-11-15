ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with murder after Shelby Twp. woman found dead in pickup following Roseville crash

By Christina Hall, Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

A 19-year-old man now faces a murder charge in the death of a Shelby Township woman whose body was found in the bed of her pickup the man was driving at the time of an accident earlier this month in Roseville.

Stephen Freeman was charged with felony murder Tuesday, according to a release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

He is accused of entering Gabriele Seitz's home through a window Oct. 27 when she was not there. When she arrived home, an altercation ensued, resulting in her death, according to the release from the prosecutor's office.

Later that day, Freeman was driving Seitz's truck near Hayes and Common roads in Roseville when he struck a tractor-trailer and fled on foot. Roseville Police found Seitz's body in the truck.

Victim had a shoelace around her neck

Freeman was arraigned Nov. 4 for one count each of concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing stolen property, a motor vehicle, which are five-year felonies. Bond was set at $75,000 cash surety with conditions.

At that hearing, Assistant Prosecutor Steve Fox said Seitz had a shoelace around her neck and "obvious signs of strangulation."

At that time, Fox said Freeman had a history of substance abuse and was recently in a treatment facility. He was homeless or likely to be homeless — Fox said it was his understanding that Freeman wasn't living with his parents in Lexington or Waterford.

More: Man charged after fleeing crash, leaving woman's body in bed of pickup

More: Slain WWJ anchor's girlfriend: 'He didn't deserve anything that happened to him'

Freeman was charged and arraigned Tuesday on the murder charge before Judge Kathleen Tocco, who revoked his bond. He is in the Macomb County Jail. A probable cause conference is set for Nov. 30 in 39th District Court in Roseville, according to the prosecutor's office.

Unemployed defendant suffers mental health issues

It said Roseville Police have been working with Michigan State Police to collect evidence regarding the death, but authorities released no additional details Tuesday.

"The additional charges for the victim's death will provide justice to the family and keep our community safer," Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

Attorney Kevin Smith, who represented Freeman for the arraignment earlier this month, said Freeman was single and had no children, but did have family in Lexington.

He said Freeman was not working, had no criminal record and was not on probation. Freeman indicated to his attorney that he suffered from depression, anxiety and mental health issues, and Smith asked for a referral to community corrections.

Authorities were investigating what, if any, connection there was between Seitz and Freeman, what happened and how her body got into the pickup.

Justin Omans had created a GoFundMe site online to raise money for his mother's funeral.

"My mom was the sweetest, friendliest and funniest person to be around, but unfortunately, she was taken from this world too soon," according to the account page. "I am deeply heartbroken and asking for help to give her a great funeral."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Man charged with murder after Shelby Twp. woman found dead in pickup following Roseville crash

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

