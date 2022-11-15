ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, NC

WECT

Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest

Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man accused of setting fire to Masonic Lodge in Oak Island arrested in Florida

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The suspect wanted in the burning of a Masonic lodge in Brunswick County was arrested in Florida. According to the Oak Island Police Department, Wesley Edward Heckendorn, 34, is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility in Miami. He was released into the custody of Miami-Dade officers after an evaluation at a private medical facility.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

NC Wildlife and Boiling Spring Lakes PD hold informational meeting on coyotes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Representatives from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department held a meeting to provide information and answer questions from residents about coyotes. While there have been no specific attacks or incidents, residents have expressed concerns after hearing and seeing them around the area.
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington woman continues to push for new requirements for dental anesthesiology

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s been more than two years since Dr. Henry Patel went into a Wilmington dentist’s office for a routine procedure that ended up claiming his life. During that time, his wife, Shital Patel, has been fighting for changes to the rules related to anesthesia procedures by the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Dedication ceremony to be held for new NHC Government Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that a dedication ceremony will be held on Nov. 21 for the new NHC Government Center. Per the release, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the first-floor lobby of the new facility, which is located at 230 Government Center Drive in Wilmington. The county expects employees to be able to move into the new building in early 2023.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.

From tragic accidents to mass shootings, the NCDHHS is taking a stand against gun violence and the misuse of firearms. Man suspected of fire at Oak Island Masonic Lodge arrested in Florida. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The man suspected of setting a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Weller’s Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive now accepting donations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – You can help make sure that no child in our area goes without a gift for the holidays. There are two ways to donate to the Weller’s Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive. You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy or bike at Bob King Buick GMC at 5115 New Centre Dr. in Wilmington or the Leland Salvation Army Holiday Donation Center at 2307 Mercantile Dr. NE in Leland.
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

7 taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on Hwy 9 in Green Sea

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Green Sea Tuesday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 11:42 a.m. to the area of W. Highway 9 Bypass and N. Green Sea Road to the crash involving a passenger van.
GREEN SEA, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland’s first brewery now serves spirits, brews and cider

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Leland’s first brewery is now serving spirits. Brunswick Beer and Cider received their ABC permit about a week ago, after only serving food for nearly a month after the brewery opened for business. The new brewpub is an expansion of Wrightsville Beach Brewery. The...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
WILMINGTON, NC

