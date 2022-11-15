Oregon voters approve permit-to-purchase for guns and ban high-capacity magazines

Read full article on original website
Judge overturns Georgia's ban on abortion around 6 weeks
ATLANTA — A judge overturned Georgia's ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted three years ago and was therefore void. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's ruling took...
Georgia counties conduct audit of secretary of state race
Georgia's 159 counties are conducting a risk-limiting audit of the secretary of state's race, hand counting randomly selected batches of ballots to verify incumbent Brad Raffensperger's victory and that election equipment worked properly. The audit, required by law, is different from the post-2020 election audit that saw workers spend days...
A judge overturned Georgia’s strict abortion ban. What now?
LISTEN: A Fulton County judge ruled Tuesday to overturn Georgia’s recently implemented abortion ban — setting the state’s abortion restrictions back to previous timelines. GPB's Riley Bunch reports. —— A Fulton County judge ruled Tuesday to overturn Georgia’s recently implemented abortion ban — setting the state’s abortion...
Veteran state lawmaker named to lead Georgia’s mental health reform efforts
The governor has appointed the head of an influential behavioral health reform panel to lead the state agency responsible for Georgia’s safety net system for people with disabilities and behavioral health needs. A week after winning another term, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that he has appointed Kevin Tanner...
Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms
Georgia Tech junior Alex Ames said that the state’s new voting law put some of her college friends in a bind when their absentee ballots did not arrive in time to be counted for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Ames was among a group of college students and...
Political Rewind: Remembering the life and legacy of Speaker David Ralston; Future of abortion laws
Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, GPB's Lawmakers. Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor-in-chief, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. The breakdown. 1. Georgia House Speaker David Ralston passed away yesterday surrounded by family. He was 68 years old.
Political Rewind: Kemp testifies in Fulton probe; Trump-backed Lake loses Arizona; Saturday voting
Adam Van Brimmer, @adamvanbrimmer, editor-In-chief of the opinion page, Savannah Morning News. Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, GPB-TV’s Lawmakers. Meg Kinnard, @MegKinnardAP, political and legal affairs reporter, Associated Press. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Gov. Kemp testifies in Fulton probe about interference in the...
GPB morning headlines for November 17, 2022
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston has died at age 68. Local elections officials will begin a statewide risk-limiting audit of the secretary of state's race today. Inspectors at Hartsfield Jackson Airport confiscated an invasive mollusk that could threaten plants and people here in Georgia. Tagged as:. GPB evening headlines for...
Too many Black babies are dying. Birth workers in Kansas fight to keep them alive
WICHITA, Kansas — Peggy Jones-Foxx knows what it takes to raise a baby. "It's the hardest work I've ever done," she says. At the Dellrose United Methodist Church in Wichita, she teaches pregnant women, particularly Black women, about that work — with the understanding that, statistically, their babies are less likely to live to see their first birthday than white children.
Judge says Michael Flynn must testify in Ga. election probe
A Florida judge on Tuesday said former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that's looking into whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Sarasota County Chief Judge Charles Roberts ordered Flynn to testify...
48 thousand UC graduate student workers go on strike
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Rafael Jaime, UCLA graduate student and UAW 2865 president, from the picket line as 48 thousand academic workers walk off the job. It is day two of a UAW strike in California. Some 48,000 academic workers, like teaching assistants and researchers in the University of California system, are demanding higher pay and better benefits. Now, efforts to reach a deal have been in the works for more than a year now. And with no agreement in sight, the strike could paralyze the UC system just as final exams approach. We're joined now by Rafael Jaime. He's a teaching assistant at UCLA and the president of UAW Local 2865. Welcome.
U.S. agency sued over hands-off decision on Okefenokee mine
Conservation groups filed suit Tuesday against a U.S. government agency challenging its decision to allow a mining project to move forward without federal permits near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp's vast wildlife refuge. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court accuses the Army Corps of Engineers of contradicting its...
