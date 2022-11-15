ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit Lake, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stormlakeradio.com

Multiple Local Winners at Lakes Corridor Business Recognition Luncheon

There were several local award winners on Wednesday at the 12th annual Lakes Corridor Development Corporation's Business Recognition Luncheon at the Clay County Events Center in Spencer. Inder Singh of Storm Lake is this year's Entrepreneur of the Year award winner. Inder owns and operates The Brew Oil LLC convenience...
STORM LAKE, IA
kilrradio.com

Iowa Lakes Corridor Hands Out Annual Business Recognition Awards

(Spencer)--The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation recognized achievements by local businesses today(Wednesday) at the organization’s 12th Annual Business Recognition Luncheon at the Clay County Regional Events Center in Spencer. The Economic Development Impact Award was given to Lyle Hevern of Estherville who will be retiring in February as Estherville...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
kilrradio.com

Update on Emmet County 911, Phone Outage

(Estherville)—A 911 Outage continues in Emmet County. According to Emmet County Emergency Management, Emmet County is currently dealing with 911 issues caused by the phone carriers. Customers of CenturyLink in Estherville, RingTel in Armstrong and Ringsted and River Valley in Wallingford have been unable to call 911 in Emmet County.
EMMET COUNTY, IA
kilrradio.com

Emmet County 911 Service Restored

(Estherville)--Emmet County Emergency Management Director Travis Sheridan says 9-1-1 service in Emmet County has been restored. The disruption of 911 service and other phone service in Emmet County began late Tuesday afternoon. Century Link traced the issue to two fiber optic service lines that were cut. The second cut was...
kiwaradio.com

Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident

Sutherland, Iowa– A Sioux City man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Monday, November 14, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 22-year-old Tyson Cook of Hartley was driving a 1995 Chevy pickup southbound on Vine Avenue, at 420th Street, four miles north of Sutherland.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kilrradio.com

Spirit Lake Police Chief Responds to Proposed School Safety Plan

(Spirit Lake)--Spirit Lake Police Chief Shane Brevik has issued a formal response to the Spirit Lake School District’s safety plan that involves arming school staff. In an email, the Chief called arming staff members an unworkable solution and added that it could have the potential to provide a false sense of security for students, parents and school personnel. Brevik says he feels it could interfere with law enforcement efforts in the event of an emergency.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Firefighters thank farmers with steak supper

SIOUX CENTER—Sioux County firefighters fired up their grills Wednesday, Nov. 9, as another form of service to county residents. Members of the Sioux County Firefighter’s Association hosted a steak supper at the Sioux Center fire station to thank area farmers who have helped out their neighbors and firefighters by using their own equipment and time to respond to field fires in recent years.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kilrradio.com

Storm Lake Man Escapes Injury in Rollover Accident in Clay County

(Spencer)--A Storm Lake man escaped injury in a rollover accident early Thursday morning in Clay County. At approximately 8:25 a.m., the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 5000 block of Highway 71 for a report of a one vehicle rollover. Following an investigation, it was determined that 20-year-old Josie Henrichs of Storm Lake was driving a 1999 Dodge Dakota, owned by Ross Parcel Landscapes, northbound on Highway 71 when the vehicle lost traction, spun and entered the west ditch. The vehicle rolled over one time before coming to rest on the driver’s side.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
kilrradio.com

NRCS Promotes No Till November

(Estherville)--The National Resources Conservation Service or NRCS is promoting no-till November. Emmet and Palo Alto County Farm Service Agency Director Lisa Forburger says this is the 5th year for the program. The 'No-Till November' campaign encourages farmers to “keep the stubble” on their harvested crop fields. On another...
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center native separated from family in Haiti

This is the first in a three-part series connecting with local individuals and organizations impacted by the turmoil in Haiti. SIOUX CENTER—Three times a week — or more — Taunya (De Weerd) Merilus can be found with a Bible and her hands folded in prayer at House of Missions + Equipping, or HOME building, in Sioux Center.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

A bridge between Siouxland and Tanzania

REGIONAL—The first time Hartley native Dr. Steven Meyer stepped foot in the east African country of Tanzania, he knew he would be coming back. “The minute I stepped off the airplane, I knew that was my calling in life — to try to make an impact in that country,” the 64-year-old Meyer said.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Four injured in icy collision in Sheldon

SHELDON—Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 18 east of the Country Club Road intersection in Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Adelia Beatriz Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was driving west when she lost control of her 1997 Ford F-250 pickup due to the snow and ice and slid south in front of an eastbound 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two injured in rollover by Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—Two people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 75, two miles north of Sioux Center. Thirty-three-year-old Katrina Garcia of Hull was driving north when she lost control of her 2010 Jeep Liberty, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Nine Fire Departments Extinguish Truck Shed Fire By Paullina

Paullina, Iowa– A large truck shed was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, November 13, 2022, near Paullina. According to Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper, at about 7:35 a.m., the Paullina Fire Department was called to the report of a truck shed on fire at 4797 Pierce Avenue, a mile south and two miles west of Paullina.
PAULLINA, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kilrradio.com

STEM Hub Offers Variety of Program to Boost STEM Education

(Estherville)--The mission of the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council is increasing interest and achievement in STEM studies and careers. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Northwest STEM Regional Manager Mary Trent says the Iowa STEM offers a number of programs to boost STEM Education. Trent says one of them is STEM Best HD.
ESTHERVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy