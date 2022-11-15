ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Black Enterprise

Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State

Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

NSU professor’s business expanding with new health equity division

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The healthcare and technology consulting company founded by Norfolk State University professor Dr. Angela Reddix is moving to Ghent and expanding with a new division specifically focused on health equity for vulnerable populations. ARDX will invest $2.4 million and the project is expected to create...
NORFOLK, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Aaron Rouse To Be Democratic Nominee For SD-07 Special Election

Richmond, VA – Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker released the following statement on Aaron Rouse becoming the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 7th Senate District special election. “Congratulations to Aaron Rouse, a born and raised Virginian and faithful public servant, for becoming the Democratic nominee for the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

ARDX to invest $2.4M to relocate, expand in Norfolk

Health care management, IT consulting firm to create 15 jobs. Health care management and IT consulting firm ARDX will invest $2.4 million to relocate and expand within Norfolk, a project expected to create at least 15 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. ARDX will move from Lake Wright Drive to...
NORFOLK, VA
Stephy Says

Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute

The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Racial discrimination lawsuit against Norfolk Academy continues

NORFOLK, Va. — School administrators with Norfolk Academy were back in federal court this afternoon over accusations of racial discrimination against a former teacher. For the first time in this case, Norfolk Academy Headmaster Dennis Manning took the stand in his defense to answer claims the school unfairly demoted former teacher, Joan Allison, because of her race.
NORFOLK, VA
Virginia Business

Lottery Board approves license for Portsmouth casino

The Virginia Lottery Board unanimously approved the casino facility operator’s license for the Rivers Casino Portsmouth Wednesday. It was the second casino operator’s license issued in the state; the first was awarded in April to Bristol’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which opened a temporary casino in July. Two more proposed casinos are in the pipeline in Danville and Norfolk.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Virginia Mercury

FBI confirms a single juvenile suspect behind most bomb threats to dozens of HBCUs

WASHINGTON — The FBI has officially announced that a single minor youth is the main suspect in most racially motivated bomb threats to dozens of historically Black colleges and universities earlier this year that terrorized students. The FBI in a statement on Monday did not release any further details — only that the individual is […] The post FBI confirms a single juvenile suspect behind most bomb threats to dozens of HBCUs appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Looking For Artists To Paint Yard District Mural

NEWPORT NEWS—The City of Newport News recently announced the release of a new commission opportunity for qualified artists and artist-teams to create a public mural in the Downtown Newport News Yard District. The city is accepting proposals for a 3,900-square-foot mural that will be painted on the side of...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

How do you know if a GoFundMe page is legit?

NORFOLK, Va. — Fundraising is underway for the victims' families in the University of Virginia shooting. One way people are donating is through GoFundMe. Thousands of students from Charlottesville to Newport News attended memorials honoring the three football players that were killed: Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
madillrecord.net

CN Veteran selected as Keynote Speaker

Lieutenant Elizabeth DeVault (Retired), United States Navy, experienced life through the lens of military service. She is the daughter of Army Master Sergeant MichaelHenry (Retired). DeVault believes her Chickasaw culture, which was passed on to her by her father, played an important role in her decision to become a Chickasaw...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicks off Friday, turkeys and nonperishable food items needed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Every year right before Thanksgiving, food banks across Hampton Roads work to take hunger out of the holidays. The Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicks off Friday morning and volunteers with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, and Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, will collect food and money for more than 50 hours straight.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

