voiceofalexandria.com
One person reportedly injured in crash near Ashby
(Grant County, MN_--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a crash along I-94 in Grant County. The crash took place Thursday in Pelican Lake Township just south of Ashby. According to the report, a Volvo Semi, driven by Barnish Batth, 28, of Burlington, Ontario; and a...
kvrr.com
Man In Mental Crisis Arrested After Crashing Into Mall And Clinic in Bemidji
BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) — A man is jailed and facing a number of charges after crashing into the Sanford Walk-in Clinic in Bemidji before crashing into the front entrance of Paul Bunyan Mall. Police say Damian Smith called dispatch Tuesday afternoon saying he was having a mental health breakdown.
Police: Fleeing suspect smashes into Paul Bunyan Mall entrance
A man who allegedly fled police and drove through the main entrance of the Paul Bunyan Mall on Tuesday afternoon had called 911 and reported he was experiencing a mental health crisis. According to Bemidji police, the man called 911 around 3 p.m. Tuesday and indicated he was experiencing a...
valleynewslive.com
Man airlifted after two deer hit garbage truck
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man has serious injuries after a crash with two deer in north central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover on County Road 1 in rural Pequot Lakes just after 6:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18. Deputies arrived...
Rural Minnesota cabin found riddled with bullets
A cabin in rural Minnesota was shot up sometime in November and police are investigating who is responsible. The cabin, on Cottingham Drive in rural Wadena County, was found riddled with 11 bullet marks. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding that authorities believe were caused by a BB or pellet gun.
lptv.org
Vehicle Crashes Into Doors of Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan Mall, No One Injured
Details are still sketchy at this time, but it appears no one was injured after a person apparently intentionally drove into the doors of the Paul Bunyan Mall in Bemidji. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to radio scanner audio, Beltrami County dispatch said the person was believed to be suicidal.
lptv.org
Hunting Incident Results in Death of Centerville Man
A hunting incident near Outing MN, results in the death of a Centerville man. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on November 7th at approximately 2:27 p.m. officials received reports of a hunting incident in Crooked Lake Township near rural Outing. Responders arrived on the scene to find...
valleynewslive.com
Man rushed to hospital after crash in Todd County, MN
NEAR STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from injuries following a single-vehicle crash near Staples, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 2:30 a.m. they were called to the crash along Hwy. 210. The report says 24-year-old Dylan Crandall of Brainerd, MN...
voiceofalexandria.com
Investigators continue to investigate cause of fire at the Corral
(Nelson, MN)--Investigators continue to look into the cause of the fire that destroyed the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson on Monday. Osakis Fire Chief Craig Dropik says he received the page at 10:44 a.m. with smoke coming out of the building and called for help from Alexandria and other fire departments. Alexandria along with Carlos and Forada provided mutual aid.
valleynewslive.com
One hurt in Otter Tail County Crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is hurt after a crash on icy roads on November 13. 21-year-old, Devan Burgess was traveling westbound on Highway 108 when his vehicle left the road, rolled and hit multiple trees. Burgess was transported to Perham hospital and is being...
lakesarearadio.net
DNR Investigating Case in Wild Deer Harvested South Of Bemidji
(KDLM/MNN) – The Minnesota D-N-R continues to investigate the first case of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer in the Bemidji area. Wildlife health supervisor Michelle Carstensen says there was a positive CWD deer farm in Beltrami County in 2021 – but the infected buck was not taken near that farm.
lakesarearadio.net
City of Detroit Lakes Reopens West Lake Drive
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The city of Detroit Lakes reopened West Lake Drive, Tuesday. That stretch of West Lake Drive has been closed for nearly the entire summer as crews have been working on narrowing the roadway, adding curb and gutter, new sanitary sewer services, and adding a multi-use trail on the East side of the roadway.
Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand
A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
gowatertown.net
Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant
NELSON, Minn.–Fire has destroyed a bar-restaurant in western Minnesota’s Douglas County. Sheriff’s Sargeant Ron Boyden says authorities were notified of the fire at The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota just before 11 o’clock Monday morning. Fire departments from Osakis responded, and requested mutual aid...
Corral Saloon and Eatery considered 'a complete loss' after fire
The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota, is considered a "complete loss" after a fire on Monday. The establishment, had been operating for over 50 years, is closed until further notice following the fire, the cause of which has not been determined. Pictures taken near the scene by Tyler...
Appeal made to find missing teen in northern Minnesota
Police have put out a public appeal to find a missing 16-year-old Becker County boy. Braeden Gessell-Gullickson was last seen at his home on Oct. 31, the Becker County Sheriff's Office said. No specific details were given where the teenager is from. He's described as 5'4", weighs about 120 lbs....
Local Builder Fined By MN Pollution Control Agency
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A local building company has been fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MCPA fined Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, based Alliance Building Corporation $11,000 for failing to contain sediment, prevent erosion and stabilize the soil at the Cardinal Pines II construction site near Staples. The Agency says these stormwater violations can lead to sediment and other pollutants entering wetlands, streams, or rivers.
knsiradio.com
Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam
(KNSI) – The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a familiar scam surfacing once again. In recent days, they say they have received reports of people getting a call from someone claiming to be a deputy or investigator with the sheriff’s office. The calls are spoofed to appear as if they’re coming from the sheriff’s office but are not. The caller claims the person has a warrant for their arrest or missed a court date. The scammer then asks for money to pay off a fine. The scammer then tells the potential victim to buy iTunes cards or gift cards to send them as payment.
boreal.org
Woman killed in head-on crash with semi in northern Minnesota
From Bring Me The News Staff - Bring Me The News - November 8, 2022. A 71-year-old woman died in a head-on collision with semi-trailer in Cass County Monday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Cecelia Marlene Smith, of Cass Lake, Minnesota, died in the crash. The crash report...
voiceofalexandria.com
Following the recent snow we could have below zero temps by the weekend
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a quick blast of arctic air will settle in across the Upper Midwest later this week. They say that high temperatures on Friday and Saturday will only be in the teens, with lows near or below zero Saturday night. Alexandria could see an overnight low temperatures Saturday down to -1. They remind you to please bundle up when heading outside, and pack warm clothes if traveling.
