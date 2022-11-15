Greg Hardy replaces Vitor Belfort, fights Hasim Rahman Jr. at Misfits Boxing event

The upcoming Misfits Boxing event scheduled for Austin, Texas has a new main event, but a little UFC flare remains.

With former UFC champion Vitor Belfort out, former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy has stepped in to fight Hasim Rahman Jr., the promotion announced Tuesday.

The four-round bout will take place at heavyweight, though Rahman Jr. (12-1) weighed exactly 100 pounds less than Hardy (1-0) in their most recent bouts – 224 pounds, compared to 324 pounds.

The event, Misfits Boxing 3, is scheduled for Saturday at Moody Theater in Austin, Texas and streams on DAZN.

Belfort’s withdrawal was first reported by MMA Fighting. It is unclear at this time why Belfort withdrew.

Hardy, 34, made his professional boxing debut in October when he defeated Michael Cook by second-round TKO. The delve into boxing came on the heels of a departure from the UFC in March following the conclusion of his contract.

Prior to his UFC stint, Hardy was a Pro Bowl defensive end in the NFL. His career was riddled with controversies however, including charges of domestic violence.

Rahman enters the bout off his first career loss, a fifth-round TKO against James McKenzie Morrison in April. He was booked to fight Jake Paul at Madison Square Garden in August. However, Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions canceled the event when it claimed Rahman Jr. was off-weight and did not intend on a further weight cut. After the cancellation, Rahman Jr. held his own unofficial weigh-in to prove a point – but still missed his scheduled mark by 1.6 pounds.