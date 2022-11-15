ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Judge says Georgia law allows Saturday voting for runoff

Judge Thomas A. Cox. Jr. listens to a plaintiff in a Fulton County Courthouse on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Atlanta. A lawsuit was filed by the Democratic Party of Georgia, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Warnock campaign that challenges guidance by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, saying that it would be illegal to hold early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26, the day after a state holiday.
Donna Lowry: Ralston 'understood the job that we do as journalists'

LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Donna Lowry about the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston's life and legacy. Georgia House Speaker David Ralston has died at the age of 68. A spokesperson says he passed away Wednesday following an extended illness, less than two weeks after he announced he was stepping down as speaker because of health concerns. The Blue Ridge Republican served 13 years in his position, making him the longest-serving state House speaker in the U.S. at the time of his death. GPB's Donna Lowry spoke with host Peter Biello about Ralston's life and legacy.
48 thousand UC graduate student workers go on strike

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Rafael Jaime, UCLA graduate student and UAW 2865 president, from the picket line as 48 thousand academic workers walk off the job. It is day two of a UAW strike in California. Some 48,000 academic workers, like teaching assistants and researchers in the University of California system, are demanding higher pay and better benefits. Now, efforts to reach a deal have been in the works for more than a year now. And with no agreement in sight, the strike could paralyze the UC system just as final exams approach. We're joined now by Rafael Jaime. He's a teaching assistant at UCLA and the president of UAW Local 2865. Welcome.
Too many Black babies are dying. Birth workers in Kansas fight to keep them alive

WICHITA, Kansas — Peggy Jones-Foxx knows what it takes to raise a baby. "It's the hardest work I've ever done," she says. At the Dellrose United Methodist Church in Wichita, she teaches pregnant women, particularly Black women, about that work — with the understanding that, statistically, their babies are less likely to live to see their first birthday than white children.
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

