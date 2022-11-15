NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Rafael Jaime, UCLA graduate student and UAW 2865 president, from the picket line as 48 thousand academic workers walk off the job. It is day two of a UAW strike in California. Some 48,000 academic workers, like teaching assistants and researchers in the University of California system, are demanding higher pay and better benefits. Now, efforts to reach a deal have been in the works for more than a year now. And with no agreement in sight, the strike could paralyze the UC system just as final exams approach. We're joined now by Rafael Jaime. He's a teaching assistant at UCLA and the president of UAW Local 2865. Welcome.

