kicdam.com
New Park Begins Planning Thanks to Private Donation to Spirit Lake Kiwanis
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — A new park in Spirit Lake is in the planning stages thanks to a donation from Okoboji landowner Lee Seemann. The proposal brought before the Spirit Lake School Board placed the park on school grounds but wouldn’t require funding from the school. Brad...
stormlakeradio.com
Multiple Local Winners at Lakes Corridor Business Recognition Luncheon
There were several local award winners on Wednesday at the 12th annual Lakes Corridor Development Corporation's Business Recognition Luncheon at the Clay County Events Center in Spencer. Inder Singh of Storm Lake is this year's Entrepreneur of the Year award winner. Inder owns and operates The Brew Oil LLC convenience...
kilrradio.com
Iowa Lakes Corridor Hands Out Annual Business Recognition Awards
(Spencer)--The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation recognized achievements by local businesses today(Wednesday) at the organization’s 12th Annual Business Recognition Luncheon at the Clay County Regional Events Center in Spencer. The Economic Development Impact Award was given to Lyle Hevern of Estherville who will be retiring in February as Estherville...
Fiber line break disrupts 911 service in Emmet County
CenturyLink began looking for the cause of the problem Wednesday morning.
kilrradio.com
Update on Emmet County 911, Phone Outage
(Estherville)—A 911 Outage continues in Emmet County. According to Emmet County Emergency Management, Emmet County is currently dealing with 911 issues caused by the phone carriers. Customers of CenturyLink in Estherville, RingTel in Armstrong and Ringsted and River Valley in Wallingford have been unable to call 911 in Emmet County.
kilrradio.com
Emmet County 911 Service Restored
(Estherville)--Emmet County Emergency Management Director Travis Sheridan says 9-1-1 service in Emmet County has been restored. The disruption of 911 service and other phone service in Emmet County began late Tuesday afternoon. Century Link traced the issue to two fiber optic service lines that were cut. The second cut was...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– A Sioux City man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Monday, November 14, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 22-year-old Tyson Cook of Hartley was driving a 1995 Chevy pickup southbound on Vine Avenue, at 420th Street, four miles north of Sutherland.
kilrradio.com
Spirit Lake Police Chief Responds to Proposed School Safety Plan
(Spirit Lake)--Spirit Lake Police Chief Shane Brevik has issued a formal response to the Spirit Lake School District’s safety plan that involves arming school staff. In an email, the Chief called arming staff members an unworkable solution and added that it could have the potential to provide a false sense of security for students, parents and school personnel. Brevik says he feels it could interfere with law enforcement efforts in the event of an emergency.
nwestiowa.com
Firefighters thank farmers with steak supper
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux County firefighters fired up their grills Wednesday, Nov. 9, as another form of service to county residents. Members of the Sioux County Firefighter’s Association hosted a steak supper at the Sioux Center fire station to thank area farmers who have helped out their neighbors and firefighters by using their own equipment and time to respond to field fires in recent years.
kilrradio.com
Storm Lake Man Escapes Injury in Rollover Accident in Clay County
(Spencer)--A Storm Lake man escaped injury in a rollover accident early Thursday morning in Clay County. At approximately 8:25 a.m., the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 5000 block of Highway 71 for a report of a one vehicle rollover. Following an investigation, it was determined that 20-year-old Josie Henrichs of Storm Lake was driving a 1999 Dodge Dakota, owned by Ross Parcel Landscapes, northbound on Highway 71 when the vehicle lost traction, spun and entered the west ditch. The vehicle rolled over one time before coming to rest on the driver’s side.
kilrradio.com
NRCS Promotes No Till November
(Estherville)--The National Resources Conservation Service or NRCS is promoting no-till November. Emmet and Palo Alto County Farm Service Agency Director Lisa Forburger says this is the 5th year for the program. The 'No-Till November' campaign encourages farmers to “keep the stubble” on their harvested crop fields. On another...
kicdam.com
Spencer Mayor Addresses Progress on Smell Coming From Processing Facility
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A number of concerns have been voiced to Spencer officials in recent months over an odor coming from a business in the Industrial Park on the west side of town. Mayor Steve Bomgaars tells KICD’s Ryan Long the smell in question has been confirmed to be...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center native separated from family in Haiti
This is the first in a three-part series connecting with local individuals and organizations impacted by the turmoil in Haiti. SIOUX CENTER—Three times a week — or more — Taunya (De Weerd) Merilus can be found with a Bible and her hands folded in prayer at House of Missions + Equipping, or HOME building, in Sioux Center.
nwestiowa.com
A bridge between Siouxland and Tanzania
REGIONAL—The first time Hartley native Dr. Steven Meyer stepped foot in the east African country of Tanzania, he knew he would be coming back. “The minute I stepped off the airplane, I knew that was my calling in life — to try to make an impact in that country,” the 64-year-old Meyer said.
nwestiowa.com
Four injured in icy collision in Sheldon
SHELDON—Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 18 east of the Country Club Road intersection in Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Adelia Beatriz Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was driving west when she lost control of her 1997 Ford F-250 pickup due to the snow and ice and slid south in front of an eastbound 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kicdam.com
Dickinson County Attorney Pleads Not Guilty to Public Intoxication Charge
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Attorney has pled not guilty to a public intoxication charge following an alleged incident last week in Spirit Lake. Amy Zenor was arrested by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday after receiving a complaint of an intoxicated person in the courthouse.
nwestiowa.com
Two injured in rollover by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Two people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 75, two miles north of Sioux Center. Thirty-three-year-old Katrina Garcia of Hull was driving north when she lost control of her 2010 Jeep Liberty, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Nine Fire Departments Extinguish Truck Shed Fire By Paullina
Paullina, Iowa– A large truck shed was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, November 13, 2022, near Paullina. According to Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper, at about 7:35 a.m., the Paullina Fire Department was called to the report of a truck shed on fire at 4797 Pierce Avenue, a mile south and two miles west of Paullina.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
kilrradio.com
STEM Hub Offers Variety of Program to Boost STEM Education
(Estherville)--The mission of the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council is increasing interest and achievement in STEM studies and careers. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Northwest STEM Regional Manager Mary Trent says the Iowa STEM offers a number of programs to boost STEM Education. Trent says one of them is STEM Best HD.
