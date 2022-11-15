Read full article on original website
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
Jeff Ruby's donates 100 turkeys to Louisville police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse donated 100 turkeys to Louisville Metro Police on Thursday in what's become an annual Thanksgiving tradition for Ruby's family. The restaurant has donated 4,400 turkeys to first responders since 2015. Owner Jeff Ruby said it's an honor and privilege to offer a small...
Thousands bid in 3rd annual Ultimate Bourbon Auction, benefitting Dare to Care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger's third annual Ultimate Bourbon Auction to End Hunger wraps up Sunday evening, benefitting Louisville's Dare to Care and Lexington's God's Pantry Food bank. The virtual auction features more than 400 items, including raffles for single bottles of rare bourbon, bourbon experiences and even a bundle...
Turkey donations across Louisville
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers. Beshear proposes big changed after riots, multiple people hurt at juvenile detention centers. Beshear proposed having a facility for female detainees only, rather than housing them in the same units. Ky. Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD...
Chipotle opens first location in Louisville with a drive-thru
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Shea Van Hoy) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced on Wednesday the opening of its 500th restaurant with a "Chipotlane," the brand’s digital order drive thru pick-up lane,according to Louisville Business First. The new Chipotle is located at 7710 Bardstown Road in Louisville, part of the $20...
Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
Thanksgiving dinner to go: Where to order in the Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Why not let someone else do all of the cooking this Thanksgiving? Take the load off and do some scrolling to find the best Thanksgiving dinner to suit your needs. These Louisville-area restaurants are ready to whip up a delicious Turkey dinner. A few will even make dessert.
Louisville coffee shop hosting annual 'Community Thanksgiving Dinner' this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville coffee shop will be providing a different kind of joy this weekend. Cup of Joy is a popular coffee, breakfast and lunch spot on Bank Street in the city's Portland neighborhood. The business is hosting its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner this Sunday, Nov. 20.
Community leaders, developers take tour of south Louisville in hopes of encouraging new investment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of developers, realtors and neighborhood lifers set out Friday afternoon to explore the Taylor Boulevard/New Cut Road corridor. Starting at Colonial Gardens, the group was on a mission to show off the possibilities awaiting those who could invest in south Louisville. "We hope to...
'Our dogs are out of toys': Louisville animal shelter asking for donations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An animal shelter with no toys is like Christmas with no presents. Unfortunately, an animal shelter here in Louisville finds itself with nothing for all the cats and dogs to play with. Louisville Metro Animal Services shared a photo on their Facebook of an empty toy...
'Egregious'; Louisville family joins several others in suing Jeffersonville funeral home
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another family has filed a lawsuit against the owner of a southern Indiana funeral home where dozens of bodies were found decomposing earlier this year. The lawsuit says 60-year-old Robert Whitfield's body was among those found at Lankford Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, Indiana after a July...
4 Louisville Walgreens officially close
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Walgreens in Louisville are now officially closed. Officials with the store announced the closings in late October. They said the decision to close these four stores was so they could best meet customer needs, along with considering the local market and customer buying habits. Walgreens...
Holiday happenings! Here's our list of events happening in Kentuckiana around the holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Season's Greetings! There are so many things to do in Kentuckiana for the holidays. We will keep adding to this list of events as 2022 comes to the close. If you know about an event, concert, craft show or other holiday festivities, send the details to...
Man shot to death near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Friday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane, near Norbrook Drive.
Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana practice picketing as union negotiates new contract
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana walked a picket line on Friday. They're not on strike. Instead, workers described the rally cries and signs waved on Main Street in New Albany as a practice picket. Teamsters Local 89, the union representing workers at the casino, is trying...
'Nearly 80% are accidental': Louisville hospital sheds light on preventable child injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pediatric hospitals across the United States are speaking up against injuries most prevalent in their communities. Whether it's a drowning, head trauma from a bicycle crash or a child improperly restrained in a car seat, the one thing each of these have in common is they are all preventable.
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain parts of this Hardin County city, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles' license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by.
Alert issued for missing Louisville woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a woman with health issues. Tiffiney Smith-Couch, 50, was last seen October 30 in teh 2800 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Smith-Couch is 5′2′ and weighs 300 pounds. She had black hair and brown...
2 new hotels planned off Gene Snyder in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to bring two new hotels and a luxury apartment complex to east Louisville. The projects — to be called Factory Pointe — are planned on 5 acres at Factory Lane and La Grange Road, just off Interstate 265, and includes 228 hotel rooms between two new hotels.
Salvation Army makes Christmas wishes come true
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, the Salvation Army officially kicked off their 2022 Red Kettle and Angel Tree program. The Salvation Army addresses community needs and supplies solutions. The Angel Tree program started in 1979, and since then, its provided thousands of kids in need gifts on Christmas. Louisville’s...
Site of original Iroquois Homes to be redeveloped into senior living apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has plans to redevelop a vacant property in south Louisville into senior living apartments. The site off Bicknell Avenue was once known as Iroquois Homes, a low-income housing block with about 850 units. Several years ago, those homes were demolished in phases, and, currently, the lot sits empty.
