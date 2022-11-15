Read full article on original website
Judge says Georgia law allows Saturday voting for runoff
Judge Thomas A. Cox. Jr. listens to a plaintiff in a Fulton County Courthouse on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Atlanta. A lawsuit was filed by the Democratic Party of Georgia, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Warnock campaign that challenges guidance by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, saying that it would be illegal to hold early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26, the day after a state holiday.
Georgia counties conduct audit of secretary of state race
Georgia's 159 counties are conducting a risk-limiting audit of the secretary of state's race, hand counting randomly selected batches of ballots to verify incumbent Brad Raffensperger's victory and that election equipment worked properly. The audit, required by law, is different from the post-2020 election audit that saw workers spend days...
Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban
Georgia officials asked a court on Friday to immediately block a judge's ruling striking down the state's abortion ban. The ruling allowed the procedure to again be performed beyond about six weeks of pregnancy. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's decision earlier this week was “remarkable” and relied on...
Lawmakers from both parties reflect on House Speaker David Ralston’s legacy
LISTEN: Former Democratic Leader Bob Trammell remembers House Speaker David Ralston as a champion for bipartisanship. —— After news of House Speaker David Ralston’s death, tributes and memories of the Blue Ridge Republican have poured in from politicians. Republicans and Democrats alike took to social media to share...
GPB evening headlines for November 17, 2022
Tributes to the late House Speaker David Ralston have been pouring in since news of his death yesterday. State education officials are releasing data on how public schools and districts performed in the 2021-2022 school year. Local elections officials will begin a statewide risk-limiting audit of the secretary of state's...
Donna Lowry: Ralston 'understood the job that we do as journalists'
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Donna Lowry about the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston's life and legacy. Georgia House Speaker David Ralston has died at the age of 68. A spokesperson says he passed away Wednesday following an extended illness, less than two weeks after he announced he was stepping down as speaker because of health concerns. The Blue Ridge Republican served 13 years in his position, making him the longest-serving state House speaker in the U.S. at the time of his death. GPB's Donna Lowry spoke with host Peter Biello about Ralston's life and legacy.
Louisiana voters rejected an antislavery ballot measure. The reasons are complicated
Out of five states that put measures to voters on the subject, Louisiana voters were the only ones to vote against banning slavery and involuntary servitude in the state constitution, according to calls by The Associated Press. This year, in Vermont, Oregon, Alabama and Tennessee, voters decided to ban slavery and involuntary servitude.
Georgia's latest 'Places in Peril' include historic properties statewide
A 1958 Black-owned motel in Middle Georgia is among 10 historic sites listed among Georgia’s latest Places in Peril. The annual list from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation prioritizes the organization’s work for the coming year and brings attention to threatened buildings. The trust’s president and CEO,...
For LGBTQ+ people in Georgia outside Atlanta, the progress of pride is a process
LISTEN: Atlanta is known as a Southern mecca for LGBTQ people. But there's been progress in Georgia outside of the capitol, too — the result of hard work. Jenna Sanders of the Mercer University Center for Collaborative Journalism reports. Singing and laughter filled Macon’s Third Street Park as two...
From Miss Georgia to Miss America, beauty comes in many shades. Two winners want to pass the word on
LISTEN: Miss Georgia 2022, Kelsey Hollis of Warner Robins, Ga., is getting ready to represent her state at December's Miss America pageant. GPB's Leah Fleming talks with her and Danica Tisdale, winner of the 2004 Miss Georgia contest. —— The first people to ever appear on stage at a Miss...
48 thousand UC graduate student workers go on strike
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Rafael Jaime, UCLA graduate student and UAW 2865 president, from the picket line as 48 thousand academic workers walk off the job. It is day two of a UAW strike in California. Some 48,000 academic workers, like teaching assistants and researchers in the University of California system, are demanding higher pay and better benefits. Now, efforts to reach a deal have been in the works for more than a year now. And with no agreement in sight, the strike could paralyze the UC system just as final exams approach. We're joined now by Rafael Jaime. He's a teaching assistant at UCLA and the president of UAW Local 2865. Welcome.
Too many Black babies are dying. Birth workers in Kansas fight to keep them alive
WICHITA, Kansas — Peggy Jones-Foxx knows what it takes to raise a baby. "It's the hardest work I've ever done," she says. At the Dellrose United Methodist Church in Wichita, she teaches pregnant women, particularly Black women, about that work — with the understanding that, statistically, their babies are less likely to live to see their first birthday than white children.
