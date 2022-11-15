Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Erie's Public Schools, Union Ratify New Agreement
A new agreement is now in place between Erie's Public Schools and the Erie Education Association, both announced in a joint news release on Friday. The school board approved the collective bargaining agreement during its meeting Friday. The two-year extension runs through June 30, 2026. It covers 869 teachers, nurses...
Widget Financial Teams up the Housing Authority to Bring Turkey Dinners to Erie Residents
As Thanksgiving is less than a week away, the need is great in our community. That's why Widget Financial teamed up with the Housing Authority to bring 100 turkey dinners to residents at the John E. Horan Garden Apartments. The meals were delivered on Friday for everyone who registered through...
Longtime Village of Falconer Treasurer Retires
FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – A longtime financial advisor for the Village of Falconer has retired. Treasurer Larry Trask was honored for his decades of service to the village this week. Trask was known to locals as being fair, yet stern, “in telling it like it is,” sharing...
Erie Federal Credit Union Breaks Ground on New Branch in Fairview
Erie Federal Credit Union officially broke ground on their newest branch in Fairview, Pennsylvania. Erie Federal Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony took place this Thursday across from the Holy Cross Church. The Credit Union said that the new one-story, 1,500 sq. ft. branch should be open for business in...
Homeless Help: Erie City Mission
For the past eight months, David Rudolph has been focused on recovery. "I had some struggles in life," said Rudolph. "Drug addiction, alcoholism, and other issues in life, but God is good." After struggling with addiction, both Rudolph and Lord McKenzie are receiving help through the Erie City Mission's New...
Erie Art Museum 100th Anniversary Approaches: Community Gems
We are just a few months away from the 100th anniversary of the Erie Art Museum. In March, a big event is planned but in just a few weeks online applications will go out for artists of all ages within a 250 mile radius to be part of the anniversary event.
Voters Deciding 'Erie's Most Iconic Food'
Erie has many foods that are cherished by local residents. Everyone has their favorite. But, did you ever wonder which food item is the most iconic? That issue is being decided by an online vote being conducted this month. The tournament is being held on the Facebook page of Gone...
PennDOT Restores All Speed Limits; I-90 Reopens Near Ohio State Line
PennDOT has restored all speed limits on the interstates in northwestern Pennsylvania and said Interstate 90 has reopened near the Ohio state line. The area had been closed due to a crash Thursday in Ashtabula County. Earlier in the day, PennDOT lifted the vehicle restrictions on Interstates 90 and 86...
Interstate 90 Reopens in Ashtabula County
Interstate 90 has reopened in Ashtabula County following a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes between State Routes 7 and 11 were shut down for more than seven hours starting Thursday morning. A multi-vehicle crash also closed Interstate 90 eastbound in western...
A Look At Lake Effect Snow Conditions In Sunset Bay, Northern Chautauqua County
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) – What could be the biggest snowstorm in more than 20 years is underway in Western New York. Jackson Hickey and Mitch Bellinger provide an update on conditions Friday in Sunset Bay, Chautauqua County.
PennDOT Lowers Speed Limit on Interstates Due to Winter Weather
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on the interstates due to the winter weather. The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph on the following highways:. Interstate 79 from the beginning of I-79 in Erie County to Exit 141 (Route 285/Geneva/Cochranton) Interstate 86 from...
Snow Totals Are Already Piling Up Across Our Region
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) — Snow totals are already piling up during our region’s first major snowstorm of the season. In fact, one community is already seeing nearly a foot of accumulation. According to the National Weather Service, Springville and nearby Holland in Erie County lead the...
Interstate 90 Eastbound Closed Near New York State Line
Interstate 90 eastbound is closed from the Interstate 86 interchange to the New York state line, according to PennDOT Friday evening. It is connected to the closure of the highway in New York. The closure is expected to remain in place overnight. Several accidents closed roads in eastern Erie County...
No Unnecessary Travel Ordered In Dunkirk Friday
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in the City of Dunkirk are asking the public to avoid all unnecessary travel, as a major lake effect snowstorm impacts the region. The Dunkirk Police Department issued a Travel Advisory just before 7 a.m. Friday until further notice. “Due to the...
Snow Emergency Lowered in Ashtabula County
Part of Ashtabula County is now under a level 1 snow emergency for Thursday, the county sheriff announced. This affects all areas north of Interstate 90. A level 1 snow emergency means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow, and roads may also be icy. People are still asked...
Former Factory Fully Engulfed By Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters battled flames at a former Jamestown factory previously deemed on the verge of a “catastrophic collapse.”. Crews from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first responders...
State Police in Crawford County to Conduct DUI Operations this Month
Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County will conduct DUI enforcement sometime this month, troopers at the Meadville station announced Wednesday. Troopers did not disclose any particular dates or locations but said they will be using sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols throughout the holiday season to deter driving under the influence.
Pedestrian Run over by 82-Year-Old Man in Washington Township Parking Lot
A woman suffered serious injuries after she was run over by an 82-year-old man in a parking lot in Washington Township, Erie County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at Engine House 39 social club on Washington Dr. around 11:35 a.m. Nov. 10. The driver - an 82-year-old Cranesville...
Meadville Man Charged with Homicide after Victim Found on Ground by Passerby
Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a Meadville man in a homicide case, according to a news release. It started Nov. 3 when a passerby stopped to help what he thought was a man having issues with his vehicle tire on Young Rd. in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County, according to troopers.
