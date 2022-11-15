Read full article on original website
WECT
Wilmington Police Department introduces new horse, asking for names from public
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a new horse has been added to their Mounted Unit. WPD stated that they have not named the horse yet and are taking submissions for names. The public is encouraged to submit a name before Dec. 2. To submit...
WECT
Old Fayetteville Road temporarily closing to allow construction of water and sewer taps for brewery
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Tri County Excavating will be closing Old Fayetteville Rd at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 until 6 a.m. Nov. 21 to create water and sewer taps for the Leland Brewery project. Old Fayetteville Road will be closed from the entrance of the police department to the...
WECT
Traffic accident closes both lanes of Hwy 117 in Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Emergency Management has asked the public to avoid Hwy 117 between Rocky Point and Burgaw due to a traffic accident. According to PCEM, both lanes of travel have been blocked as of about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
WECT
Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest
Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man accused of setting fire to Masonic Lodge in Oak Island arrested in Florida
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The suspect wanted in the burning of a Masonic lodge in Brunswick County was arrested in Florida. According to the Oak Island Police Department, Wesley Edward Heckendorn, 34, is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility in Miami. He was released into the custody of Miami-Dade officers after an evaluation at a private medical facility.
WECT
NC Wildlife and Boiling Spring Lakes PD hold informational meeting on coyotes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Representatives from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department held a meeting to provide information and answer questions from residents about coyotes. While there have been no specific attacks or incidents, residents have expressed concerns after hearing and seeing them around the area.
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington woman continues to push for new requirements for dental anesthesiology
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s been more than two years since Dr. Henry Patel went into a Wilmington dentist’s office for a routine procedure that ended up claiming his life. During that time, his wife, Shital Patel, has been fighting for changes to the rules related to anesthesia procedures by the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners.
WECT
Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car crash near Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A 63-year-old woman was hit by the mirror of an ambulance that was responding to the scene of a two-car crash just north of Whiteville on Monday night, Nov. 14. According to an NC State Highway Patrol representative, the initial crash involved two vehicles on U.S....
WECT
Scene cleared following two vehicle accident on intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. No injuries have been confirmed. The scene has been cleared. This is a developing story and will be updated as more...
WECT
Dedication ceremony to be held for new NHC Government Center
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that a dedication ceremony will be held on Nov. 21 for the new NHC Government Center. Per the release, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the first-floor lobby of the new facility, which is located at 230 Government Center Drive in Wilmington. The county expects employees to be able to move into the new building in early 2023.
WECT
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
From tragic accidents to mass shootings, the NCDHHS is taking a stand against gun violence and the misuse of firearms.
foxwilmington.com
Weller’s Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive now accepting donations
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – You can help make sure that no child in our area goes without a gift for the holidays. There are two ways to donate to the Weller’s Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive. You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy or bike at Bob King Buick GMC at 5115 New Centre Dr. in Wilmington or the Leland Salvation Army Holiday Donation Center at 2307 Mercantile Dr. NE in Leland.
WECT
City of Wilmington to distribute free Thanksgiving meals today at annual luncheon for seniors
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the 18th annual “Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon” will take place on Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Per the announcement, the luncheon will take place at the MLK Community Center at 401 S 8th St. in Wilmington.
WECT
GRAPHIC: Shooting outside junior high school football game at Lumberton Senior High School stadium
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co. The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found Thursday morning in Pender County, the Wilmington Police Department said.
wpde.com
7 taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on Hwy 9 in Green Sea
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Green Sea Tuesday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 11:42 a.m. to the area of W. Highway 9 Bypass and N. Green Sea Road to the crash involving a passenger van.
WECT
Mother frustrated with school district, says son was injured in school bus fight
Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car crash near Whiteville. A 63-year-old woman was hit by the mirror of an ambulance that was responding to the scene of a two-car crash just north of Whiteville on Monday night, Nov. 14.
foxwilmington.com
First-look trailer released for sequel to award-winning film “Wilmington on Fire”
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Filmmaker Christopher Everett has released the first trailer for the sequel to his award-winning 2015 documentary Wilmington on Fire, and has set a tentative release date for Wilmington on Fire II of November 10, 2023. “That date is very significant because it will mark the...
borderbelt.org
How safe are the hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt? New grades released
Hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt received “C” grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical centers across the United States. The four hospitals serving Robeson, Scotland, Columbus and Bladen counties all got the same score from The Leapfrog Group, which...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland’s first brewery now serves spirits, brews and cider
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Leland’s first brewery is now serving spirits. Brunswick Beer and Cider received their ABC permit about a week ago, after only serving food for nearly a month after the brewery opened for business. The new brewpub is an expansion of Wrightsville Beach Brewery. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
