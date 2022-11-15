Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.Joel EisenbergSuffolk, VA
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)Watchful EyeNorfolk, VA
This Virginia Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State
Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
Hampton University gives students $25 gas cards for Thanksgiving travel
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University students are getting a little help with gas money this Thanksgiving. According to a release from the university, 400 students received $25 gas cards to help with their holiday travel. University leaders, along with President Darrell K. Williams, handed out the gift cards Friday...
NSU professor’s business expanding with new health equity division
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The healthcare and technology consulting company founded by Norfolk State University professor Dr. Angela Reddix is moving to Ghent and expanding with a new division specifically focused on health equity for vulnerable populations. ARDX will invest $2.4 million and the project is expected to create...
Aaron Rouse To Be Democratic Nominee For SD-07 Special Election
Richmond, VA – Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker released the following statement on Aaron Rouse becoming the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 7th Senate District special election. “Congratulations to Aaron Rouse, a born and raised Virginian and faithful public servant, for becoming the Democratic nominee for the...
ARDX to invest $2.4M to relocate, expand in Norfolk
Health care management, IT consulting firm to create 15 jobs. Health care management and IT consulting firm ARDX will invest $2.4 million to relocate and expand within Norfolk, a project expected to create at least 15 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. ARDX will move from Lake Wright Drive to...
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute
The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
York County students to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Dance Parade
Start spreading the news! They're leaving Saturday. For a week, 25 students will visit the city that never sleeps for the biggest televised parade of the year.
NORFOLK, Va. — School administrators with Norfolk Academy were back in federal court this afternoon over accusations of racial discrimination against a former teacher. For the first time in this case, Norfolk Academy Headmaster Dennis Manning took the stand in his defense to answer claims the school unfairly demoted former teacher, Joan Allison, because of her race.
Master Certified Virginia Beach Home Inspector Shares 2022 Checklist For DIY Inspections
This Master Certified home inspector in Virginia Beach, VA shares his checklist for home inspections to ensure one is doing everything they can to ensure the home one wants to buy is sound and truly of value. When searching for a Virginia Beach home inspector, it’s pertinent that one does...
Smithfield favorite Farmer’s Table opening in Newport News
The Farmer's Table, established just months before the start of the pandemic in the middle of a Smithfield strip mall, is opening a second location at 11135 Warwick Blvd.
Former Norfolk Academy teacher sues school over alleged discrimination
NORFOLK, Va. — A former Norfolk Academy teacher is suing the private school and its headmaster for $425,000 over allegations school leaders unfairly demoted her because of her race. Joan Allison worked as an elementary school teacher for 39 years, according to her attorney Tom Shoemaker. In federal court...
Conservative school board candidates swept seats in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach with “parents’ rights” message
Candidates who are aligned with conservative groups won a majority of open school board seats in last week’s election in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. Many say they want to eliminate political agendas from schools and elevate parent voices in the classroom. “Some of my priorities are focusing on a...
Lottery Board approves license for Portsmouth casino
The Virginia Lottery Board unanimously approved the casino facility operator’s license for the Rivers Casino Portsmouth Wednesday. It was the second casino operator’s license issued in the state; the first was awarded in April to Bristol’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which opened a temporary casino in July. Two more proposed casinos are in the pipeline in Danville and Norfolk.
FBI confirms a single juvenile suspect behind most bomb threats to dozens of HBCUs
WASHINGTON — The FBI has officially announced that a single minor youth is the main suspect in most racially motivated bomb threats to dozens of historically Black colleges and universities earlier this year that terrorized students. The FBI in a statement on Monday did not release any further details — only that the individual is […] The post FBI confirms a single juvenile suspect behind most bomb threats to dozens of HBCUs appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Bethany Baptist Church to donate 150 Thanksgiving meals
During this time, they will be distributing 150 Thanksgiving baskets and turkeys to families in need.
Newport News Looking For Artists To Paint Yard District Mural
NEWPORT NEWS—The City of Newport News recently announced the release of a new commission opportunity for qualified artists and artist-teams to create a public mural in the Downtown Newport News Yard District. The city is accepting proposals for a 3,900-square-foot mural that will be painted on the side of...
How do you know if a GoFundMe page is legit?
NORFOLK, Va. — Fundraising is underway for the victims' families in the University of Virginia shooting. One way people are donating is through GoFundMe. Thousands of students from Charlottesville to Newport News attended memorials honoring the three football players that were killed: Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr.
CN Veteran selected as Keynote Speaker
Lieutenant Elizabeth DeVault (Retired), United States Navy, experienced life through the lens of military service. She is the daughter of Army Master Sergeant MichaelHenry (Retired). DeVault believes her Chickasaw culture, which was passed on to her by her father, played an important role in her decision to become a Chickasaw...
Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicks off Friday, turkeys and nonperishable food items needed
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Every year right before Thanksgiving, food banks across Hampton Roads work to take hunger out of the holidays. The Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicks off Friday morning and volunteers with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, and Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, will collect food and money for more than 50 hours straight.
